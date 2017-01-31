Royal Dutch Shell Will Rally This Year

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), one of the world's largest oil producers, is gearing up to sell its assets in UK North Sea, as per media reports, for around $3 billion. The sale could be announced when the company releases its quarterly results before markets open on Thursday, February 2. An announcement will be welcomed by investors. But more importantly, it could set the stage for the stock to outperform in the future.

Image courtesy Pixabay.com

Royal Dutch Shell has made a number of announcements related to asset sales since December. Earlier in December, the company sold 20% stake in some Gulf of Mexico blocks to Japan's Mitsui & Co. (OTCPK:MITSY) for an undisclosed sum. This was followed by the revelation that Shell was mulling about selling its 37.5% interest in a German refinery to Varo Energy. Then, the company announced the sale of its aviation fuels business in Australia to Viva Energy for $250 million and its 20% stake in Africa based Vivo Energy to Vitol Africa B.V. for $250 million. Last week, Shell said that it would sell 50% stake in a petrochemical business in Jubail, Saudi Arabia, to its joint venture partner Saudi Basic Industries Corp. for $820 million. The company has also completed the $1.4 billion sale of its 31.2% stake in Japanese refiner Showa Shell to Idemitsu Kosan and 51% shareholding in Malaysia's Shell Refining Company to Malaysia Hengyuan for $66.3 million.

Shell promised to dispose $30 billion of assets by 2018 following its $54 billion takeover of BG Group. Since then, the company has announced $7.8 billion of asset sales, and the proceeds could easily grow to around $11.5 billion in the coming months. In addition to North Sea assets, which include Shell's stake in Bressay project, Buzzard, Schiehallion, Nelson, Armada, Everest, Lomond and J Block fields, Shell could also sell its assets in Gabon, an OPEC member located in central Africa, as early as this month, as per unconfirmed reports. A sale could fetch around $700 million, as per analysts' estimates.

Some investors were concerned that Shell was moving rather too slowly on its disposal plan, given the company had only announced or completed $5 billion of asset sales until the start of November, which was short of its 2016 target of $6 billion to $8 billion. But since then, the company has announced other disposals and the upcoming sale of North Sea and Gabon assets should move Shell closer to ~40% of its target. That will put Shell in a great position to achieve its objective, with support from the strength in oil prices which will only make it easier for Shell to sell its upstream assets at a decent price and nearly 23 months still remaining until the end of 2018.

The asset sales will allow Shell to improve its financial health by reducing its debt load. Shell has seen its debt balloon to almost $87 billion at the end of Q3-2016 from $50.4 billion a year earlier, thanks in large part to the BG Group acquisition. The company's leverage, measured in terms of net debt to total capital ratio, has swelled to a little over 29% from 12.7% a year earlier. No other mega-cap oil major - Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and BP (NYSE:BP) - carries a larger debt load or a higher leverage. On top of this, Shell is also facing significant near term maturities of roughly $20 billion over the next five years.

The asset sales, however, will bolster Shell's already strong liquidity which consisted of roughly $20 billion of cash reserves at the end of Q3-2016. The liquidity will be used to repay the debt. The debt reduction, which will be accompanied by improvement in Shell's leverage ratio, should have a positive impact on the company's valuation. Shell has been trading at a discount to Exxon Mobil and Chevron, and one of the main reasons is that the two US-based companies have superior balance sheets. But a reduction in debt load should narrow the valuation gap with peers.

2017e. EV/EBITDA P/E P/CF RDS.A 6.16x 14.8x 5.34x XOM 7.94x 20.0x 9.50x CVX 6.97x 26.1x 7.96x

Data: Thomson Reuters

Remember, Shell is the only oil major that has taken a major acquisition (relative to its size) in the downturn. This has put the company in a great position to post peer-leading growth in production and reserves while further solidifying its position as the dominant global LNG player.

Its reserve base could climb by almost 25% from 2015 following the inclusion of BG Group's properties. In the third quarter, the company reported strong 25% year-over-year growth in production to 3.6 million boe per day, thanks to the acquisition. By tapping into BG Group's assets, as well as growth projects that have been coming online since 2014, Shell's output is slated to climb to north of 4 million boe per day by 2018.

I believe Shell's asset sales, which will fuel the debt reduction, and peer leading production growth, should drive the stock's outperformance in 2017.

Note from author: Thank you for reading. If you like this article, then please follow me by clicking the " Follow" link at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own shares of funds that may hold a long position in RDS.B, XOM, CVX