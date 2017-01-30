Baker Hughes: Sitting In The Catbird Seat

Source: Dallas Morning News

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI) reported Q4 earnings last week. The company delivered revenue of $2.41 billion and eps of -$0.30. The company beat on revenue by $40 million, and recorded its first sequential revenue increase in two years. I had the following takeaways on the quarter.

North America Delivered

The OPEC supply cuts have sent oil prices into the mid-$50 range, nearly double the January lows of sub-$30. The North America rig count increased 23% and so did drilling activity. North America was expected to drive top line growth of oil services firms with outsized exposure to land drillers.

North America delivered as expected; 15% sequential growth in the region was downright gaudy. Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), the market share leader in North America, became more selective about which business it would take on during the quarter. That likely left more business and more profits for Baker Hughes, Weatherford (NYSE:WFT) and others.

As long as oil prices remain above $50 then drilling activity from North American shale plays will likely be robust. However, competition in the region remains cut throat. According to Baker Hughes management, "The competitive landscape remained challenging across the entire segment, keeping a downward pressure on price." That could portend that double-digit gains in the region could be difficult to come by going forward, particularly for some of the smaller oil services firms. In fact, Baker Hughes is predicting a slight decline in Q1 2017 revenue from the region due to

de-consolidation of its onshore pressure pumping business and headwinds from the Gulf of Mexico.

... But International Was A Headwind

It could be too early to predict a sustainable rally in the earnings of oil services companies. Despite robust revenue growth in North America, Baker Hughes' total revenue was only up 2%. The culprit was international which saw revenue fall 3% sequentially. Latin America was off 7% due to a 2% drop in the rig count and reduced activity in Brazil. Meanwhile, Europe/Africa/Russian Caspian revenue was down 6% primarily due to reduced activity in the North Sea and unfavorable exchange rates across the region.

Brexit and political and economic turmoil in Italy could create further headwinds in Europe. Secondly, rising U.S. rates could create capital flight from international markets, causing the dollar to continue to rise against foreign currencies; this implies more unfavorable exchange rates for Baker Hughes going forward. The general consensus among industry experts is that international will not rebound until the second half of 2017.

There's Always GE To Look Forward To

To make money you have to spend money. Despite the 2% rise in revenue Baker Hughes' operating expenses grew 4% sequentially. Its EBITDA margins also ticked down from 11% in Q3 to 10% in Q4. Nonetheless, Baker Hughes could be sitting in the catbird seat. Its $3.5 billion windfall from its failed merger with Halliburton shored up its liquidity; cash was $4.6 billion, up by over $2.2 billion versus the year earlier period. Cash now exceeds its $3.0 billion debt load -- an enviable position during these uncertain times.

Then there is always its pending merger with GE's (NYSE:GE) Oil & Gas segment to look forward to. The deal will make Newco the second-largest oil services firm, add scale and potentially position Newco as the "go to" company for several products. Baker Hughes will receive 37.5% of the combined entity and BHI shareholders will receive a one-time dividend of $7.4 billion. I remain suspect on expected cost synergies (present value of $13.7 billion) from the deal; if top line growth for Baker Hughes and GE Oil & Gas remains anemic, then those cost synergies might not materialize. However, the deal changes the narrative for Baker Hughes and will likely divert investors' attention away from its dismal revenue growth.

Conclusion

The GE merger is expected to close in the second half of 2016. BHI trades at 25x trailing EBITDA, yet the stock will likely remain range bound until the merger closes. I rate BHI a hold.

Disclosure: I am/we are short BHI, HAL, WFT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.