Will Energy Recovery Announce A $25 Million Milestone Payment From Schlumberger In The Q4 Report?

It needs to get Vor Teq commercialized soon before new production comes online and potentially pushes oil prices (and drilling plans) back down.

By not making its original commercialization timeline, the company has missed out on a big jump in lower-48 drilling rig deployment.

The company has disappointed investors by meeting neither of two $25 milestone payments in 2016.

Most followers of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) are already familiar with the transformative VorTeq 15-year license deal with Schlumberger(NYSE:SLB) announced in October of 2015. That deal included $125 million in expected payments from SLB to ERII based on a set of two clearly defined milestones. $75 million was paid immediately, and the two milestone payments - each worth a $25 million - were, according to the original deal announcement, were expected to be paid in 2016. That didn't happen.

Source: June 2016 Investor Presentation (available here)

Instead, the two companies identified some serious issues in the VorTeq which required a relatively significant redesign. Let's go back and look at what has been communicated to shareholders.

In the Q1 2016 EPS report, Energy Recovery's press release said:

With respect to the Schlumberger agreement, we have mobilized for the first milestone test and remain confident that both milestones will be achieved in 2016 thereby triggering an incremental $50 million in contract payments.

About three weeks later, Energy Recovery announced a $10 million stock buyback and said:

We continue to advance the commercialization of our technologies ...

Again in the Q2 2016 EPS report, the company said:

We also continue to advance toward the execution of the two performance milestones pursuant to our VorTeqTM licensing agreement with Schlumberger, which will trigger the incremental $50 million in up-front contract payments.

So no $25 million payment from SLB. At that point, all eyes were on the Q3 EPS report in the hope a successful milestone completion would trigger a $25 million payment. But alas, investors were disappointed again. Not only did the company report increased operating expenses as a result of supporting the VorTeq testing and commercialization processes, the company admitted to encountering operating challenges with the missile delivery system that required "design enhancements".

As such, we deem it likely that the achievement of the milestones will move into 2017 and look forward to closing out what we expect to be a record year in terms of revenue and profitability.

But comments made during the Q3 conference call did not sound very encouraging:

In short, the amplitude of missile and piping vibrations are currently too great to allow for reliable system and indeed pressure exchanger performance.

In addition, one has to wonder what took them so long to uncover what may have been fairly (and visibly) obvious in early testing. That is especially true considering Schlumberger's vast experience in high pressure pumps that goes all the way back in history to its Gould pumps.

Now of course ERII shareholders want the company to meet the milestones and release a reliable product, but the bottom line is that the company initially expected both $25 million milestone payments would be paid in 2016 and not only were neither milestone met, we found out late in the year (the November Q3 report and conference call) that a significant redesign was necessary.

For some of us in that have owned shares in ERII for a few years (I bought shares in 2013 based on the patented PX isobaric product line for the SWRO desalination market), this experience with "over-promise, under-deliver" harkens back to the days of the previous CEO and his guidance for large "mega-project" SWRO contracts that also didn't materialize as expected.

Luckily, Energy Recovery did ink some significant mega-project contracts in 2016 (see the list on the 2016 press release webpage). As are result of these SWRO desal contracts, Energy Recovery - which is expected to release Q4 and full-year 2016 earnings around the second week of February - should post a record year of in terms of revenue and profitability. Still, it was disappointing that the company was not able to meet either of the $25 million Schlumberger milestones in 2016.

The question now is, when will they? Because it is not just the milestones that are important. Remember, following commercialization SLB agreed to pay an annual royalty fee of $1.5 million per VorTeq in service per year for the duration of the 15-year license agreement. Total annual royalties will be dictated by VorTeq minimum adoption requirements as a percentage of Schlumberger's active fleets. Obviously, the longer ERII takes to meet the commercialization milestones and get Vor Teq adopted and deployed into the field, the longer ERII's stock will languish.

Source: Baker Hughes

For those familiar with oil & gas market dynamics, I don't have to tell you that the OPEC decision to cut production has stimulated lower-48 shale drilling again. That is reflected by the latest Baker Hughes rig-count released last week (shown above). The U.S. and Canada rig count was up over 200 rigs as compared to this time last year. Note that over half those rigs were deployed in the Permian Basin, where Schlumberger has a large and active presence:

In other words, had ERII been able to execute on the milestones as management expected in 2016, they'd be in an excellent position to get VorTeq units deployed by SLB in the Permian (and reap the rewards of the annual royalty fees). That obviously isn't happening. In addition, one has to wonder how long the reinvigoration of shale-oil is going to continue given concerns that as domestic production comes back, it will again lead to plenty of oil production, lower prices, and a cut-back in drilling (again).

Long-story short: ERII shareholders need to see significant signs of progress on meeting the SLB milestones in the Q4 year-end report, if not an outright announcement a payment has been made because a milestone has been reached. Otherwise, ERII's stock is liable to take another hit regardless of record 2016 full-year results driven by the desalination market. The company has already missed a golden opportunity considering the major uptick in lower-48 drilling rig deployment. Hopefully shareholders will hear some good news when the company releases full-year results in a couple weeks. If it does meet a milestone, the stock could easily trade back up to its all-time high of $16.

