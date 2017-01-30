Fitbit: Buy When The Dust Settles

I have had my eye on Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) for a while now, but I have not taken a position or wrote anything. The reason is because this is a crazy market. You all know the saying "the market can be wrong longer than you can remain solvent" right?

Well I have a new one for you, "the market can be nuts, longer than you can reaming sane." And because I want to preserve my sanity, I try to avoid stocks that are mispriced by the market, both on the upside and the downside.

The wrong upside

When the company was doing about $400 million in revenue per quarter, the market was pricing the stock between $35 and $50 per share.

Let me also give you a different view of the above chart.

Again, when the company was doing about $400 million in revenue per quarter, the market was valuing the company at around $7 - $10 billion. Why was the market so generous? Because of the growth factor (or so they tell me).

For some odd reason, the market values stocks to the moon when they exhibit good growth, throws them to the wolves when they are not growing enough, and buries them when they have negative growth.

While I do not disagree with the market's judgment, I do disagree why the market in many instances values stocks so high, and then so low, when something goes wrong.

Today the company announced preliminary results for Q4'16 and guided for FY'17. The results were way below market expectations.

Preliminary Q4 2016 results - Revenue $572M-$580M (prior guide $725M-$750M, consensus $738.16M), net loss per share -$0.51 to -$0.56 (prior guide $0.14-$0.18, consensus $0.17), gross margin "materially below" prior 46% forecast, devices sold 6.5M. Preliminary FY 2017 projections - Revenue $1.5B-$1.7B (consensus $3.9B), net loss per share -$0.22 to -$0.44 (consensus $0.64), free cash flow -$50M to -$100M, gross margin 45% (vs. prior 50% expectation). Workforce reorganization - Reducing global workforce by approximately 6% (110 employees), cost of which is projected at $4M for Q1 2017. Targets $200M decrease (to approximately $850M) of 2016 exit operating expense for 2017 through realignment of sales and marketing spend and better optimization of R&D investments.

Granted this is a very big miss. However, is this a reason for the stock to be falling by almost 14% today, even after the stock's huge plunge over the past year? I think not, and I think the market is mispricing the stock.

First of all, even with the big miss, guidance will still be higher than what it was two years ago, when the stock was trading in the range of $35 - $45 per share.

Next, we have to take into account the company's balance sheet.

If we look at the balance sheet, we see the company has total current assets of $1.43 billion and total liabilities (current and long term) of only $573 million. In other words, we are talking about a first-class balance sheet.

As of today, the market cap of the stock is about $1.4 billion. In other words, very close to tangible equity, which stands at about $1.1 billion.

So while two years ago the market was valuing FIT to the moon, today it is burning the stock as if the company is going out of business or as if the balance sheet posses a concern.

Let me give you an example of just how wrong the market has been with FIT on the long side.

In Q4'15 the company's revenue reached $711 million. The stock back then was trading about $25. If the market was actually expecting FIT to book $700 million for Q4'16, how come the stock was trading at $7 and not much higher?

The answer is it should never had been trading at $25 a share back in 2015 to begin with.

With similar logic (my logic), it does not matter if the company guided lower because that has already been reflected in the stock (and then some) for many months now.

So the market was wrong when FIT was trading at $45 a share (with lower revenue than it guided today), and the market is wrong again today for selling the stock as if it might be going out of business.

So is Fitbit a buy?

Yes and no. It's a buy because the balance sheet is in fine shape, the market cap has come down a lot (rock bottom), and the company is still one of the leaders in the wearable space worldwide.

On the other hand, because the market can misprice stocks more than we could imagine, we have to wait for the dust to settle. Currently the stock is like a locomotive. And as we all know, only Superman can stop a locomotive.

My advice is the use the charts to find an entry point. Use any technical analysis indicator you are comfortable with, and filter it on a weekly scale. When you get a buy signal, buy the stock.

Also, make sure the stock is trading above its 50-day moving average. The 200-day moving average is even safer, however you will have missed a big move before it gets there (when it gets there).

Bottom line

The market can remain nuts longer than we can remain sane (I say). So if you have FIT on your list of stocks to buy, wait until the dust settles. Use the charts on a weekly scale for a buy signal, and buy with peace of mind.

All the hot air is out of this stock, you will be buying a solid balance sheet and at a price that is lower than anyone has bought to date.