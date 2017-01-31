Are Fertilizer Stocks Still Cheap?

With almost one month already in the books in 2017, the cold of winter will soon give way to warmer temperatures of the spring season. Aside from the beginning of the baseball season, the early spring marks the time of the year when farmers plant their acreage for the 2017 crop year.

The 2017 crop year comes in the wake of four straight years of bumper crops in the corn, soybean, and wheat markets. While record crop yields over recent years have weighed on the prices of the primary crops that are a basis for nutrition around the world, the one constant over recent years has been records on both sides of the fundamental equation for all grains. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has been consistent in reporting record demand for grains with each report in 2016. Population growth around the world has reached levels where the world now depends on record crops each year. With 7.369 billion people on our planet and growing, there are more mouths to feed each day.

Meanwhile, while primary grain prices have declined over recent years, the price action in all of the major crops has been positive over recent months. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of soybean futures highlights, the price of the oilseed has made a series of higher lows and higher highs since August 2016. Source: CQG

The daily chart of corn futures illustrates the same pattern in the corn market. Source: CQG

We have even seen some positive price action in the wheat market since late December after the price of the grain reached the lowest level in a decade in 2016.

Each year is a new adventure in grain markets and the ultimate arbiter of prices will be Mother Nature as weather is the critical determinate of the path of least resistance for prices. However, with global demand growing each day, crop production in 2017 is a necessity to feed the hungry mouths of the world and the farming inputs will be in demand this year like never before.

Fertilizers- A critical input for grain production

Fertilizers are a key component and a complimentary commodity in the production of agricultural commodities. Fertilizers can be organic or inorganic substances. They supply one or more essential nutrients to soil and farmers depend on fertilizers during the planting and growing season each year. Therefore, fertilizers are a critical input when it comes to the production of corn, soybeans and wheat crops.

The three major types of fertilizers are nitrogen, phosphorous, and potassium which is potash. Therefore, the fertilizer producers around the world are looking forward to the 2017 crop year and beyond given global population growth. As demand for foodstuffs grow, fertilizer requirements will increase alongside. Meanwhile, when compared to the prices of many other companies and sectors in the equity markets these days, some fertilizer companies remain at levels that are cheap on a company valuation basis while others are expensive.

Fertilizer producer stocks are a mixed bag

It is no secret that the stock market in the United States has been rallying over recent weeks and months. After the selloff that took the S&P 500 11.5% over the first six weeks of 2016, equity prices turned around and recently stocks rose to all-time highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average moved to just over 20,100 during the last full week of trading in January 2017 and the valuation of many stocks remain at high historical levels. Source: http://www.multpl.com/shiller-pe/

As the chart of the CAPE ratio highlights, the average S&P 500 stock was trading at 28.2 times earnings on Monday, January 30. The level is far above the long-term mean and median which were at 16.72 and 16.09 times earnings respectively. Compared to market averages, the prices of two of the major fertilizer producing companies are currently above market averages while two remain at levels that are below. The low price to earnings ratios of two companies in the fertilizer industry makes the stocks relatively cheap. Additionally, these companies pay attractive dividends meaning they may just offer investors the best of both worlds at this time; both yield and the potential for capital appreciation. At the same time, the current valuations could offer some excellent opportunities for pairs trades at the current time.

Potash and CF Industries

The share prices of Potash (NYSE:POT) and CF Industries (NYSE:CF) are high when considering the current price to earnings ratios of their stock prices. Source: E*TRADE

At 46.81 times trailing earnings, POT stock is not cheap these days. The stock closed on January 30 at the $18.53 per share level and has traded from lows of $14.90 to highs of $20.27 per share over the last 52 weeks. POT pays a 2.13% dividend but the company has trimmed the yield on the stock twice over the past two years. Meanwhile, on Monday POT reported fourth quarter earnings of 7 cents per share while the market expected 9 cents. Margins in all three of the company's segments including Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphates were below recent numbers. POT stock remains expensive on a P/E basis, but not as costly as CF Industries. Source: E*TRADE

CF is the most expensive stock in the fertilizer sector these days from a P/E perspective. At 122.80 times trailing 12 month earnings, CF is a pricey stock that is trading close to the highs of its 52 week range from $20.77 to $37.72 per share. CF closed on January 30 at $35.39 per share and pays a dividend of around 3.29%.

While CF and POT are expensive, two other fertilizer companies could currently offer more value opportunity for inventors.

Mosaic and Agrium

Mosaic's valuation is close to the market average these days. Source: E*TRADE

MOS was trading at 25.14 times trailing 12 month earnings and closed on January 30 at $30.97 per share. The company pays a 3.5% dividend and is currently not far off its 52 week highs, the range for the stock over the past year has been $22.02 to $33.99 per share.

The cheapest stock in the sector is currently Agrium. Source: E*TRADE

At 19.86 times trailing 12 month earnings, AGU is the cheapest of the four stocks. The 52 week range for AGU is $79.94 to $111.88 per share. It closed on January 30 at the $102.90 per share level and it currently pays an attractive dividend at 3.36%.

AGU and POT continue to go through the process of merging to cut expenses for both companies. So far, they have received regulatory approval from Brazil and Russia but continue to wait for the same from the United States, China, and Canada. With the prospects for many changes in trade policies under the new Trump Administration in the U.S., shareholders are taking a wait and see approach to the marriage between the two companies. POT is clearly the weaker party to the merger from a valuation standpoint and an arbitrage position of long AGU and short POT could be an interesting trade.

Buy on weakness, not strength

I currently like the value offered by both AGU and MOS at current prices. Both companies are paying dividends of over 3% and both are at or below current market average levels when it comes to price to earnings ratios.

I would not buy these fertilizer stocks on strength; rather I am waiting for price weakness. Over the coming months, it is likely that we will see stock market selloffs as the U.S. Fed acts to hike rates and as volatility returns to equities given the high level of valuations for a broad basket of stocks. I am a scale down buyer of AGU and MOS these days and would avoid POT and CF. When it comes to pairs trades, long AGU and short POT is an arbitrage play on the merger. If anything goes wrong when it comes to regulatory approval in the U.S. or Canada, we could see AGU outperform POT. Meanwhile, long MOS and short CF is a play on a pumped P/E ratio versus one that is below the market's average.

When it comes to all fertilizer stocks, I expect earnings to improve over the months and years ahead. After all, the soil around the world needs the nutrients these companies provide as they are the fuel for the soil that grows the agricultural products that are increasing in demand each day as the world's population continues to experience exponential growth.

