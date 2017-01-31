Divergence Between Iron Ore And The Baltic Index

Last year at this time things were ugly in the industrial commodities sector. In January 2016, the price of copper hit its lowest price since April 2009 at $1.9355 per pound. On February 11, NYMEX crude oil traded to the lowest price since 2003 when the price fell to $26.05 per barrel. So many industrial commodity prices dropped to levels where bearish sentiment overwhelmed many market analysts and traders.

The stock market began 2016 with a massive selloff; by February 11 the S&P 500 index had declined 11.5% for the year. The decline in equity and raw material prices was the result of a drop in the Chinese stock market. Asian contagion was certainly a problem for commodity prices; China has been the demand side of the fundamental equation in industrial metals, minerals and energy for decades. An economic slowdown in China weighed heavily on prices.

However, following the February 2016 lows, many commodity prices rebounded. At first the recovery in many prices looked like a bear market rally. While markets do not tend to appreciate or depreciate in a straight line, the recovery in industrial commodity price kept on going throughout the year and by late summer prices of all metals, minerals and energy commodities were well above the early year lows. Then, following the Presidential election in the United States, prices took off to the upside.

Industrial commodities took off after November 8, 2016

One of the campaign promises from President Donald J. Trump was that we would rebuild infrastructure in the United States during his term in office. A massive infrastructure building project covering roads, bridges, railroads, airports, a security wall on the southern border of the U.S. will require lots of raw materials. Demand for metals, minerals and energy commodities is likely to soar if the richest nation in the world begins to rebuild in the years ahead and that will be good news for the producers of those commodities.

Therefore, when President Trump won a surprise victory on November 8, the prices of many commodities moved higher in the wake of the election. Those commodities prices were not rallying off multiyear lows late last year, they had already been on the rebound for months.

Iron ore- A dramatic story

The price action in iron ore has been nothing short of dramatic. Source: Barchart

As the long-term chart of iron ore futures shows, the price dropped from highs of $157.30 per ton in February 2013 to lows of $38.03 per ton in December 2015. The primary ingredient in steel, a basic building block for infrastructure than proceeded to rally and by January 30, 2017 it was trading at $82.43 per ton, more than double the level it was one year before.

The rebound in the price of iron ore came at a time when a glut of iron ore exists in the world. However, the prospects for increasing demand from the U.S. and perhaps an improvement in the Chinese economy has lifted the staple commodity to a level that reflects the perception for growth in the global economy. The price of iron ore remains close to recent highs, and is currently at the highest price since September 2014.

The price of iron ore is a benchmark for global industrial growth. Another benchmark for economic conditions is the demand for shipping dry bulk commodities around the world.

The Baltic Dry Index- Big Volatility lately

The Baltic Dry Index (BDI) is a measure of demand for shipping dry bulk commodities. As demand grows, raw materials travel from points of production or storage to fulfill the world's consumption requirements. Source: https://www.bloomberg.com/quote/BDIY:IND

On February 10, 2016 the BDI fell to its lowest level in history at 290. The rally that followed took it to over 850 before the November 8 election in the United States. However, the victory of the candidate pledging infrastructure rebuilding lifted the shipping index to highs of 1257 on November 18, an increase of over 333% from the February lows.

Over recent months, the BDI has pulled back at the index closed on January 30 at 827. While the index is still more than double the price it was last year at this time, it is down by 430 points from the November 2016 highs indicating a decline in some shipping activity over recent months. While the decline could be the result of seasonal factors, the index tends to move lower during winter months, it is interesting that iron ore has been able to remain at recent highs while the BDI has corrected to the downside.

The latest divergence

Since the November 18 highs in the BDI the index has shed 430 points. Meanwhile, the price of February iron ore futures were trading at the $$68.77 level on November 18 and have continued to move higher despite an oversupply condition in the market. The divergence between the commodity and demand for shipping is a divergence that may be more a question of timing and season than demand for the building blocks for infrastructure around the globe.

Over the months ahead it is likely that the level of the BDI will catch up with the price of iron ore particularly if the U.S. embarks on its massive infrastructure rebuilding project.

The prospects for these industrial benchmarks

The Trump administration ran on a platform of America first. The administration will attempt to use U.S. steel and other commodities produced within the nation to rebuild the nation's infrastructure in the years ahead. In a recent speech, President Trump said that he favors using U.S. steel for building the pipeline system to carry energy commodities across the nation. However, when it comes to steel production, it becomes necessary to import the main ingredient.

The world's leading producers of iron ore are China, Australia, Brazil, India, and Russia. All five of these countries produce over 100,000 million tons each year. Meanwhile, China produces over 1.38 billion tons of the industrial commodity. The U.S. is only the eighth largest producer with annual output of around 43 million tons (according to 2015 production statistics). Therefore, massive infrastructure rebuilding in the U.S. will require iron ore imports from other producing nations which will likely add support to the price of the commodity and boost dry bulk shipping requirements in the months and years ahead.

With both houses of Congress behind the new President, it is likely that legislation required to fulfill the campaign promise of the biggest infrastructure building program in the U.S. since the Eisenhower Administration in the 1950s will pass through the legislature over the weeks and months ahead. We are likely to see the BDI move higher upon passage of that legislation as the U.S. prepares to get those steel mills working once again.

I believe that the BDI is likely to move higher over the weeks and months ahead and the price of iron ore will continue to reflect the potential for global economic growth. The current divergence between the two benchmarks is likely to narrow as the construction begins in the United States. At the same time, if the Chinese economy recovers over the months ahead, we could see some dramatic moves higher in the commodities that are basic requirements for construction.

I have introduced a new weekly service through Seeking Alpha Marketplace. Each Wednesday I will provide subscribers with a detailed report on the major commodity sectors covering over 30 individual commodity markets, most of which trade on U.S. futures markets. The report will give an up, down or neutral call on these markets for the coming week and will outline the technical and fundamental state of each market. At times, I will make recommendations for risk positions in the ETF and ETN markets as well as in commodity equities and related options. You can sign up for The Hecht Commodity Report on the Seeking Alpha Marketplace page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.