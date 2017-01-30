The Troubled Reality Of An Athersys Shareholder

The financing of the whole process has not been easy and is at a very unfavorable stage for shareholders.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) is a small biopharmaceutical company that can have a great success in the medium term in case of being approved MultiStem, a stem cell technology for acute ischemic stroke therapy.

Given that there is still no such treatment, the opportunity becomes even more compelling as there may be conditions to achieve in the not too distant future, a medical solution that may be a sales winner.

It has to be noted that the company has also an extended pipeline especially related to its multi-stem platform which has the potential to be applied to several relevant medical research opportunities.

Following many years of development, Athersys intends to treat stroke victims with MultiStem. After the completion of MASTER-1 Phase 2 trial, the company reached an agreement with the FDA, which led to a Special Protocol Assessment that specifies a pivotal Phase 3 study. This study (MASTER-2 trial) will try to validate the application of MultiStem to patients within 18-36 hours after the occurrence of a stroke.

It is important to mention that the company has also worked specifically for the Japanese market where it has a partner (Healios). The process is following similar procedures and PMDA of Japan gave the green light to a confirmatory trial. The study may begin in early 2017 and with due caution, we may think that provisional approval of the process will be hopefully completed by 2020.

As there is no other company in competition, this possible achievement should be considered remarkable. It appears that a serious longtime work has been done with this new therapy. If all goes well (still a big if), this opportunity will be extraordinary. Those who hold the rights of this therapy will have a potential market that may be worth more than a dozen billions of dollars a year.

Nevertheless, the company should have chosen a reliable international partner, which could provide the necessary support to the whole project and not only to the Japan market.

Instead, Athersys opted to take advantage of the stock market with a financial operation involving a strong stock dilution of shares and a considerable loss of value for shareholders. In fact, the company announced last Thursday an underwritten public offering of 19,802,000 shares and the option to an additional 2,970,300 shares - totaling 22,772,300 shares of its common stock. The offering is at a price of $1.01 per share and will close on February 1.

For shareholders, this is bad news. Not only can MultiStem approval take longer than expected, but the company is also dependent on itself in terms of funding. In addition, approval is far from certain because in these cases surprises abound. The situation is not pleasant and shows that potential partners are not easy to find. In fact, when fixing the price of each share at $1.01, it shows that the financing difficulties are great. Something seemed not to be running in the most desirable way pointing to the possibility of funding obstacles in the process. Actually, the price of its stock was never able to rise sustainably, having always remained at a low level, tending cyclically to return to support around $1 as can be seen clearly in the 10-year daily chart below.

Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com

Note: This chart is in semi-logarithmic scale

With a very poor share performance over the years, the company has agreed to a public offering of shares which will increase the number of shares outstanding by about 26%. The price is very low and is at the level of the minimum of $1 required for the company to remain listed. However, investors will hardly find a good deal to buy stocks at such a price, thinking that the situation may get worse in the short term. If there will be selling pressure, the company may be forced to perform a reverse stock split to stay listed which would increase stock dilution as psychological factors will add to the possible lack of buyer strength.

In my opinion, this funding operation is clearly the wrong choice for the company because the hypothetical upside potential due to fundamental reasons in the future loses its true meaning with the possible destruction of short-term stock value.

Of course, the problems do not end here because only short-term consequences have yet been envisaged. In the medium term, the situation may worsen if the company continues with the same wrong partnership policy. Firstly, the company will definitely need more funds and it will be very difficult to get them through the stock market. Then, higher stock dilution, lower stock prices, less credibility for reasons unrelated to the scientific project - this is the undesirable scenario that I believe the company will have to avoid sooner rather than later.

Conclusion

The company has a potential product that can be a market winner if it is approved. This condition is very important since the end of the final authorization process will still take a few years. In terms of financing, in my opinion, the company followed the less indicated alternative. Instead of betting on powerful partners that would seem easy to arrange, the company will issue shares by heavily diluting the outstanding shares. As this happens with an already weakened stock price, the company will in all probability be forced to do a reverse stock split to stay above the $1 per share limit to remain listed.

This is a high-quality medical project that addresses a health area of ​​extraordinary importance to people who do not yet have any effective healing process assured. Possibly the 21st Century Cures Act signed by President Obama last December may bring greater speed to the review and approval of stem cells medical programs.

We would like that this new medical technology could be approved in the face of the urgency and importance of its objectives. Nevertheless, it is unfortunate that the company's financial strategy has flaws that are pushing its shareholders to a position of great disadvantage.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author of this article is not an investment adviser and gives only his personal view and opinion, never making any investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell specific securities. Investors in financial assets must do so at their own responsibility and with due caution as they involve a significant degree of risk. Before investing in financial assets, investors should do their own research and consult a professional investment adviser.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.