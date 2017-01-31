Opus Bank's (OPB) CEO Stephen Gordon on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB)

Q4 2016 Results Earnings Conference Call

January 30, 2017, 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Brett Villaume - Senior Vice President, Director of Investor Relations

Stephen Gordon - Founding Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President

Brian Fitzmaurice - Senior Executive Vice President and Senior Chief Credit Officer

Nicole Carrillo - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Geoff Anfuso - Co-Chief Lending Officer and Head of Commercial and Specialty Banking

Analysts

Christopher York - JMP Securities

Jackie Boland - KBW

Matthew Clark - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Ben Lurio - JPMorgan

Brian Zabora - Hovde Group

Tim O'Brien - Sandler O'Neill & Partners, L.P.

Jason O'Donnell - Bluestone Financial Institutions Fund

Operator

Good morning. My name is Heidi and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Opus Bank fourth quarter earnings conference call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question and answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I would now like introduce your leader, Director of Investor Relations, Brett Villaume. You may begin your conference.

Brett Villaume

Thank you. Good morning and welcome to Opus Bank’s investor webcast and conference call. Today, I'm joined by Stephen Gordon, Opus Bank’s Founding Chairman, CEO and President; Brian Fitzmaurice, Senior Executive Vice President and Senior Chief Credit Officer; Nicole Carrillo, Chief Financial Officer; and Geoff Anfuso, Co-Chief Lending Officer and Head of Commercial and Specialty Banking.

Our discussion today will cover the company's performance during the fourth quarter and full year 2016 and information contained in the earnings press release issued earlier this morning. A slideshow presentation that accompanies today’s call is available on the Opus Bank investor webpage at investor.opusbank.com.

To discuss may entail forward-looking statements which are intended to be covered by the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You’ll find a discussion of these forward-looking statements in our recent FDIC filings and on page eight of this morning's release.

Today's call will include a question-and-answer session following the discussion. For listeners who are participating via WebEx, should you have any questions you may submit those during the Q&A feature – using the Q&A feature located on the right-hand side of your WebEx window. The white triangle just to the left of the question mark and letters Q&A should be pointing down. Clicking on that triangle opens and closes the Q&A dialog box.

Now, I’ll turn the call over to Stephen Gordon, Founding Chairman, CEO and President.

Stephen Gordon

Thank you, Brett. I’ll now provide an overview of the results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016 and then call on Brian Fitzmaurice, our new senior Chief Credit Officer, and Nicole Carrillo, our Chief Financial Officer, to go into more detail on our credit metrics and financial performance. We will address questions at the end of our prepared remarks.

Our performance for the fourth quarter resulted in a net loss of $19 million or $0.55 per share, driven primarily by a provision for loan losses of $69.5 million. During the fourth quarter, several of our clients in our Commercial & Specialty Banking had company-specific challenges in their underlying businesses or changes in their financial circumstances that arose during the quarter.

These changes drove more risk rating downgrades, loan impairments, and additional charge-offs which resulted in higher provision expense, impacting our quarterly net income. We have taken decisive action to bolster our credit infrastructure and to assess our Commercial & Specialty Banking loan portfolio.

Our mission at Opus Bank remains to serve through all aspects of our organization as a leading financial partner and trusted advisor to successful entrepreneurs and business owners on the West Coast. We are no less committed to this mission today than we were over six years ago when we launched Opus Bank. We remain dedicated to our approach of providing our client with superior ideas through a strategic, consultative partnership that involves understanding all of the clients’ needs and bringing the full force of Opus’ expertise to the table and we believe this to be a very powerful value proposition.

As Opus has matured, the bank’s complexity has increased too and we are addressing the additional risks and challenges that naturally come with being a larger, more diverse financial institution.

Over the course of the past year, it became increasingly clear that our Technology Banking niche lending was producing low risk-adjusted returns and negatively impacting earnings. At the end of the second quarter, we ceased originating new loans in this division.

Additionally, during the fourth quarter, we took steps to deemphasize healthcare practice lending and will not be funding new loans in this category for the foreseeable future. We have already through the end of 2016 and into the first quarter of 2017 made progress reducing the remaining balances of these portfolios.

The technology banking portfolio was reduced by $42 million to $190 million and healthcare practice portfolios reduced by $20 million to just $68 million through either full loan payoffs or loan sales. Our Healthcare Banking division continues to originate loans to healthcare providers, including hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, outpatient centers and other corporate providers of healthcare and the ancillary businesses that support them. We believe that we have excellent teams working through problem credits and, importantly, that we have made and are continuing to make appropriate changes to our credit risk infrastructure to support the current and future scale of our operations.

To provide a strong foundation for our credit enhancement process, we announced several changes to our executive ranks, including the hiring of Brian Fitzmaurice as Senior Executive Vice President and Senior Chief Credit Officer of Opus Bank, who will be speaking in just a moment. Brian joined Opus on November 30 having previously served in senior credit officer roles at some of the nation's leading financial institutions over a 33-year long career in banking, including 11 years as the Chief Credit Officer of Citi National Bank including after its acquisition by RBC, as well as serving on the global risk committee.

Brian brings to Opus his extensive experience in credit and risk management, including overseeing credit policy, credit administration and special assets, and his expertise in the same lines of business as Opus including commercial business, commercial real estate and multifamily and specialty banking niches.

In addition to overseeing all of credit administration for Opus as Senior Chief Credit Officer, Brian will personally oversee the credit function for our commercial banking divisions and Bob Granfelt will oversee the credit functions of our multifamily and Commercial Real Estate Banking division, reporting directly up to Brian. We’re very proud to have Brian join Opus.

We additionally promoted Geoff Anfuso and Ed Padilla as Executive Vice Presidents and Co-Chief Lending Officers and added Volkan Salar and Michael Trivich as commercial banking senior credit administrators to add additional depth to our credit teams. The successful collaboration of these deeply experienced credit administration, commercial banking and new business management professionals has already resulted in improvements to Opus' infrastructure and process optimization.

As part of our credit assessment process, our internal credit administration team led by Mr. Fitzmaurice performed a thorough review of the commercial business loan portfolio to supplement our comprehensive quarterly portfolio management process. In addition, we retained a nationally-recognized third-party loan review firm to conduct an independent review of the same portfolio. The combination of these reviews covered substantially all of the commercial business loan portfolio and confirmed that further deterioration in certain commercial business loans had occurred during the fourth quarter, which drove risk rating downgrades and resulted in increased recorded specific reserves and charge-offs.

Additionally, we have lowered our in-house max hold limits and lowered approval authority levels and we are continuing to add experienced talent throughout all levels of our credit administration and portfolio management teams.

For the year ended December 31, 2016, new loan fundings were $2.3 billion compared to $2.4 billion in new loan fundings in 2015. As part of our credit enhancement process, we curtailed new loan originations in our Commercial & Specialty Banking divisions during the fourth quarter as we assess these portfolios and refined our commercial lending strategy.

Lower loan originations were also partially due to our income property borrowers, evaluating the rapid increase in interest rates that occurred postelection during the quarter.

Finally, as we announced this morning, we have entered into purchase agreements with a limited number of institutional accredited investors, providing for the sale in a private placement of 53 million of our common stock at $18.50 per share, resulting in net proceeds of approximately $50 million. We believe this capital raise strengthens our balance sheet as demonstrated by our pro forma capital ratios. Pro forma Tier 1 leverage ratio is 8.16% and total risk-based capital pro forma is 12.89%.

I’d now like to turn the call over to Brian Fitzmaurice to give you more detail on the loan portfolio and credit metrics.

Brian Fitzmaurice

Thank you, Stephen. I’m pleased to be joining you and Nicole on the call today. And before I get started, I’d like to say that I'm excited and looking forward to accomplishing a lot together as we enter 2017. Since joining Opus, I have worked with our internal credit administration team to perform a comprehensive review of the portfolio and I have also analyzed the results of the loan review performed by outside consulting firm.

For my comments today, I will provide you with an overview of what occurred during the fourth quarter regarding asset quality and then summarize our current conditions. Finally, I’ll share some of the process improvements we have made and then we can answer any specific questions you have in the Q&A.

During the fourth quarter, we saw rapid deterioration in the financial performance of a group of commercial business loans that led to risk rating downgrades, loan impairments, and loans charge-offs. This occurred in both previously identified and new problem loans. Deterioration was largely seen within our specialty commercial banking divisions, specifically Technology Banking, Healthcare Banking, Corporate Finance, and was concentrated in loans that had been underwritten based on projected cash flow or enterprise value of the underlying business.

I’ll refer to these as enterprise value loans. The purpose of many of these loans was to provide financing or refinancing of a loan or loans used to purchase a business or assets, fund a dividend or working capital loans for technology companies which had not yet achieved consistent positive operating cash flow.

In many cases, these loans contain risks associated with the execution of the business plan necessary to achieve projected cash flows to service the debt. We have suspended new originations of these types of loans for the foreseeable future.

As of December 31, 2016, there were approximately $915 million of enterprise value loans outstanding, excluding our institutional syndication loans. The risk rating changes, impairments and charge-offs that occurred in the fourth quarter were driven by company-specific challenges in their underlying businesses, changes in financial circumstances. While I believe the quarterly portfolio management process of the bank is comprehensive, I also utilized the results of our internal and external loan reviews to help me assess our loan portfolio.

The combination of our internal loan review and the review performed by the third-party firm covered 99% of all of our commercial business loans, 97% of our commercial real estate loan portfolio. This included a review of 100% of the loans within the technology, corporate finance, institutional syndication and healthcare banking portfolios. Every loan that is considered an enterprise value loan was reviewed as well as 99% of our total criticized loans at the end of the quarter. It is important to note that members of the internal review team were not involved in the original loan approval process for these loans.

We believe these reviews were appropriately focused on our higher risk loans and also served to confirm the downgrades, specific reserves and charge-offs that we recorded during the fourth quarter.

We recorded a provision for loan losses of $69.5 million in the fourth quarter compared to $40.4 million in the prior quarter. There were three main components of the higher provision expense this quarter. First charge-offs; second, specific reserves; and third, risk rating migration. I'll go into more detail around these drivers, but I want to direct you to the additional asset quality information we provided in the earnings press release tables this quarter to help you understand the drivers by loan product and division. We intend to continue providing this information in our earnings release as long as we believe it will be useful.

Net charge-offs were $19.2 million and were driven primarily by $15.9 million of loans that had either specific reserves or charge-offs recorded in prior quarters. Technology banking and healthcare practice loans accounted for $12.1 million and $4.8 million respectively for a combined 88% of total net charge-offs during the fourth quarter.

In total, commercial business loans accounted for $19 million of Opus’ total net charge-offs during the fourth quarter. As of December 31, 2016, the remaining balance of Opus-originated loans, which had previously had charge-offs recorded, were $21.4 million. This is comprised of five commercial business loan relationships, 99% of which are in our technology banking and healthcare practice divisions and are on non-accrual. Commercial real estate loans made up $189,000 of net charge-offs during the fourth quarter and there were no charge-offs in the multifamily loan portfolio.

Specific reserves increased by $22.1 million, driven by seven commercial business relationships, within our Technology, Corporate Finance, Commercial Banking and Business Banking divisions. This compares to specific reserves of $1.7 million as of September 30, 2016 on one Technology Banking division loan.

As of December 31, 2016, total specific reserves were $23.8 million on loans, with the remaining balance of $60.5 million, which is a subset of our total impaired loans of $94.7 million. Risk rating migration drove $27.2 million of the provision expense during the fourth quarter. Total criticized loans which include both special mention and classified loan increased to $317 million as of December 31, 2016 from $147 million in the previous quarter.

Most of our loan relationships that migrated into criticized status – in other words, were previously pass rated loans and were then downgraded to special mention or substandard – saw the borrower's financial deteriorate or experience changes in their financial circumstances in each case during the fourth quarter. A total of $206 million of loans were downgraded into criticized this quarter, of which $172 million or 84% were commercial business loans. These downgrades were partially offset by $36 million of loans that were resolved during the quarter through either pay offs, loan sales or charge-offs.

Within commercial business criticized loans, $204 million or 77% were within Technology Banking, Healthcare Banking, Corporate Finance and Commercial Banking divisions.

Total Commercial Real Estate criticized loans were $37 million as of December 31, 2016 or 12% of total criticized loans compared to $27 million on December 30, 2016. The increase from the prior quarter was driven by one loan downgrade in the healthcare provider portfolio.

Total multifamily criticized loans were $11 million at quarter-end or 3% of total criticized loans and 0.5% of our total multifamily loan portfolio. Our ratio of non-performing assets to total assets increased to 1.21% as of December 31, 2016 compared to 0.58% in the prior quarter.

Commercial business loans on non-accruals totaled $82 million as of December 31, 2016 or 87% of total non-accrual loans and were comprised of three Technology Banking division loan relationships totaling $32 million and two Corporate Finance loan relationships totaling $28 million. Combined, these five loan relationships made up 63% of total non-accrual loans.

Commercial Real Estate loans on non-accrual totaled $12 million as of December 31, 2016 or 13% of total non-accrual loans and consisted of two loan relationships on which the majority was a structured finance relationship. There were no multifamily loans on non-accrual at quarter-end. The allowance for loan losses totaled $111.4 million or 1.97% of loans as of December 31, 2016 compared to $61.1 million or 94.97% of loans in the prior quarter. The linked-quarter increase was primarily driven by specific reserves and risk rating migration within our commercial business portfolio, specifically Technology Banking, Healthcare Banking and Corporate Finance loans.

We are highly focused on the remediation of problem loans over the coming quarters and our efforts will include potential asset sales, refinancing and traditional workout strategies. Additionally, as Stephen mentioned previously, we have undertaken steps to strengthen our credit administration and special credit teams through the hiring of additional senior credit administrators, portfolio managers and underwriting personnel, which will be ongoing.

I will now turn the discussion to Nicole to cover the non-credit activities of the quarter.

Nicole Carrillo

Thank you, Brian. While time and attention was focused on addressing the challenged credits at Opus, noteworthy achievements were also accomplished during the quarter. Near the end of the fourth quarter, we completed the sale of $509 million of our multifamily residential loans through a transaction with Freddie Mac and one class of Freddie Mac guaranteed structured pass-through securities were issued and subsequently purchased by Opus.

This transactions served to lower Opus’ commercial real estate loan concentrations, lower our loan-to-deposit ratio and an improved liquidity. Opus was selected as the subservicer to these loan, allowing us the opportunity to continue providing great service to our important multifamily clients.

EPS was positively impacted by a net gain of $14 million related to the multifamily loan sale transaction, which also resulted in a related non-interest expense charge of $3 million for a net positive impact to EPS of $0.24 per share.

New loan fundings for the fourth quarter were $430 million and were primarily $188 million from income property banking, $50 million from institutional syndication, $59 million from structured finance, $54 million from healthcare provider, and $29 million from commercial banking.

Total loans held for investment decreased over the fourth quarter by $621 to $5.7 billion as of December 31, 2016. Loan payoffs increased to $353 million for the quarter and were $1.1 billion for the full year 2016. Additionally, the multifamily transaction reduced our originated loan portfolio by $509 million during the fourth quarter and our acquired loan portfolio decreased by $9 million to $177 million as of year-end.

Other Opus originated and acquired loans were sold during the fourth quarter, totaling $73 million.

The yield on originated loans decreased by 2 basis points to 4.22% during the fourth quarter due to the impact of loans placed on non-accrual, offset by the net benefit from prepayments during the quarter.

Over the past year, the yield on originated loans has remained fairly stable, decreasing 3 basis points since the fourth quarter of 2015, largely due to the impact of loans placed on non-accrual.

Interest income from the acquired loan portfolio, which includes accretion income, decreased to $3 million for the fourth quarter of 2016, due to lower accretion from loan sales and closed loans as well as the decline in balances of the acquired loans. We currently have a remaining discount of $3.7 million on the acquired loan portfolio. Accretion income increased our net margin by 4 basis points during the quarter compared to 9 basis point benefit in the prior quarter.

Interest expense on deposits was $7.1 million during the fourth quarter of 2016 compared to $6.9 million in the prior quarter, driven by a 6% increase in the average balance of total interest-bearing deposits from the third quarter. While we experienced quarterly growth of $325 million in average interest-bearing deposits, our total cost of deposits decreased by 1 basis point to 43 basis points due to the addition of $279 million of ancillary custodial client cash balances that transitioned to Opus during the fourth quarter and carried a weighted average cost of only 2 basis points.

Our GAAP and contractual net interest margin for the fourth quarter decreased primarily due to a lower income from the acquired loan portfolio and the impact of loans placed on non-accrual during the quarter, partially offset by the net benefit from higher prepayments and a lower cost of funds.

I’ll now turn to non-interest income and non-interest expense. During the fourth quarter, non-interest income totaled $27 million and included $15 million in gains realized on the sale of loans, including the $14 million associated with the multifamily loan transaction and $1 million from the sale of other Opus originated and acquired loans during the quarter. We continue to diversify our sources of revenue during 2016 through the acquisition of our alternative asset IRA custodian subsidiary, the continued expansion of our merchant bank which includes our broker-dealer subsidiary, Opus Financial Partners, and the continued successes of our escrow and exchange division. In fact, total non-interest income, excluding the gains related to the sale of loans, increased 89% year-over-year to $46 million. This amounts to 15% of total revenues compared to 10% during 2015.

We anticipate the contribution of non-interest income to Opus’ total revenues will continue to increase in 2017 as these business lines continue to grow and improve efficiencies.

Trust administrative fees were $6.6 million in the fourth quarter compared to $7.3 million in the prior quarter. The decrease was due to the transfer of $279 million of ancillary cash balances to Opus, which resulted in a decrease in administrative revenues generated by our IRA custodian subsidiary during the quarter, but ultimately benefited Opus net interest margin through a lower cost of funds.

Escrow and exchange fees were $1.7 million and merchant banking division advisory fees income totaled $362,000. As discussed on previous earnings calls, quarterly income from the merchant bank will be lumpy as it continues to mature.

Non-interest income during the fourth quarter also included a net write-down of $1.5 million on equity warrant valuation changes. Strong growth within our increasingly diverse sources of revenue was also evidenced by the increase in non-interest income of $37 million or 151% to $62 million for all of 2016.

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter totaled $51 million compared to $42 million in the prior quarter. The quarterly increase was primarily due to higher compensation and benefits expenses due to the decrease of $3.7 million in origination-related deferred compensation during the quarter, as well as $3 million of costs associated with the multifamily loan sale transaction and higher professional services due to legal and consulting-related expenses.

Our efficiency ratio increased to 58.6% in the fourth quarter from 55% in the prior quarter. As Stephen discussed, this morning we announced a private placement of common stock at $18.50 per share, which will net us proceeds of $50 million. This serves to enhance our capital ratios and support our efforts as we continue through 2017.

Consistent with the prior quarter, Opus will not pay a dividend associated with our net loss for the fourth quarter.

At this point, I'll turn the call back over to Stephen.

Stephen Gordon

Thank you, Nicole. Before we conclude our prepared remarks, I want to reiterate that at Opus Bank, throughout the whole organization, we remain dedicated to being a leading financial partner and trusted advisor to successful entrepreneurs and business owners on the West Coast. Our ability and commitment to making the changes necessary to strengthen our organization and improve profitability reflects this dedication.

Thank you again for joining our conference call today and we’ll now take questions. Operator, would you please open the call for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Your first question comes from the line of Chris York with JMP Securities. Your line is open.

Christopher York

Good morning, guys. And thanks for taking my questions. So, I wanted to begin and get your thought on growth because – how does today's credit events and then the level of current capital ratios affect your desire for asset and loan growth maybe in 2017? And then longer-term, as I recall, the $10 billion asset level was identified as achievable at your investor day in September.

Stephen Gordon

Hey, Chris. So, if you look at the action that we took here at the early part of this first quarter to complete the private placement and bring ourselves back up and get above 8% Tier 1 leverage, we feel that as well as the enhanced credit discipline that we put in place and the actions that we took during the fourth quarter to address the types of loans that we’re going to be doing going forward, the credit discipline that we’re going to have going forward and what we've articulated to the whole team in terms of what we will be doing going forward and the embracing of that credit risk mindset, we feel that we have the capital to support our anticipated plan. And if you also take in account, Chris, we have north of $900 million of cash on the balance sheet at this point, as well as now with the transaction that we did with Freddie Mac, with the multifamily loans, that puts us into this – where we now have approaching $700 million of securities. And then couple that with the amount of cash flow we receive off this balance sheet including the heightened prepayments that we’ve experienced escalating over the course of 2016, culminating in the high prepayment activity that we had in the fourth quarter, we feel we have a lot of flexibility on this balance sheet to be able to originate the right types of loans with the right amount of discipline and to be able to support that next new loan funding with the balance sheet as we have in place. So, to be more specific, the next loan that we incrementally fund, it’s funded with cash that already exists on the balance sheet and has, in a sense, no impact on total assets growing. So, what you would end up seeing is cash that is currently earning 75 basis points, shifting into loans, earning the rate that we would earn off of loans. And that’s specifically why we also went with the size of the private placement that we went with on the capital raise. We feel that’s the appropriate amount of capital and it was about bringing ourselves up over that 8% Tier 1 leverage ratio.

Christopher York

Okay.

Stephen Gordon

And as far as 2018, we don’t generally give guidance that far out. And then as it relates to $10 billion in assets, I think you asked that question as well, the responsibilities that you have at those levels, we’re kind of treated as a large bank today already by the regulators. And while we don't have the Dodd-Frank requirement specific that come in place after you've been over $10 billion in assets for sequential quarter, we still are very mindful of that and we manage the company, we manage overall compliance, BSA and other related enterprise risk management, being very mindful of the fact that at some point we could perhaps exceed that $10 billion in assets level.

Christopher York

Sure, makes sense. I’m going to switch to non-interest expenses which were higher than expected. How much of the non-interest expenses, including the third-party loan review and maybe litigation expenses, would you characterize as one time? And then how should we think about those higher professional services reoccurring in 2017?

Nicole Carrillo

So, we look at about $5 million of our – the non-interest expense – this is Nicole, sorry –in Q4 as what I'm going to call kind of non-core. $3 million of that, as we said, relates to the multifamily loan sale transaction. The other two is related to various professional services type expenses. So, I would look at about $46 million as the consistent, with a more normalized run rate for the fourth quarter. Looking forward, while we can’t sit here and say exactly how much we think will be the professional service related expense, you can definitely know that we continue to look at our core run rate and expense base. And as we look into 2017 and the growth or the fundings and the various things that we will be doing strategically through 2017, we will be assessing to make sure that we right-size our non-interest expense base along with that. Our goal is to continue to provide the same level of efficiency ratio that we have historically been able to provide in the past.

Stephen Gordon

So, when Nicole talks about that $51 million becoming $46 million, when you take out the one time related expenses, if you look at over the course of 2016, we had an escalation to that run rate that culminated in that, let’s call it, adjusted non-interest expense of roughly $46 million during the fourth quarter. And we’ve looked at that. We've evaluated it and we have identified the opportunity to bring down that non-interest expense run rate, commensurate with the size of Opus at this point and being very mindful of all enterprise related risk management, including credit risk management and the commitments that we've made to strengthening and bolstering up those teams. Our view is that, without putting those areas at risk that we have the ability to reduce the non-interest expense run rate and do it very prudently. We’re not going give guidance at this point as to what that run rate will be, but we feel we have the ability to get back to delivering the type of, let’s call it, G&A to average assets type of levels that I think Opus is accustomed to delivering and that our shareholders are accustomed to receiving from Opus. So, we’re going to be taking actions towards that immediately here in the – towards the end here, middle to end of this second quarter and we expect to see benefit from that over the course of the year.

Christopher York

Okay. And then maybe staying on expenses, compensation. So, you hired for a fair amount of bankers in Q4. You’ve done that historically. I would like to get an update on your thoughts on potentially hiring other bankers or just staying as is on FTEs? And then, was there any one-time expenses in Q4 or will there be any one-time expenses from the resignation of Michael Allison.

Stephen Gordon

Okay. So, let me try to remember each piece of that. As far as hiring additional bankers and any other movement around that, we have articulated through the company's through our whole base of bankers that the credit culture is going to be what has now been articulated by the combination of – or led by the combination of Brian Fitzmaurice as well as Geoff Anfuso, who is Co-Chief Lending Officer and Head of Commercial and Specialty Banking, and the whole new enhanced – deeper senior credit administration team. That is being embraced through the whole organization from the top down through the entire organization. And those who embrace it, great. They will continue to have successful careers here at Opus. Those who do not choose to embrace, they may need to find another financial institution or another career to work at and it won’t be here at Opus. We are continually looking to upgrade talent, improve talent on our banker base. And we periodically get approached by other bankers. We periodically seek out additional bankers and we will continue to look to strengthen and broaden that base of talent here at Opus just as we have always done over the years.

As far as anything specific, we don't have anything specific to report there, but when we do, obviously, as past history has been the case, we would announce any significant hires on the front.

As far as the Michael Allison resignation, I had previously – the company had previously announced that we were going to be bifurcating various roles, we were going to be making various changes, we were going to be enhancing the talent and taking steps to enhance the credit culture throughout Opus, and Michael made the decision to resign at the end of the year. And we as a board and executive committee made the choice to go ahead and accept his resignation. There are no one-time costs for Michael that were in the – Michael's departure that were in the fourth quarter or anticipated to be in Q1.

Christopher York

That’s great.

Stephen Gordon

Just to elaborate on that for one second, Chris, if you look at now the depth and breadth of strength and talent within our whole credit infrastructure as well as steps that we’ve taken around reporting line, bifurcations of role, adding additional depth and talent, enhancing and articulating very clearly through the whole organization the credit culture and what we will be doing and what we will not be doing going forward as well as adding additional depth and strength into enterprise risk management and other areas throughout the firm, we feel like from that standpoint we are a stronger and deeper talent base than we were heading into the fourth quarter.

Christopher York

Got it. Thank you for that. Two real quick ones here and then I’ll jump in the queue. Do you have any updates on the dividend and when that may be back turned back on?

Stephen Gordon

Sure. We have said that we would – that our dividend – approach to paying a dividend would be commensurate with our earnings. And in the third quarter, we had negative earnings. In the fourth quarter, we had negative earnings. And associated with each of those quarter, third quarter, we did not pay a dividend associated with the third quarter’s negative earnings. And in the fourth quarter, we have also stated that we will not be paying a dividend in association with fourth quarter’s earnings. And consistent with that, we made the decision to raise – issue 53 million through the private transaction – 53 million of our common stock netting for the company $50 million of capital and bringing ourselves back up to get above 8% Tier 1. So, at this moment, based on the fourth quarter earnings, we made the decision not pay a dividend in association with the fourth quarter’s earnings.

Christopher York

So, is it reasonable to expect if the credit problems are behind us that – essentially, earnings return that a dividend could be turned back on in Q1?

Stephen Gordon

I would say that we would evaluate that dividend policy commensurate and consistent with earnings, meaning that positive earnings and evaluating overall risk, market risk, balance sheet related risks, capital ratios, regulatory environment et cetera, we would evaluate all of that. And then we would speak to it at the time.

Christopher York

Got it. This is my last one. So, do you expect to make any changes to the board as a condition to the raise of the private placement with any institutional investors?

Stephen Gordon

No, that was – are you asking that specifically tied as a condition of the private placement that we just announced? Is there anybody coming on to the board or a change to the board or a proposed change to the board based on that tied specifically to that?

Christopher York

Yeah, that’s the question. Yep, correct.

Stephen Gordon

No, then there was no such condition.

Christopher York

Okay, thanks for taking the questions.

Stephen Gordon

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Jackie Boland with KBW. Jackie, your line is open.

Jackie Boland

Hi, good morning.

Nicole Carrillo

Good morning.

Jackie Boland

Say, you look at FAS 91, obviously, it had an impact in the quarter on its results. What are your anticipations for that going forward in light of some of the changes that could be coming just due to de-emphasizing some of the healthcare and then some of the loans based on enterprise value?

Nicole Carrillo

And you’re specifically referring to the compensation and benefits line, correct? Not the prepayments.

Jackie Boland

Yes.

Nicole Carrillo

Okay. So, essentially, as we deemphasize the divisions in these product lines, the bankers that were working on them are either potentially, as Stephen said, may no longer be with Opus because that division – we’re not doing those types of loans anymore or they're going to repurpose into other divisions to focus on the types of business that we’re doing going forward. At that point, their compensation would be considered in the deferrals of either the new business that they're doing. Or if they’re no longer with Opus, their compensation would come out of the base, so there would really be no impact from FAS 91. What is really driving that FAS 91 impact is the level of funding that we were doing. So as the compensation base is right-sized with the changes that we’re making within lending going forward, you're going to see that start to even out in the compensation and benefits line item.

Stephen Gordon

And, Jackie, also I want to put in perspectives something that you mentioned. You said – you repeated that I had mentioned that we have announced that we have deemphasized or discontinued healthcare practice related lending. I want to be clear that that was a very, very small portion of our balance sheet. So, we sit here approaching $8 billion in assets. And the healthcare practice portfolio, in my prepared remarks, I stated that we reduced it by $20 million to where it stands currently at only $68 million of our loan portfolio. So, the discontinuing of healthcare practice, given that we've had a migration in that portfolio, and there's been noise that has impacted our earnings related to that portfolio. And keeping in mind that it’s only $68 million, it was not a complicated decision to discontinue practice lending. And our goal is to continue reducing that portfolio.

Jackie Boland

Yes, understood. Sorry, I should have made the distinction. It was clear between the provider and the practice. And so, I guess, the second part to my question also is just related to loan funding expectations as we head into 2017 given some of the changes at the company and kind of where you see those falling out versus 2016?

Stephen Gordon

Sure. What I’d like to do is take a moment to introduce Geoff Anfuso, who is with us, Co-Chief Lending Officer and Head of Commercial and Specialty Banking, and I’d like him to elaborate on – since we promoted him to being an Executive Vice President and a member of our executive committee here at Opus on November 4, the actions that he took immediately and steps that he took and what’s been articulated and that will help also at the same time explain fourth-quarter new loan fundings, Jackie, that were lower than our historical type of levels for new loan fundings in the fourth quarter. And then I’ll be able to elaborate on what that means going into the year.

Geoff Anfuso

Hi. This is Geoff Anfuso. So, yeah, immediately upon taking my new role, we cleansed the pipeline of any enterprise value loan opportunities. And as Stephen alluded to, this impacted growth for the quarter, but more importantly to ensure that our new approach to credit was implemented immediately. Also, during the quarter, our bankers pivoted to focus on credit facilities with a greater level of asset support in traditional working capital lines. And these are the same – this will be a departure from the enterprise value loans that Brian spoke about earlier. And both the new business and the portfolio management teams have embraced refinements to credit. Our bankers have communicated our new lending focus to the market and our pipelines continue to build. So, I guess, as we’re looking forward, we’re driving the appropriate opportunities in healthcare, ABL and commercial banking divisions. We also anticipate that our newly launched media and entertainment and public finance divisions will really hit their full stride in the first half of 2017.

Stephen Gordon

So, I think it's important to note that during the fourth quarter, when Geoff took this role, the first thing we talked about doing – Geoff and I kind of looked at each other and I said, anything that’s in that loan pipeline that is a money-up loan pipeline that – meaning that loans were anticipated to be funded over the course of, let's say, the next week, the next 30 days, the next 60 days, next 90 days that he evaluated every loan that was in the commercial and specialty banking loan pipeline and purged any loan that he was uncomfortable with out of the pipeline. And that had the impact – and I view this as a very positive impact – of lower new loan fundings during the fourth quarter and not funding loans that we were uncomfortable funding going forward and made sure that was all very consistent with also Brian Fitzmaurice joining the company as senior chief credit officer and what the decisions that were made as soon as Brian came on board and what was articulated throughout our banker base. The impact to that is we – that was the historically high quarter as we ramp over the course of the year. Conversely, the first quarter of the year is generally our lowest quarter of the year as at the end of the year we generally fund out the pipeline. And then, during the first quarter of the year, we’re rebuilding the pipeline and we ramp over the course of the year, generally speaking, if we look back at every year historically that the end of the year, the second half of the year is generally more in the way of new loan fundings than the first half of the year. So, as we’re entering this first quarter and now a month into the quarter, the loan pipeline is slowly building, its building with a great degree of discipline and with the right type of credit culture and right type of decision-ing with the right type of clients and we would anticipate that the first quarter of the year, as historically has been the case, will be our lowest loan funding quarter and that that will ramp over the course of the year. I would not anticipate that new loan fundings would be at the same levels as they were in 2016. And as we get toward the end of the first quarter and we have greater line of sight into the build of the pipeline that we will get then greater clarity and more guidance around what we think new loan fundings will look like for the year 2017.

Jackie Boland

Okay. Understood. So, lots of moving parts. So, is it fair to say then with 1Q fundings being a little bit lower than they were in 1Q 2016 that we could see that deferred level of compensation impact on compensation, so the FAS 91 I was referencing earlier, that we could see compensation tick up a little bit, given the lower fundings in 1Q?

Nicole Carrillo

Yes, that would be a reasonable assumption to make.

Stephen Gordon

And semi-potentially, with some offset from the steps that we were – that I alluded to earlier about actions that we’re going to be taking to right-size our overall overhead base, commensurate with not seeing the same type of growth, net growth in 2017. And then again, keep in mind that with balance sheet growth, when I talk about net growth, I’m using these words to articulate the difference between new loan fundings versus net loan growth because, again, we’re seeing a lot of prepayment activity in the overall loan portfolio. We’re also strongly encouraging certain clients associated with certain loans to leave and bank elsewhere. And at the same time, the balance sheet has again a lot of cash and a lot of securities to be able to fund net new loan growth.

Jackie Boland

Okay. That's good added color. Thank you, Stephen. And then just one last quick one for you, Nicole. In terms of the prepays, do you have the impact of that in the quarter and also the impact of any interest reversal?

Nicole Carrillo

Yeah. Give me one moment. Let me just pull that out. You’re talking about on NIM or the yields?

Jackie Boland

NIM or just the dollar value, whatever you have.

Nicole Carrillo

Yes. I’m sorry, just give me one second. Okay, so the reversal – I’m sorry, let’s see here. The reversal of the non-accrual interest had a 3-basis point impact on the NIM for the quarter. And then, you said prepayment fees as well. It was about a 2-basis point benefit to the NIM during the quarter.

Jackie Boland

And those are linked quarter comparisons, right? Or is that all in?

Nicole Carrillo

No, that’s linked quarter.

Jackie Boland

Okay, great. Thank you very much. I'll step back for now.

Nicole Carrillo

No problem.

Operator

You next question comes from the line of Matthew Clark with Piper Jaffray, Matthew, your line is open.

Matthew Clark

Good morning.

Stephen Gordon

Good morning, Matt.

Matthew Clark

Good morning. Just first question, can you tell us when your most recent regulatory exam was completed?

Stephen Gordon

Sure. We had a regulatory exam that started in August of 2016 and was completed in late October of 2016. And we also have – and I think as we have always stated, we have a very transparent, very open, frequent type of relationship and dialog with our regulatory partners and they’re always very much in the loop on everything we’re doing.

Matthew Clark

Is it fair to say these latest results were discussed with your regulators?

Stephen Gordon

Absolutely.

Matthew Clark

Okay. And is there any expectation that a regulatory agreement or order might be coming?

Stephen Gordon

No, we have no expectation of that at this time.

Matthew Clark

Okay. Okay. And then just thinking about these enterprise value loans, the $900 million or so, I think you mentioned earlier on the call, roughly $915 million, that’s roughly 16% of loans, I guess the first question is, what percent of that portfolio is in non-accrual or criticized? And then as a follow-up question, thinking about these enterprise value loans, thinking about other portfolios that are seeing a fair amount of stress, is it fair to assume that those should be in runoff mode, and how we think about net loan growth, I guess is what I'm getting at.

Brian Fitzmaurice

Hi. This is Brian Fitzmaurice. 2% of that $915 million is special mention. 17% is classified – the non-accrual number is $67 million of the $158 million. How I would look at this is that it's a – I would characterize it more as a product that spans a number of divisions as opposed to one division. And we’ve identified those – and quite frankly, those are usually sponsor backed. They want to deal with banks that enjoy that type of business. So, I think we see both remediation on our part and then the clients themselves, if they need future funding, would look to find partners that want to be in that business.

Matthew Clark

Okay. And, I guess, how should we think about – you've obviously been through the portfolio. You've had third-party in, reviewed the lion's share of the commercial portfolio. How should we think about what has been ring fenced? And, again, I'm trying to obviously isolate and stress test the portfolio that you see as being bad and thinking about what might run off here over the next several quarters.

Stephen Gordon

Of course, we don’t use the term ring fenced. I look at it is that we did an exhaustive review that leveraged our own resources and external resources and that we have appropriately risk rated all the loans as of the quarter. And so, from that perspective, that gives you kind of the mindset I have and that we will rigorously – all loans that we have identified as a problem, we will rigorously try to mitigate those. And I do take comfort that that – we have the bank trying to mitigate our risk, but we also have usually a sponsor or a subdebt holder on the other side of the fence that wants their return of investment as well. And so, there is a lot of energy by parties to provide the best outcome. I don't have a view of how quickly the runoffs will occur. I just know there will be a tremendous amount of energy to remediate and remove any undue risk to our organization.

Matthew Clark

Okay. And, I guess, your comfort in that – you took an overly conservative approach, I guess, how can you give the investors and the market increased comfort, if that's the case?

Stephen Gordon

I don’t know. I didn't actually say that. What I said was just everything accurately assessed today. I would take – so two things. First comfort is that we did an extremely comprehensive review, and so that says quite a lot. The risk ratings says quite a lot. But I also note, we saw significant deterioration in the fourth quarter, in that these loans are – because of the size of the EBITDA generally and the nature are susceptible to downturn. So, we’re going to heavily monitor these, but I really don't – I don't forecast. I just know that we have a lot of identification eyes on them and we’ll mitigate the risk as best we can.

Matthew Clark

Okay, great. And then just on the multi-family securitization, can you give us a sense for kind of the mix of floating versus fixed and what the underlying duration of that security is?

Stephen Gordon

Sure. So, it was almost entirely hybrid adjustable that was seasoned and just like our portfolio is. The pool was roughly around – I’d say that all of the characteristics, whether it’s debt coverage ratios, LTVs, or the mix of the loans, it would be very representative of what our loan portfolio – our multifamily loan portfolio looks like.

And then, other detail is – greater detail is available in the actual offering circular. That is available out there.

Matthew Clark

Okay, okay.

Stephen Gordon

So, it was loans that were seasoned and were indicative of what our loan portfolio looks like. For better or for worse, we continue to see rapid prepayments on that portfolio, very high cash flow on that portfolio. So, that portfolio is behaving in at asset-sensitive manner.

Matthew Clark

Got it. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Ben Lurio with JPMorgan. Ben, your line is open.

Ben Lurio

Hey, good morning, everyone. So, you took steps to de-emphasize the healthcare practice funding. Can you just remind us what gives you comfort in the provider portfolio versus the practice portfolio? It looks like the provider portfolio saw, I guess, $40 million of inflows into classified this quarter. So, if you can just give some color there. Thanks.

Stephen Gordon

I think there's a few differences in the – the provider portfolio has well-established cash flows. I think that the space itself is a little susceptible to vagaries of up and downs based on changes to reimbursement rates. If you have a patient issue, regulation, generally they’re well-established businesses serving a community. There’s a very active investor community too, if you have an issue for either raising debt or selling the enterprises, and so it does have a little higher level of risk, I think, generally at any bank based on the industry. But I think the loss content and the severity of loss is less. And so, you get a little higher yield and you just have to ride those changes within the industry if you’re going to play in that industry.

Ben Lurio

Okay. Thanks. And then $40 million of inflows into classified was there any sort of theme there or was it all just one-offs?

Stephen Gordon

So, it was a variety of things. In some cases, it was entities that had some patient issues that resulted in some regulatory oversight. There was increased competition. A couple weren’t actually provider. They were information providers as opposed to services that had some contract concentrations. Then they lost a few of the contracts. So, it was very broad based.

Ben Lurio

Okay. Got it. And then, just turning to the equity raise, I guess, do you guys have any idea on what the timing is on that, when that should be completed?

Stephen Gordon

So, we entered into the agreements over the weekend. And it’s subject to – the closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the State of California’s DBO. And we anticipate in a few weeks.

Ben Lurio

A few weeks. Okay. Got it. All right. Thanks.

Stephen Gordon

But, again, [indiscernible] that we’ve entered into the agreement.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Brian Zabora with Hovde Group. Brian, your line is open.

Brian Zabora

Thank you. I just want to get a sense of your CRE loans as a percent of total risk based capital. Could you give us an update, given with the securitization and your thoughts around that ratio going forward?

Stephen Gordon

Bear with us for one minute. I think we have to get back to you with that.

Brian Zabora

Okay. That's fine. Also, maybe just a question on, you talked about lower hold limits. I know it's going to be different depending on the business lines. Could you give us a sense of how much of a decrease you did or maybe some of the larger divisions, how much of a change that you made in those hold lines?

Stephen Gordon

We’ve really just put that into two categories. We didn't change the home limits for multifamily, which [indiscernible] we went from 25 to 20 -- or excuse me, 35 to 25 on C&I. Those would really be – those are limits, but they’re going to be risk-based to each transaction. Obviously, we’re looking to avoid all volatility. So, I think it's safe to say that – I’m speaking general terms here – generally with a higher hold in a secured versus an unsecured transaction.

Brian Zabora

All right. Well, thank you for taking my questions.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Tim O'Brien with Sandler O'Neill & Partners. Tim, your line is open.

Tim O'Brien

Great. Good morning.

Stephen Gordon

Good morning, Tim.

Tim O'Brien

So just a follow-up on Matt's question on enterprise value loans. It looks like about two-thirds of the classified loans this quarter were tied to enterprise value-driven loan fundings, is that right? Ballpark, I'm not going to hold you to it.

Stephen Gordon

[indiscernible].

Tim O'Brien

And then, Brian, so did you say that – are you guys going to continue to fund using that kind of evaluation process or is that something that's going to be discontinued? I want to make sure I get that exactly right.

Brian Fitzmaurice

Yeah. We’ve suspended the activity. So, these CD loans, there’s almost a broad spectrum of risk. Right now, we've played on the lower EBITDA, so we clearly are eliminating that. I think most banks have an appetite for higher EBITDA companies where there’s a lot less execution risk. And I think – so, we will likely go back into the space in a measured and moderate way once we determine exactly what our desire is for that. But there is a place for it in moderation.

Tim O'Brien

Great. Thanks for that color. And then another question, as far as the loan review that was done, the internal review and the external review that comprehensively covered 99%, 97% of commercial business and commercial real estate loans, respectively, how much was done by you guys versus how much was done by the third party? Was there overlap? Can you give a little bit of color there?

Brian Fitzmaurice

So, we aren’t giving great detail on the examination. There was overlap and we both have really broad populations of loans we looked at.

Tim O'Brien

Was there any difference in the discovery process there in terms of what your determinations were that Opus' internal team determinations versus the third-party determinations?

Brian Fitzmaurice

We’re basically – as far as we're going with the discussion on reviews, it’s more around – the reviews were exhaustive. They cover 100% of certain portfolios, 99% of other portfolios and substantially all of the C&I and trustee banking portfolios and all of the criticized classified. And the organization is absolutely [indiscernible] (1:04:00) with its assessment and actions that it took during the fourth quarter as it related to it.

Brian Fitzmaurice

And let me just add a little more color. So, when I arrived at the bank, it was fortunate to arrive at a time when both are already well-established portfolio reviews and our problem committees as well as just talking with the special assets we’re in process. So, the risk rating moves, charge-offs, etc. really were determined in the already well-established processes we had. We identified and then we identified the issues really in those meetings which were outside of the independent review I did. But because of the duress I saw, we did an independent review and then we followed our normal, very in depth, comprehensive – a lot of people looking at the names. That's really where we identified our issues. It wasn't even within my enhanced review. We did it during the processes that were already well established at the bank.

Stephen Gordon

And then also, we want to step back for one second and address the question that came up previously related to commercial real estate concentration.

Brian Fitzmaurice

185% [indiscernible].

Stephen Gordon

So, we broke it out as CRE is 185% and multifamily is 298%.

Tim O'Brien

Multifamily and CRE, 298% combined? Okay, got it right.

Stephen Gordon

Multifamily by itself 298%, CRE 185%.

Tim O'Brien

Thanks. That’s good to know. Based on what you described as the process or review – you guys said that there was significant deterioration in certain loans during the quarter. Is this something that was triggered by a macro event or something or is this just some – how did the deterioration occur in the fourth quarter or was it something that was inherent in the loan that was discovered through the process of evaluation?

Brian Fitzmaurice

Generally, I looked at the – I was reviewing loans with the data – the files were comprehensive and up-to-date site, so I looked at the data at hand. I think – again, it runs to the product. These are smaller EBITDA companies that can be significantly impacted with a modest event. In some cases, it was the resolution of litigation, it was a loss of a client, it was change in business model that impacted the revenue. So, those are pretty much the drivers. Again, it’s more of a product than the macro event. It’s the fact that these companies were smaller with less capital to absorb an issue.

Tim O'Brien

Thanks for that color, Brian. One for you, Stephen. That Tier 1 leverage ratio above 8%, is that something where you kind of want to operate at that level at least for the near term, or is that going to be a permanent new approach towards internal capital adequacy with Opus? How should we take that?

Stephen Gordon

We feel a lot more comfortable when we’re above 8% Tier 1 leverage and therefore wanted to do the raise at the time that we did it and felt that was important to do. By the way, we’re also being asked by a submitted question about the $18.50 price and how it was determined and it was determined through a marketing process on an arm's-length basis.

Tim O'Brien

Great color. And then my instincts say that multifamily portfolio, the loan sale this quarter was kind of driven by circumstances as opposed to – we shouldn't expect more of those. No change in strategic gear there as far as that's concerned. That's a good class of loans that you guys are going to continue to build upon, right, going forward?

Stephen Gordon

That's a very good business for Opus. It’s a very core business for Opus. We’re one of the largest multifamily lenders on the West Coast, in all the major metro urban infill markets up and down West Coast. And what we focus on is low to moderate income, affordable housing, workforce housing type of lending. And that's consistently been a very strong performing business for Opus and serves a real purpose out there in terms of the need for that financing to be provided. When you say it was driven by circumstances, we have to be mindful of this whole matter of CRE concentration that some people view as being a risk to the industry and we started working on this initially – I’m going to say, around the beginning of 2016 and it was just really an exhaustive process and took a lot of work from a lot of people here at Opus. It involved third parties etc. So, we are pleased to have completed it. It decreased our loan-to-deposit ratio. It decreased our real estate concentration. It enhanced liquidity. And as far as whether we do another one this year, that’s something that we’ll decide as the year progresses and see how loan originations and fundings are going in our multifamily division and assess markets and make a determination as to whether we embark on another loan sale transaction with the Freddie Mac or not. But we’ll decide that as the year progresses.

Tim O'Brien

And then one more for you, Stephen. As far as fundings were down a little bit and you gave some color for multi-family production, and you gave some color that the rate up environment gave pause to some of your investor clients there. Any rumblings or prognostication about potential impact in the first half of this year, heading into the year on 1031 exchange, deposit gathering and that fee-driven business?

Stephen Gordon

So, I think there is no question that I'm answering as it relates to the multifamily side, this is specific to 1031, is that the case?

Tim O'Brien

Yeah. So, it’s kind of ancillary, 1031. With rates up and kind of what's going on in the world of real estate right now, we've seen this before way back at a different bank involving 1031. You're kind of at the leading tip of the spear as far as knowing what's happening in the marketplace there, I would assume. Can you give a little bit of color on your outlook for 1031 exchange business in 2017?

Stephen Gordon

So, I don't – I’m not smart enough to prognosticate as it relates to tax reform and 1031 section of the code. But as it relates to our business activities and how it would impact multifamily borrowers, I would say that the election had multiple effects, one of which was interest rates shot up pretty quickly across the curve and specifically on the 10-year and then the Fed took the actions that they took on the 25-basis point move. And I think that paused the multifamily or the income property real estate investment for a moment while they assessed what rates we’re going to do and what that meant as far as borrowing rates – in other words, what a lender is going to do with their rates and was it going to have any impact on cap rates, etc. And I think that a lot of lenders increase their lending rates quite meaningfully. And now it appears that we’re all kind of in line with each other with a couple of outliers who have a tendency to somewhat lead the market both in rate as well as periodically easing up on things like debt coverage ratios, going higher in LPVs and even looking at – some of these other lenders out there are even starting to lend on pro forma rent and losing a little bit of discipline. So, we’re staying very disciplined here. And so, perhaps that will have a little bit of an impact on our loan origination volumes of multifamily over the course of the year. I'm not seeing, though, specifically that anything related to 1031 exchange is having an impact on borrowers at this point because the 1031 exchange don't exist. So, I think it’s more driven by the rate move. But then again, in previous decades, we've been multifamily lenders in our prior life in rising rate environments, declining rate environments, inverted yield curves, steep yield curves, flat yield curve and very constructive Fed tightening and loosening. And right now, even if one is lending on multifamily at somewhere around a 4% rate, that's still historically low by multifamily rate standards. And I remember when multifamily rates were more like around 6%. So, I think it’s just the normal pause that investors do when rates move quickly and then they evaluate. And then I'm sure as the year goes along, we tend to think that we would see our loan pipeline grow accordingly.

Tim O'Brien

Thanks Stephen for that. And then one last question. Brian, we haven't really had much…

Stephen Gordon

Let me please add one more thing that I think is important to note. We did acquire back in 2015 Southern California's leading commercial escrow company who focuses on commercial escrows and is diversified within there. And they also have a 1031 exchange business and those businesses, combined between the escrow and exchange business, does provide fee income to Opus and does provide low-cost balances, deposit balances, to Opus as well. So, these are all kind of somewhat intertwined and we’re not seeing any major effects there either.

Tim O'Brien

And you're an old pro at that business. We know that. Just one last question. Brian, I haven't had a chance to converse with you about your new job and we haven't really met formally, but welcome aboard and good luck to you. And my question is, you have an impressive pedigree, you have an amazing probably understanding of how the credit market and credit environment works with regard to Southern California and California in general. Does your philosophy, your views and instincts, how do they dovetail with – and can that work in a high-growth bank strategy where you're putting on a lot of loan growth? And what are the keys there to success?

Brian Fitzmaurice

Thank you for your comments. I think the really key is to – everything is a deliberate action, right? So, whatever you’re originating, you’re trying to look at what your outcome is going to be in severity of loss and default and how they’re aligned with both investor and the board of directors’ expectation. And so, it’s also having a very comprehensive review of the portfolio, so that you know what’s in your portfolio, you’re looking forward. So, I think I should say that in the case of Opus, this is not a daunting task. This is blocking and tackling. It's just ensuring that we follow our practices and that – like I said, look forward and we’re taking a comprehensive review of the bank. I think in my previous employer was a very fast growing bank, and so I think it's all about prudence, customer selection and again about deliverance. You're not originating, everything goes through the door. You’ve identified the types of credit you want, the types of loss characters that you want and then you carry out those – that vision.

Tim O'Brien

Thanks. Thanks for taking my questions.

Brian Fitzmaurice

And I guess the other thing I would say, Opus – like my previous employer that I do embrace the fact of having specialty banking, so you have experts in verticals. I think the customer appreciates that and differentiates you from the banks that don't have that overlaid with general and commercial banking.

Tim O'Brien

Thanks a lot. Again, good luck.

Brian Fitzmaurice

Thank you.

Stephen Gordon

Before we proceed, I want to answer a question that has been submitted to us by a investor and they were asking about our doing the private placement as opposed to doing an overnight deal. And the reason for doing the private placement and the timing. And I’d like to say that Opus does not have a holding company, so securities are not regulated by the SEC, but instead by the FDIC and the DBO and therefore we could not have done overnight or some sort of a broadly marketed public offering. And because of the approval process of the regulators, we would not have been able to complete the offering in the timeframe that the private placement was able to be consummated.

And I'm also being – we’re also being asked, under my leadership and under the leadership of Opus, why should investors continue to invest in Opus under this leadership? And I’d like to say that we have a very strong leadership team that we have transitioned. We have strengthened and added more depth. We have elevated expertise into the executive committee. We have those with a tremendous amount of skill sets and in the exact areas of need and focus that we now have here at Opus. We have brought in additional talent as needed, including, obviously, Brian Fitzmaurice and then back around May of last year we brought in our new chief risk officer, Duane Sharpy, who joined us from New York from J.P. Morgan and we continue to bolster up our senior credit administration team. And we take these things –what has transpired very, very seriously. We’re extremely disappointed, but we are taking firm action and decisive action and prompt action, but very well thought through action in order to make sure that we’ve got the depth and breadth of strength to be able to lead Opus back to what our investors, shareholders and clients and all of our constituents, including our employees, are accustomed to delivering with a great degree of pride here at Opus and what our shareholders and constituents are accustomed to receiving from Opus. And we’re going to continue to remain committed to working through all these challenges. And, look, as everybody knows, I'm a founding large shareholder of Opus myself. So, I take this extremely close and heartful and we’re going to continue to make all steps and strides towards making sure that we’ve got all the right people in place as well as making sure that if somebody doesn't embrace the credit culture that has been put in place here, they won't be here at Opus. So, we feel very strongly that we have the right people in place to take all the steps necessary to lead Opus back to where the company needs to go.

We’re throwing it back to next question.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Chris York with JMP Securities. Chris, your line is open.

Christopher York

Thanks. Just a couple follow-ups here on credit. So, we know that many venture loans have unfunded commitments that can be milestone based. So, I presume any unfunded commitments that you do have would be reserved. But are there any unfunded commitments in the tech portfolio today that could be drawn at the discretion of the borrower that have also been identified as troubled assets?

Geoff Anfuso

This is Geoff Anfuso. So, part of our restructure on the problem tech loans that you mentioned would be to freeze any remaining available commitments.

Christopher York

Okay. So, there are no essentially options provided for a borrower at their discretion to essentially call capital?

Geoff Anfuso

Correct. So, those were the kind of accounts we’re referring to.

Christopher York

Okay. And then what would you say is the mark of the tech portfolio, which I think you said is valued at $190 million net of reserves today? And is the primary form of recovery going to be the sale of intellectual property or future funding rounds?

Geoff Anfuso

Yeah. I think if you look at the portfolio in total, there’s going to be a number of workout scenarios that we’re employing, each obviously credit specific. Those include refinance by another lender. It could also include, as you mentioned, additional equity funding from venture capital or a financial sponsor and then also wind down of the businesses and sales of the business.

Christopher York

So, do you have a mark, roughly, of what the – so, if I say that $190 million is your numerator, the net loan value, what's the denominator, the cost value that you provided for the tech loans?

Geoff Anfuso

Yeah, there’s not a mark in the sense that you’re talking about. All these loans are appropriately reserved for under our accounting standards.

Brian Fitzmaurice

There’s going to be a number component. There’s going to be FAS 5 for loans that are not an issue. There’s going to be static reserves for static loss factors. So, for instance, on a substandard today, for a technology loan, it’s 45%. I'm giving you the components. We’d have to look this up. We also have specific reserves that are going to be probability based on what we think the outcome will be. So, we’d have to get back to with something specific.

Christopher York

That's helpful. Just kind of like the haircut. So, you said substandard tech loans they're marked at 45%?

Brian Fitzmaurice

Yes, And 25% for special mention.

Christopher York

Yeah. Those are good benchmarks. And then, lastly, so how should we think about the loan loss reserve ratio, which is 1.97% today going forward. Given last quarter, Nicole, I think you said the ratio should trend up to 1.5% over the next 12 months. And then, two, is it sufficient enough here given NPLs and classified assets essentially doubled?

Nicole Carrillo

Hi, this is Nicole. Yes, I will do my best to try talk to that again this quarter since – yes, I did have – I was off from last quarter. We look at the coverage ratio of originated loans which I think is 2.02 for the quarter when we’re looking at that. And based on what we have now, based on what’s been identified as we’ve gone through our process, we don't see that ratio coming down from that level over the foreseeable future. But as Brian said, we’re working through the portfolio. We think the reserves are adequate to cover the losses we see now. So, I would not expect it to come down, but we’re not going to forecast a level that we think it’s going to write to. I would just more so comment that I don't – I would expect it to decline from where it is currently.

Brian Fitzmaurice

Just one more comment on that. We’re carrying the pass tech portfolio with 8% reserves approximately.

Christopher York

Okay. That's helpful. That's it from me. Thank you.

Stephen Gordon

That’s on the pass.

Brian Fitzmaurice

That’s on the pass, yeah.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Jason O'Donnell with Bluestone. Jason, your line is open.

Jason O'Donnell

Hey, good morning, guys.

Stephen Gordon

Good morning.

Jason O'Donnell

I've got a couple of questions for Brian. My first question is, how would you characterize the impact of changes in credit personnel, especially your position and others, on the growth in criticized assets this quarter as opposed to the impact of actual deterioration among C&I borrowers?

Brian Fitzmaurice

From my perspective, I’m always just risk rating a portfolio in accordance with the regulatory guidelines and that’s what we’ve done.

Jason O'Donnell

Right. But my question is, what role – as you look at the impact that you had this quarter, coming into this when you did, the question is, do you feel as though, you coming into Opus when you did, has significant impact on the overall level of criticized assets and risk ratings or do you feel like the processes and procedures that were currently in place would have netted the same result?

Brian Fitzmaurice

I wasn't here, so I’m going to actually offer an opinion on an environment that I wasn't involved with, but I think the processes, etc., as I pointed out in my previous comments, we utilize the existing processes to identify the problem.

Jason O'Donnell

Okay. Fair enough. And then my second question was – and I don't know if you have it in front of you – what was the amount of your non-accrual inflows for the C&I portfolio in the fourth and third quarters?

Brian Fitzmaurice

So, fourth quarter would've been 45 approximately and 37 in the third quarter approximately.

Jason O'Donnell

Okay, great. Thanks, guys.

Stephen Gordon

Also, I’d like to answer a question that has been submitted. We’re being asked, what gives you the confidence that $50 million net is enough? And that’s referring to the $50 million net raised through the private placement. And what has us feeling confident that that was the appropriate number? Is all the loan review work that was done during the fourth quarter and the actions that were taken off of exhaustive review that covered substantially all of the C&I portfolio. And with the goal of bringing ourselves back up over the 8% Tier 1 leverage ratio, we feel that the $50 million was the appropriate number off of all the work that was done during the fourth quarter on the local portfolio.

Do we have further questions?

Operator

There are no further audio question at this time.

Okay. So, before we conclude the call, I’d like to thank you all again for joining our conference call today and we’ll look forward to all the work that we’re going to continue doing, resulting in heading towards better performance in the future. Thank you.

Operator

This concludes today’s conference call. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.