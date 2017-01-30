Selecta Biosciences: Educating The Immune System

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ: SELB) is a small cap biotech company developing synthetic nanoparticles engineered to manipulate the immune system. Their platform utilizes the FDA-approved polymer poly(lactic-co-glycolic acid) (PLGA) to create uniform nanoparticles that target antigen presenting cells (APCs) and deliver cargo. Depending on the cargo contents, it has the potential to either augment or mitigate an immune response to a specific antigen. With around $80M in cash as of last quarter, they have enough runway through 2017. Their next catalyst is the Ph2 readout for their lead asset in refractory gout, expected in 1H17.

Selecta has been on our radar since their IPO in June of last year. The science behind Selecta's technology comes from the prolific lab of Dr. Robert Langer at MIT. While generally this is seen as a positive, it is important to remember that not all of Langer's spinouts work out so well (See BIND Therapeutics). However, we are optimistic about Selecta and believe they have solid science and a strong platform for both in-house drug development and external partnerships.

Lead Program

SEL-212 (Pegciticase (PEGylated recombinant uricase) + SVP-rapamycin) is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 study of patients with tophaceous gout. According to management, data from this study is expected in the first half of 2017.

I nitial Indication Gout is a common form of inflammatory arthritis and is caused by elevated levels of uric acid in blood (hyperuricemia). The accumulation of blood uric acid results in deposits that cause severe inflammation. Accumulation occurs when serum uric acid exceeds physiologic saturation (~6.8mg/dL). Gout typically presents as episodic flares between periods of time without symptoms, although it can become chronic. In chronic conditions, gout can lead to the formation of tophi, or the physical accumulation of large uric acid crystals near joints.

Standard of care and competitive landscape The treatment goals for patients with gout is to achieve serum uric acid levels <6mg/dL. Sustaining levels below this threshold results in the dissolution of uric acid crystal deposits. Current first-line therapy is xanthine oxidase inhibitors (XOIs) which effectively reduce uric acid production. However, since most (>90%) hyperuricemia results from reduced kidney excretion, this approach is not always effective. Furthermore, many patients are counter-indicated due to their existing medications. When XOIs are either ineffective or counter-indicated, uricosuric agents are used. These are a logical pharmacologic approach as they work to increase uric acid excretion by the kidneys. However, increasing uric acid excretion can result in the formation of kidney stones which has significantly hindered their clinical use.

Recombinant uricase therapy: sound rationale but significant limitations The FDA approved the first recombinant uricase enzyme for treatment of chronic gout in 2010. This therapy (KRYSTEXXA) is a PEGylated version of the uricase enzyme and is administered via an I.V. infusion. As expected, administration of this enzyme leads to rapid reductions in serum uric acid levels. However, its efficacy is short-lived and comes with a black box warning on its label due to severe infusion reactions. Data from clinical trials indicated that 6.5% of patients had anaphylaxis compared to 0% with placebo. Total infusion reactions were reported in 26% and 41% of patients taking KRYSTEXXA every 2 and 4 weeks, respectively. Perhaps for these reasons, its uptake in the market has been dismal. KRYSTEXXA ownership has now changed several times and most recently landed in the hands of Horizon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: HZNP). While these adverse reactions are severe and relatively common, Horizon is optimistic and still projects peak sales to hit ~$250M. In our view, if SEL-212 can truly prevent the formation of ADAs and infusion reactions, it has the potential to displace KRYSTEXXA and take full command of the severe gout market.

Market Opportunity Gout affects an estimated 8.3M people in the U.S. However, around 3M of these cases go either untreated or undiagnosed. Of those that are diagnosed and treated, most are not deemed serious enough to require recombinant uricase therapy. According to most estimates, around 10% of treated patients (~500K) are severe enough to see a Rheumatologist. Of these, around 30% present with tophi, putting the total addressable market at ~150K.

Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVPs)

Science and rationale behind SVPs

Selecta's proprietary platform is called Synthetic Vaccine Particles, or SVPs. These particles are made up of the biodegradable polymer PLGA and are loaded with rapamycin to dampen the immune response to a co-administered antigen. Their goal is to use these particles in parallel with biologic therapeutics to prevent the unintended formation of anti-drug antibodies (ADAs) and allergic hypersensitivity disorders.

Rapamycin, which inhibits mTOR signaling, has been known to potently induce a tolerogenic immune response. This effect, mediated through dendritic cells (DCs), leads to regulatory T cell differentiation, expansion, and immune tolerance. However, systemic exposure of rapamycin results in several unwanted side effects limiting its overall therapeutic utility. SVP-rapamycin was designed to overcome this and specifically deliver rapamycin to DCs and other antigen presenting cells (APCs). Nanoparticles are an ideal choice for accomplishing this as APCs are naturally tuned to phagocytose nano-sized particles like viruses.

Phase 1 data Selecta's SVPs have been evaluated in many preclinical animal models of disease. We plan to focus on their available human data and encourage our readers to see their publications for details regarding their preclinical work. Their initial Ph1a study was designed to determine the dose range for their recombinant uricase enzyme (pegciticase) and to establish the formation of ADAs following injection. They then used 0.4mg/kg pegciticase in their Ph1b study where they evaluated the effect on serum uric acid levels and ADAs over a 30 day period. Their findings are summarized in a slide from their January slide deck below:

As the data shows, there was a dose-dependent reduction in serum uric acid levels that correlated with the levels of anti-uricase antibodies (not shown, but find it here). For their Ph2 design, they will include two doses of pegciticase with and without two doses of SVP-rapamycin administered monthly over 5 months. Given that their Ph2 includes multiple doses and the promising data from Ph1, we think there is a good chance the data will be positive. We are particularly interested in the data regarding adverse events as we think this is an area where clinical differentiation is most likely.

Commercial Considerations

Initially, it was planned that antigen or protein be simultaneously delivered as cargo within the SVP. However, this approach has significant commercial limitations that would have required optimization for each companion biologic tested. Management recognized this and subsequently established proof of concept using a more universal approach where SVP is co-administered with the biologic rather than administered together inside the SVP. Beyond establishing success as an adjunct therapy, the findings in this Nat. Nanotechnology paper also demonstrated that the SVP-rapamycin could match the route of delivery for the specific biologic. Together, these data alleviate some of the commercialization concerns for the SVP platform and better position the technology for broad companion use with biologic therapies. However, as far as we can tell, the ability to manufacture SVPs consistently and to scale still needs to be established.

Pipeline and Partnerships

The remaining pipeline is still in its early stages of development but shows promise for a number of indications (see slide from January deck below). We believe the partnership with Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ONCE) represents an excellent opportunity to validate their program in an additional indication. This partnership makes a lot of sense for both parties as Spark is in need of an approach to mitigate ADAs and Selecta needs to grow their pipeline. Under this partnership, Selecta is entitled to receive an initial payment of $10M, an additional payment of $5M after 1 year, up to $430M in milestones for each target, and tiered royalties in the mid single to low double digits.

Risks:

-This is an early technology with the inherent development risks

-Partnership with Sanofi ended, raising questions regarding the future of SVPs in allergic conditions

-Sales of refractory gout therapeutics has been difficult (but perhaps because of immunogenicity)

-Relative difficulty of manufacturing SVPs consistently and to scale is unknown

Summary: Overall, Selecta Biosciences is developing a platform technology that has tremendous upside potential should it show efficacy in these early clinical trials. We are optimistic for SEL-212 in refractory gout and believe their pipeline, although early, has depth and potential to treat a number of unmet needs.

