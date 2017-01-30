CSX: Could Hunter Harrison Become CEO?

If Harrison became CEO, it would likely spur the stock. CSX's prospects are tied to coal which is subject to vagaries of the market.

According to the Wall Street Journal, CSX is discussing a settlement with Hunter Harrison that could make him CEO.

Earlier this month, it was divulged that Hunter Harrison had stepped down as CEO of Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP) and was considering teaming with hedge fund Mantle Ridge to shake up CSX (NYSE:CSX). Per The Wall Street Journal, talks between Harrison and CSX have heated up. CSX is reportedly discussing a settlement with Harrison that could potentially make him the company's CEO. Last week, Harrison presented his vision for CSX. According to sources, his vision also included more than three board seats for activist, Mantle Ridge. While CSX could be amenable to Harrison becoming CEO, that many board seats for Mantle Ridge could be a non-starter. Below is my interpretation of what's going on.

Will Harrison Look To Make CSX More Efficient?

Harrison previously teamed up with Pershing Square's (OTCPK:PSHZF) Bill Ackman to turnaround Canadian Pacific. Harrison He took over at Canadian Pacific in mid-2012 and cut the railroad's operating ratio from 80% to under 60%. Its EBITDA margins are north of 50%, second only to Canadian National's (NYSE:CNI). The fact that Harrison wants to jump ship could portend that additional efficiency gains could be harder to come by at Canadian Pacific. That said, I suspect he will attempt to use the same playbook at CSX that worked previously.

The following chart illustrates the operating ratios for CSX and Canadian Pacific.

Canadian Pacific's vaunted operating ratio is under 60%. Harrison used this as a strong selling point in his previous unsolicited takeover attempt of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC). Harrison put the industry on notice. Through cost containment efforts of its own, CSX reduced its Q4 operating ratio to 67% from 72% in the year earlier period.

The operating ratios of both companies are practically identical except that CSX's labor cost is 28% of revenue versus about 19% for Canadian Pacific. That 9% differential in the labor ratio equates to the difference between the 67% and 58% respective operating ratio for CSX and Canadian Pacific. Said another way, I suspect Harrison will look to make deep cuts to the company's labor costs to demonstrate his value add.

Coal Could Be Harrison's Undoing

CSX is one of a few railroads with outsized exposure to coal; with declining demand and prices, coal has been the pariah of the railroad industry. CSX receives about 18% of its revenue from coal. The segment buoyed revenue and earnings in Q4. The company's total volume and revenue rose Y/Y by 5% and 9%, respectively. Coal volume and revenue soared 8% and 23%, respectively. Meanwhile, the average sales price ("asp") for coal rose 13%. I believe outsized gains in coal directly led to CSX's improved operating ratio. Further improvements could be dependent upon how coal does.

That said, coal benefited from China's decision to slash production at coal-fired plants in Xinjiang and Inner Mongolia regions. No one can predict how outside forces - low natural gas prices, curtailment of coal production - will impact coal in the future. If China's overcapacity concerns abate then it might be forced to increase coal production. That in turn, would drive down prices, and CSX's revenue and margins. Regardless of any additional cost containment efforts by Harrison, coal and potentially CSX's operating ratio might be contingent upon the vagaries of the coal market.

Conclusion

CSX trades at 11.7x trailing EBITDA, which is outside my 8x range for railroad companies. However, if Harrison is named CEO or if management announces more cost cuts to pre-empt Harrison, CSX could continue to rally. I would advise investors to hold at these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.