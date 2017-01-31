Instagram Is Eating Snapchat's Lunch Right As It Files Its IPO

HyperChange 9 - Snap Filing For IPO As Instagram Eats Its Lunch With Stories Product

Intro - Speigel Vs. Zuckerburg

Launched in September 2011 by Stanford student Even Spiegel, Snapchat's (Private:CHAT) mobile photo messaging app has enjoyed incredible success.

The app's focus on sending disappearing images and videos to friends and followers resonated with consumers who were used to the permanence of content on other social platforms like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) or Twitter (NYSE:TWTR).

Facebook quickly began to take the threat of Snapchat very seriously, and in late 2013 even offered to buy the company out for $3B. Speigel said no.

Ever since then, Facebook has been attacking Snapchat from multiple angles by launching similar features in both its core Facebook and Instagram app.

In August 2016, Instagram launched its own version of Snapchat's core Stories feature. Just six months later, Instagram Stories boasts over 150M daily users, making it nearly as widespread as Snapchat itself.

If Google Trends data is any indicator of popularity, it looks like Snapchat is quickly losing its shine as Instagram becomes the new "it" social network.

$25B IPO Around The Corner

Rumors are now circulating that Snapchat could make its IPO filing public as soon as this week. When this happens, all the company's financials will be public and the official analysis can begin.

In the meantime, Techcrunch obtained a copy of a leaked deck when the company was raising its Series F funding round in early 2016, with some financial data. This holds several clues about the size and growth rate of Snapchat's business.

Screenshots from the deck show rapid growth in both users and revenue during 2015.

According to the slides above, Snapchat only produced $59M in 2015 revenue. Included in the leaked deck was guidance for 2016 revenue of between $250-$350M. About four months later (September 2016) TechCrunch reported that Snapchat's 2016 revenues were in fact going to be closer to $350M.

Even if we assume the high point of $350M, and a low end valuation of $20B post IPO, Snapchat's 2016 price/sales ratio will be a whopping 57X. Sure, the company will be growing quickly, but justifying that high of a multiple is tough no matter how you slice it.

Facebook, though it's much more mature than Snapchat, trades at a 2016 price/sales multiple of 13.6X (assuming a $375B market cap and $27.5B in 2016 revenue).

If we look at 2017 price/sales estimates relative to its peers, Snapchat's still looks quite expensive. Even though the company is supposedly projecting sales to grow a whopping 186% in 2017 to nearly $1B, its price sales ratio remains a lofty 25X.

Personal Anecdote: Snapchat App Is Buggy, And Friends Are Gravitating Toward Instagram Stories

My current smartphone is a beat up iPhone 5 and for some reason it continues to like Snapchat's app less and less. About two months ago it became harder and harder to watch both incoming direct Snaps from my friends as well as my friend's Stories. In fact, now the app is so slow and the chances of it successfully loading a Snap so low that I deleted it from my phone all together (it was taking up memory I needed). I'm not alone in this. Just a month ago Fortune reported that many Snapchat users were tweeting their frustration about the app's recent glitches as well.

This has occurred right as Instagram's own Stories' feature is gaining a lot of traction.

Just as a I check my Instagram app now, 27 out of the 207 people I follow have posted a Story in the last 24 hours (a solid 13%).

Many of my close friends who used to post a lot of content to Snapchat have begun shifting their daily posts/vlogs to Instagram Stories. Whether this is because of similar frustrations with the app's functionality or simply because they like Instagram better, I don't know. Regardless, I see a worrying trend among my peers (23 and 24 years old) of content creation moving from Snapchat to Instagram.

Conclusion: Lots of Potential, But I'll Be Watching From The Sidelines

Snapchat's highly anticipated IPO is finally upon us. When the company's S-1 filing comes out in a week or two, we are due to find out a lot of juicy details surrounding Snapchat's official financials.

Based on the sparse and speculative data we have now, it looks like Snapchat will be one of the market's fastest growing tech companies and one of the most expensive.

Snapchat's IPO comes at a critical time as Instagram is closer than ever to poaching a significant chunk of its user base and content.

The company's rich valuation and the expectations that come with that make me tentatively bearish on Snapchat's IPO. I believe Zuckerburg will continue to steal Speigel's thunder.