Natural Gas Daily: Models Can't Agree On The 15-Day Outlook

Natural gas (NYSEARCA:UNG) prices took a hit today as weather models were shifting towards a warm Feb forecast. It's the same argument again with GFS projecting normal weather while ECMWF projects warmer than normal. Here's a good chart to illustrate the varying views:

Source: Michael Ventrice

How anyone can trade natural gas info off of this info is absolutely mind-boggling. Traders we talked to have no idea how to even anticipate the weather outlook 15 days out because the views range so widely. However, one thing to always keep in mind is that if ECMWF is trending bearish, traders will sell first and ask questions later.

ECMWF is calling for warm weather temps across most of the US, while GEFS differs by calling for colder than expected temps across the East:

It's also important to note that ECMWF has so far NOT been the superior model. Here's a simple illustration of the flip that we've seen in ECMWF forecasts:

January 29 th:

January 30 th:

As you can see, it's not easy getting the weather moves right because it's very difficult to forecast. As a precautionary measure, if you are trading natural gas, it might be better to wait for more obvious trends to develop then to catch these single/volatile moves. Weather models will likely remain volatile, and having an edge in forecasting weather is like saying, "I'm a better coin flipper than you."

On a separate note, LNG flow reached over 2.2 Bcf/d over the weekend and US natural gas production still remains around 70 Bcf/d with no signs of imminent recovery. Structural imbalance continues to offset the bearish weather forecast, and prices should continue to be supported above $3/MMBtu.

