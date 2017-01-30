Austria ETF Is A Buy

This is the eighteenth in a series of articles that makes a fundamental macroeconomic sectoral flow analysis of the economies of key countries across the globe.

The purpose of the review is to see if the local stock market is worth investing in via exchange traded funds (ETFs). These funds are available to all investors, even for non-residents or those not able to trade in the stock market of that country directly.

In this article, we examine Austria from a sectoral flow analysis perspective to see if the private sector, containing the local stock market, is getting the support it needs from the government and external sectors to continue its march upward.

Details of the methodology employed to analyze these opportunities are available in the sectoral analysis section found later in this article.

The magic formula for success is:

P = G + X

And you can read more about that below.

Which Countries Are Doing Well?

The first port of call is the ETF page at Seeking Alpha and a look at country ETFs and how they are performing.



The chart is from early December 2016. In that time positions have changed a little as the table below shows.

One notices from the list the following items:

1.Latin American countries head the list; what are they doing right? 2. Euroland countries are lagging in the list. 3. Only three "developed" countries are near the top of the list. 4. The U.S. is green and showing promise, though far down the list. Why?

All these questions and more will be addressed in forthcoming articles on a country-by-country basis from top to bottom.

Most countries on the list are in the red and are of no further interest, though we could learn from them what to avoid, as could their governments and politicians. But, as investors, we will leave that to them.

Austria

Since the start of this series of articles, Austria has risen from sixteenth place to thirteenth. Austria is moving up the chart and shows a 25% growth rate over the last twelve months. Austria is on the move right now and the first Euroland to do so.

One can find the iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF near the top of the SA ETF list, and the current fiscal situation is as follows:

Government Sector

The Austrian government has the following to say about its fiscal stance:

"The Federal Government continues its stability-oriented and sustainable fiscal and economic policy strategy. The following key policy areas were identified:

- Implementation of the tax reform 2015/2016 and reduction of non-wage labor costs

- Additional stimuli in the areas of internal and external security and measures to address the refugee inflow

- Acceleration of future-oriented investment to strengthen the growth potential of the Austrian economy, including support to the digital economy agenda, the labor market and employment creation

- Continuation of structural reforms

In accordance with Regulation (NYSE:EC) No 1466/97, amended by Regulation (NYSEARCA:EU) No 1175/2011, euro area Member States are required to submit a Stability Programme each year, while other EU Member States have to submit a Convergence Programme .

This program is part of the European Semester and is approved by the Austrian Federal Government in accordance with the Austrian Stability Pact taking into consideration budget coordination within Austria. At the same time, this document covers the national medium-term budgetary plan according to Article 4 of Regulation (EU) No 473/2013 ("Two pack").

The Stability Program is submitted together with the National Reform Program to the Council of the European Union and the European Commission, as well as the Austrian National Council, financial equalization partners and social partners.

The update of the Austrian Stability Programme for the period 2015 to 2020 was approved by the Council of Ministers on 26 April 2016."

(Source: Austrian Government)

When one reads the stability program one sees that it has an inbuilt debt rule as follows:

"One of the key elements to safeguard the pace of fiscal consolidation is the debt rule enshrined in law (Public Law Gazette I No. 30/2013). Following a transition period, from 2017 the debt rule requires the Federal Government, the States ("Länder") and the municipalities to achieve structurally balanced budgets as a basic principle. The agreement covers the following key issues: · Rule on the allowed annual deficit in Maastricht terms for the years up to 2016. Rule on a structurally balanced general government budget ("debt brake") from 2017 onwards, with the structurally balanced budget defined as a structural general government deficit not exceeding -0.45% of GDP · Rule on the allowed annual expenditure growth (expenditure brake) · Rule on public debt reduction as defined in ESA terms (adjustment of the debt ratio) · Rule on ceilings for contingent liabilities · Rules to strengthen budgetary coordination between the Federal Government, the States and the municipalities, medium-term budgetary planning, mutual exchange of information and transparency. The fiscal rules are supported by adequate sanctions."

(Source: Austrian Government)

The budget and supporting documents are among the most thorough and detailed I have ever read. Very Germanic. As a balance of national accounts economist they have done my job for me as the following tables taken from the stability plan show:

The tables and text in the document explicitly show and state that the government sector plans to inject less and less money into the private sector over time and plans to work within the economic straitjacket that is the stability plan endorsed by the ECB.

This is not a happy scenario going forward unless the spending gap can be made good by the external sector. Shrinkage of the private sector has been baked into the Austrian long-term financial plan.

Austria is an interesting study as it is the first country we have looked at that is no longer a sovereign. Austria is the user of the Euro and not the issuer of its currency unit. Austria is like a state in a larger country that is regulated by an overarching federal body, in this case, a foreign, federal body in Brussels and Frankfurt.

Austria cannot print its money, and the budget reflects this in that it has a special section about what the rating agencies think about Austria and its credit rating. This is something I have never seen before in a national budget and shows how a private rating agency can influence public purpose.

As with all budgets and plans, there is what is planned to happen, and then there is the reality. The real numbers do the talking, and the Austrian stock market is moving upwards for a reason.

The near-term government budget picture is shown in the chart below.

The chart shows that the government sector has been net adding to the private sector and that overall this net add is trending smaller.

The longer term government budget picture is shown below.

The chart shows that the government has always been a source of income for the private sector. There is the familiar pattern of a decreasing spend and then a recession. A steady decline into 2000 and then recession, decline into 2007 and then recession and now a steady decline and the next recession sometime between now and 2020.

A declining government sector input can only be made good if there is a larger input from the external sector, otherwise the private sector must shrink by the exact amount of the net leakage.

The value of the budget is important as is shows the money amount being added or drained from the private sector, and this is shown in the chart below:

The chart shows a fairly balanced outcome with no strong trend in either direction though the add side long term works out to more than the drain side and this is also reflected in the government budget balance chart above. A slight net add to the private sector, and that is overall positive for the private sector and the stock market in it.

External Sector

The near-term balance of trade position is shown in the chart below:

The chart shows that the balance of trade is a net leakage from sector flows and is not a good picture.

The long term balance of trade position is shown in the chart below:

The chart is a dismal picture of net outflows from the private sector over decades of about 500 million euros per year on average.

Capital Flows

The chart below shows the capital flow situation.

The chart indicates that net inflows are adding to the private sector and just about always have. The consistent net outflows through the late 1990's and early 2000s coincided with the dot-com boom-bust, a value added tax and the introduction of the euro.

Foreign direct investment is an important measure not just of inflows but also of international business confidence in a given land. The flows are shown in the chart below.

The chart shows an overall net add from foreign direct investment but is certainly not a strong chart showing rising strength over time.

The overall impact of the external sector is reflected in the balance of accounts and as the chart below shows these are consistently positive overall since 2002. This is a good trend and shows overall, despite a dismal balance of trade, the external sector is net adding to the private sector and expanding it.

One can see this trend when one compares GDP with the amount of money in circulation. This is shown in the following two charts:

Note that one is expressed in Euros and the other in USD. When one reconciles the two the amounts balance almost exactly.

One sees that the value of GDP follows the growth of the money supply. There had to be roughly the same amount of money in circulation to enable the transactions that compose GDP to take place. If there is inflation, it is because more money than GDP is in circulation and vice verse.

In deflationary times simply print more money and enhance the general level of education, health and public infrastructure. Impossible for Austria as it has no money creation powers and the EU economic straight jacket limits its deficit amount to a tiny 3% of GDP where a higher amount might be needed.

Sectoral Analysis Methodology

Each nation state is composed of three essential components:

The private sector The government sector The external sector

The private sector comprises the people, business and community, and, most importantly for investors, the stock market. For the stock market to move upward, this sector needs to be growing. This sector by itself is an engine for growth and innovation. However, it needs income from one or both of the other two sectors to grow in value.

The government sector comprises the government with its judicial, legislative and regulatory power. The key for the stock market is that this sector can be both a source of funds to the private sector through spending and also a drain on funds through taxes.

The government through its Treasury also sets the prevailing interest rate and provides the medium of exchange. Too much is inflationary and too little is deflationary. It puts the oil in the economic engine and can put in as much as its target inflation rate allows. It is not financially constrained, for a sovereign government with a freely floating exchange rate any financial constraint such as a matching bond issue is a self-imposed constraint.

Austria does not enjoy this sovereign privilege as it is the user of a currency and no longer the monopoly issuer of its currency unit. Austria is at the mercy of the EU, ECB and the private rating agencies.

The external sector is trading with other countries. This sector can provide income from a positive trade balance, or it can drain funds from a negative trade balance.

One should note that a negative trade balance also means that a country has traded currency, that is in infinite supply, for real resources that have a finite supply.

For the stock market in the private sector to prosper and keep moving upward, income is required to be put into the flow. Otherwise, the sector can only circulate existing funds, or is being drained of funds and is in decline.

The ideal situation is that the private sector has a net inflow of funds and is constantly growing, thus giving the stock market headroom within which to expand in value. For this to happen, one or both of the other sectors have to be adding funds to the circular flow of income.

This relationship can be expressed by the following formula:

Private Sector [P] = Government Sector [G]+ External Sector [X]

P = G + X

For the best investing outcome, one looks for countries where the government sector and external sector are both net adding to the private sector and causing the local stock market index to rise with the receipt of additional funds.

Recommendation

Austria is a buy and is on the move right now.

The government sector is net adding to the private sector and plans to keep on doing so. This is tempered though by the explicit government plans to do less over time and the artificial constraints imposed by its EU membership. Not to mention that it cannot create and spend money as it might need to as it has no sovereign powers of money creation.

Not a lot can be expected of the government unless it bends the rules. Bending self-imposed rules is so hard for Germanic people to do. To keep spending it needs emergencies to respond to such as a natural disaster, refugee influx or war, not reasons that one can look forward to.

The external sector is a net add to the private sector since 2000 and is the major source of funds into the private sector and the reason that it has grown and continues to grow. Capital inflows are the main reason as the trade balance is not good.

Overall Austria ticks the boxes with regard positive flows from both the government and external sectors and this is the reason for its success.

There is not a lot of choices when one looks for investment access to Austria. This is the only one:

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF | NYSEARCA (NYSEARCA:EWO)

Denominated in USD protects one from currency risk and preserves overall returns which is important with a crumbling euro and the likely breakup of the EU. I cannot see the EU surviving another financial crisis and give it not more than five years more.

In the next article, we will take a look at Singapore and why they are doing well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.