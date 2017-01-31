Emerge Energy Services Priced For Best-Case Scenario

Emerge Energy Services (NYSE:EMES) is currently unprofitable and is expensive even if there is a turnaround in proppant sand. I believe the continuation in increase in rig count and fracking is limited as oil hovers $50 a barrel and the upside to demand for proppant sand has been exaggerated and already priced in for EMES. Due to risks and uncertainty in demand for proppant sand, I believe the current price for EMES provides a lot of downside risk and offers a good short opportunity.

Financials

Here is a snapshot of their most recent income statement.

Their revenues have greatly decreased from the prior year, and continue to lose money. Their total loss for the last 9 months comes to $71 million.

Here is a snapshot of their balance sheet.

They only have $5,000 cash. Total assets come to $247.8 million if you include property, plant, equipment, intangible assets, and "other assets". Total liabilities total $209.4 million. After paying their debt their value (not counting future earnings) comes out to $38.4 million dollars.

Future Earnings Outlook

EMES provides sand to companies to use during the hydraulic fracturing process. EMES essentially serves as a proxy for fracking rig productivity as the more fracking that is taking place the more sand is needed. Since 2014, oil prices have greatly declined and thus many rigs have had to come offline as they are no longer profitable. This has led to a plummet in demand for proppant sand and a subsequent decline in EMES's revenue and profitability. The price of oil has rebounded over the last few months and has stabilized at around $50, but this is over 50% below the $112 peak in 2014. The rig count has faced an even more drastic reduction of 75% the rig count in 2014

( Business Insider)

Recently rig count has rebounded, but I believe the continued extent of the increase in rig count is limited as oil hovers around $50 a barrel. Here is a simplified model of if rig count reached 50% of 2014 levels and EMES's income statement.

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Oil Price $107 $103 $92 $48 $39 $49 $49 Rig Count 1300 1350 1400 1000 500 700 700 Sales 956 873 1,111 711 270 490 490 Cost of Goods 8827 789 977 665 331 498 498 Net Income 31 22 89 -9 -128 -68.5 -68.5

( Energy Information Energy Information Administration, Business Insider, Factset)

The projections for 2017 and 2018 for sales, cost of goods, and net income are based on the averages for 2015 and 2016 as given the projected future oil price and rig count, we can expect figures similar to those in 2015 and 2016.

Given these projections, I come to the conclusion that the reality of positive future earnings is not highly probable.

Below is a model for a more optimistic outlook with oil price miraculously rebounding to over $100 and rig count at around 1325 (pre-2014 levels).

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Oil Price $107 $103 $92 $48 $39 $105 $105 Rig Count 1300 1350 1400 1000 500 1325 1325 Sales 956 873 1,111 711 270 915 915 Cost of Goods 827 789 977 665 331 808 808 Net Income 31 22 89 -9 -128 27 27

In this unrealistic scenario, net income comes to $27 million. At a optimistic P/E ratio of 15, that values earnings at $405 million. If you add in the $38.4 million in value from their balance sheet calculated above, the figure comes out to $443.4 million dollars. This is actually what EMES is currently valued at, with a market cap of $440.65 million dollars. Under this very optimistic and unrealistic scenario is what EMES is currently valued at.

There are other things to take into consideration such as the market competition landscape, change in management, a structural turnaround, etc. In the next section I will explore the catalysts mentioned by Goldman Sachs.

Lack of Potential Catalysts Besides Increase in Demand

A large part of the recent rally has been a bullish call by Goldman Sachs with an upgrade from neutral to buy and a price target of $20. The named catalysts were" Frac sand volume growth" and "increase exposure to regional mines and to last mile logistics" ( Street Insider). These were the only two catalysts named. The first catalyst was included in the models above as rig count was the main variable. For the only other catalyst mentioned, I fail to see how an extreme increase in value would be derived from it.

Conclusion

Since February 2016, EMES has rallied over 400% and since the bullish Goldman Sachs call on January 20th it has rallied 15%. The stock is currently pricing in a scenario in which the company is making as much net income as when the fracking revolution was in full swing and rig count was over 1300 with oil prices at above $100. The reality is that rig count stands at under 600 and will likely increase only marginally. Even if the best-case-scenario happens for EMES, it is already priced in. The upside is if somehow the best happened and EMES even surpasses those estimates then the stock would continue upwards, and the downside is if the perfect does not happen there could be a discount of over 90%. Also, there is only 9% upside left before EMES's stock price reaches the Goldman Sachs price target. There is a lot more risk than reward at Emerge Energy Service's current valuation, and I am bearish.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.