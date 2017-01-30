If You Don't Understand This, You Don't Understand Macro

If there's anything that's worth your time and mental sweat, it's understanding cross-asset correlations.

If you read something and you don't have to put in any effort to understand it, it probably wasn't worth reading.

I'm thoroughly convinced that most investors are ignoring the most important type of macro research.

If you're going to produce content for public consumption, you have to accept the fact that some people (maybe even a lot of people) aren't going to get it.

It's exceptionally painful for me to watch writers, analysts, television personalities, etc., try to respond when someone decides that what they've written or said has no merit.

To a certain extent, you - as someone who produces content - have a responsibility to at least try and explain why people should listen to what you're saying. Especially if you're discussing something that's objectively complicated. That said, it's a two-way street. If you read something and you don't have to put in any effort to understand it, then it probably wasn't worth reading. In the same vein, if you're writing for a niche audience (investors for instance), you're entitled to assume readers understand the bare bones basics. If they don't, and that lack of understanding causes them to dismiss something that's objectively important as useless, well then responding to their criticism is largely a waste of time (both yours and theirs).

I've discovered over the past six or so months that, for whatever reason, cross-asset correlation is a topic that tends to attract skeptical readers who don't seem to have a firm grasp of some of investing's foundational concepts.

Like the fact that stock/bond return correlations are the whole reason why 60/40 mutual funds are so popular.

Or that the same correlations underpin risk parity strats (you know, like those utilized by Bridgewater, the most revered hedge fund on the planet).

But beyond that, there seems to be this overwhelming tendency to zero in on the idea that "correlation doesn't equal causation." It's a kind of knee-jerk response to cross-asset correlation posts and I suspect those who resort to it either haven't read the post or else didn't understand it, because when we talk about cross-asset correlations, we're not trying to prove any kind of causal relationship. So "correlation doesn't equal causation" is a nonsensical comment to make.

Rather, all we're trying to do is determine the extent to which assets move together or don't. It should be obvious why that's important.

But in case it needed to be even more obvious, correlations are all anyone has been talking about since the election. You might have noticed.

Last fall there was some concern that stock/bond return correlations were about to go positive and stay there, playing havoc with models that depended on the negative correlation that's persisted since the late 90s. "A potential tail event driven by central banks would happen if bonds and equities drop together," JPMorgan wrote. "A 'policy error' rate hike might well result in positive correlations among equities, commodities and bonds, due to a combination of risk off and higher rates," Deutsche Bank added.

Well needless to say, that concern dissipated materially following the US election. That is, we had a lot of things to be concerned about in the wake of Donald Trump's election, but positive stock/bond return correlations (or, equivalently, negative rate/stock correlations) was most assuredly not one of them.

A hallmark of the reflation trade was rising rates (NYSEARCA:TLT) and rising stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY). Simultaneously, we saw a strong positive correlation between rates and the dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP) and also between stocks and the dollar. That's the "reflation trinity" as I like to call it.

For the first three weeks of this year, all the macro crowd has been concerned about is whether we can continue to depend on the correlations we've seen since the election. A meandering dollar seems to suggest that the answer may be "no." Last week for instance, the dollar displayed notable signs of weakness as yields rose and stocks hit all time highs.

So the point is, even if you had no idea that fund managers, the risk parity crowd, CTAs, and volatility targeting strats assumed a negative stock/bond correlation (that is, even if you went into November knowing absolutely nothing about the subject), the last three months have demonstrated, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that cross-asset correlations matter and they matter a whole hell of a lot.

Now then, the worry going forward is that a sharp repricing of yields (i.e. a bond selloff) causes stock/bond correlations to flip positive (i.e. bonds and stocks sell off together). The threshold for that seems to be somewhere around 3% on 10s. For more on that, I strongly encourage you to skim a few posts from earlier this month (here and here are good places to start).

For our purposes here, I wanted to review some new color on cross-asset correlations. As I wrote on Monday, "what you get from me is a stream of consciousness with enough structure to satisfy editors." That is, "if you read Heisenberg, you're basically following along in real time as I develop theories about trends and themes driving broad asset classes." This is in that same tradition. I give you the latest as I get it, give you my thoughts, and then leave it to readers to discuss, analyze, and interpret.

So let's start with the latest from Deutsche Bank on the correlation between the dollar and yields. This is from a note out Sunday (my highlights):

There is a bullish sentiment towards the dollar and the rate market dollar correlation remains positive: higher rates and a stronger dollar. The reality however is that the dollar must not rally as rates rise for the rise in rates to be sustainable. A weak (or less strong) dollar is a requirement for higher inflation expectations. In the current so so growth environment a strong dollar is inconsistent with a real yield led sell off in rates. Another way of seeing the dollar rate story is when we consider DXY regressed against BEIs. For the whole sample since 2003, the inception of breakevens, DXY was almost exclusively correlated with breakevens in a negative way. More inflation, a weaker dollar and vice versa - exactly what we are arguing for now.

There's a whole lot more to Deutsche's analysis, but as usual, I try to excerpt passages that are both salient and readily understandable.

The important takeaway there is that if we really expect to see a selloff in rates, then we might also want to consider that a strong dollar regime isn't entirely consistent with that expectation. In other words, the post-election rates/dollar correlation might well break down going forward.

With that in mind, let's look at some interesting commentary out Monday from Goldman where analysts note that the perception of cross-asset correlations having flatlined (i.e. converged on zero), is probably a misnomer (my highlights):

Similar to single stock return correlations, cross-asset correlations have also fallen since the start of the year, on average (Exhibit 3). Using MSCI World, MSCI EM, DXY, the average DM government bond yield, and oil and copper prices, the average cross-asset correlation has fallen to roughly zero. However, does this reflect that assets are, on average, moving together less than late last year? We think not. If assets were moving together less then the average of the absolute value of cross-asset correlations should get closer to zero. However, this has not been the case (Exhibit 4). After declining last autumn, the absolute value of cross-asset correlations has been flat to slightly up. In our view, the gap between the averages of raw correlations and absolute values is because the nature of correlations across assets has changed.

Why Goldman was apparently the first to realize this is beyond me.

Note what the bank is saying. It's not that assets are less correlated now, it's that dramatic shifts in how assets are correlated have had offsetting effects on the average cross-asset correlation. When you effectively control for that by taking the absolute value, the picture changes completely (right pane above).

Here's an updated look at stock/bond return correlations (left pane below) and stock/USD correlation (right pane below):

(Charts: Goldman)

Keeping track of how these asset class relationships evolve isn't optional. It's a veritable necessity.

Think about it for a second. If you're in stocks, do you not want to understand how your holdings are likely to react to a sharp move in bonds? Especially now, in an environment where so much money is betting on just such a sharp move?

Similarly, let's say you're buying the whole reflation trade - hook, line and sinker. You're short bonds and long USD. Do you not want to consider that a real-yields driven selloff in rates isn't feasible if the dollar stays strong? That is, do you not want to consider the possibility that your trades aren't consistent?

I get e-mails from time to time asking for a Cliffs Notes-style summary of this or that post. While I'm sympathetic, those requests miss the point.

These posts are the product of my efforts to verbalize the macro narrative that's developing in real time in my head. That narrative centers on how broad asset classes respond to each other and to exogenous and endogenous factors and shocks.

Perhaps that's why I find cross-asset correlations so interesting.

My hope is that with a little bit of effort, you'll come to share my interest.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.