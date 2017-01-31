Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI)

Q3 2017 Earnings Call

January 30, 2017 4:30 pm ET

Executives

Brian C. White - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Analysts

Vivek Arya - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Quinn Bolton - Needham & Co. LLC

Edward Snyder - Charter Equity Research

Blayne Curtis - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Harsh V. Kumar - Stephens, Inc.

Charlie Lowell Anderson - Dougherty & Co. LLC

Brian C. White - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Thank you, and welcome to our fiscal third quarter 2017 financial results conference call. I'm Brian White, IDT's Chief Financial Officer. And presenting with me on the call today is Greg Waters, our CEO.

Our call today will include remarks about future expectations, plans, and prospects for IDT, which constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Safe Harbor provisions under applicable Federal Securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this call will include statements regarding demand for company products, anticipated trends in company sales, expenses, and profits, and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

The company urges investors to review in detail the risks and uncertainties in the company's SEC filings, including but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 3, 2016, and periodic reports filed from time to time with the SEC. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this call and IDT disclaims any duty to update such statements.

In addition, pursuant to Regulation G, any non-GAAP financial measures referenced during today's conference call can be found in our press release and posted on our website at idt.com, including a complete reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. All financial references will be non-GAAP on a continuing operations basis unless otherwise indicated. Also, we have made selected financial information available on webcast slides, which can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website.

Now, I'll turn the call over to Greg, who'll provide third quarter highlights, and then I'll return to give you more specifics on our results for the quarter. After that, I'll elaborate on our outlook for the March quarter. Greg?

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Thank you, Brian and welcome to everyone on today's call. We're pleased to announce that our third fiscal quarter delivered further earnings growth and clear progression towards our target operating model of 30%. Revenue for the third fiscal quarter totaled $176.4 million slightly above the midpoint of our guidance.

On a non-GAAP basis, our gross margin was 61.6%, and operating margins improved to 28%, ahead of our previous guidance. Beyond our near-term financials we're also seeing extremely strong new product design-in traction from all of our major market segments, and significantly above the level that we were delivering in the same period a year ago.

I'll begin with our automotive and industrial end market where sales grew to reach 10% of total company revenue, as we ramped several major new tier-1 customer programs within the quarter. We successfully reached final integration milestones from our December 2015 acquisition of ZMDI and are now shipping products to customers from two major automotive certified production sites, which are Dresden, Germany and Penang, Malaysia.

Cross-selling design-ins of the total IDT portfolio product is increasing sharply. And we're pleased to enter calendar 2017 in a very robust position in this key market. In our cloud computing our data center end market, our revenue decreased by 8% sequentially to represent 34% of total company sales. We continue to demonstrate strength in both market share and new product introduction, but industry spending specific to enterprise computing was soft in the quarter. While data centers continue to demonstrate strong growth however and we remain in a clear and unique leadership position with our growing portfolio of memory interconnect solutions as more memory bandwidth is being required from the increased adoption of cloud-based platforms.

We're excited to announce our entry into a brand new class of product in real-time memory interconnect which are the industry's first integrated power management devices or storage-class memory or DDR4-enabled NVDIMMs. These are unique, fully integrated and software programmable power management devices that expand our content. We're the only supplier to provide both real-time memory interconnect and power management for a complete system solution which will be a key enabler for cloud data centers to begin adoption of storage-class memory. These innovative devices are available now and already entering customer design cycles.

In our communications infrastructure end-market, revenue represented 37% of total company sales in the quarter and grew slightly sequentially. We're seeing excellent design-in traction in both RF and advanced timing products which will result in new products ramping and increased content throughout this year. Our strategy in this market segment remains to invest in specific product areas where we can gain significant share.

Our next-generation SRIO platform technology is now released to market and has already begun production shipments with first adoption now public at ZTE. We continue to secure numerous new customer programs in medical imaging, defense, industrial and very high performance computing applications, including customers such as Siemens Medical, General Electric, and supercomputing customers such as Sugon in China.

In our consumer end market, revenue represented 19% of total company sales and declined by approximately $4 million sequentially, less of a decline than we had previously forecast. Wireless power revenue represented approximately $13 million in the quarter. I'd remind our audience that it's very typical that the December quarter is seasonably lower for wireless products and this does not represent a weakening trend line, only normal buying patterns for this time of year.

Our mobile sensor business grew substantially to $10 million in the quarter and we remain very optimistic about our future growth potential here. Advanced sensors is emerging as one of our strongest areas of new product design-in growth, not just in our consumer segments, but in all of our vertical markets and especially in industrial applications.

Now moving to our Q4 fiscal 2017 guidance. For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017, we expect revenue to come in at approximately $175 million plus or minus $5 million. This revenue is slightly down from our expectation one quarter ago due to a recent push out of the launch of a major handset customer. We remain highly confident that our position at that customer remains very secure and this guide comprehends slightly more than a one-month customer launch delay. We expect revenue in our computing segment to increase by approximately 2% as market demand is gradually improving. We remain very optimistic about current trends in this market, our competitive landscape, and the adoption of new technology later this calendar year.

Revenue in our communications end market is expected to be down by approximately $8 million or 12%. This segment is normally down seasonably in the March quarter, and we also expect to see some very mature products end-of-life in this quarter. Consumer is expected to be up by approximately $4 million from the prior quarter, driven by the ramp of wireless power revenue into a next-generation handset at an existing customer. Our automotive and industrial segment is expected to grow by approximately $1 million or 6% in the fiscal fourth quarter, as we continued to deliver new product production ramps.

In summary, we ended calendar 2016, having delivered a meaningful transition to a full portfolio, a differentiated new products, and added an entirely new growth segment in automotive and industrial. Our company integration and resulting financials give us one of the highest earnings leverage model in the industry and our transition in business integration tasks are now complete.

Looking forward to the rest of this year, we'll be speaking about revenue growth and how differentiated products and technologies are setting us up for an extended period of growth. We now have the potential for strong future revenue growth from multiple drivers and one of the highest leverage business models in our industry. We look forward to sharing more details on the many growth drivers that we now have in place at our upcoming Analyst Day on February 7, in New York City.

And I'll now turn it back over to, Brian, for further details on our company financials.

Brian C. White - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Thanks, Greg. As Greg mentioned, revenue for fiscal Q3 was $176.4 million, just above the midpoint of our prior guidance. Q3 non-GAAP gross margin of 61.6% was 40 basis points below the midpoint of our guidance range, driven by product mix. The drivers of mix impact were primarily lower communications revenue and higher consumer revenue than previously forecasted.

Non-GAAP operating expense was $59.2 million or 33.6% of revenue. Of that, R&D expense was approximately $33.5 million and SG&A was $25.7 million. Operating expense was approximately $1.8 million lower than the midpoint of our prior guidance, driven by continued benefits of restructuring actions and expense management. The improved operating expense more than offset lower gross margin to deliver Q3 non-GAAP operating margin of 28%, which was 70 basis points better than our guidance midpoint.

Non-GAAP net interest and other rounded to zero while our non-GAAP tax provision was approximately $500,000 or slightly less than 1% of pre-tax income. For fiscal Q3, we reported non-GAAP net income of $49 million or $0.35 per diluted share.

Next, I'll summarize our results on a GAAP basis. We reported fiscal Q3 GAAP net income from continuing operations of $33.4 million or $0.24 per diluted share. The difference between our GAAP and non-GAAP results nets out to about $15.6 million or $0.11 per diluted share. Fiscal Q3 GAAP results include $9.9 million in stock-based compensation, $6.1 million in acquisition and restructuring charges, $3.4 million in non-cash interest expense, a $700,000 loss on divestiture of our crystal oscillator business, and $4.5 million in related tax benefit. Further information including a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, is provided in the financial tables of today's press release and can also be found on our website at IDT.com.

Now I'll turn to our balance sheet and cash flow. Cash and short-term investments increased $20.2 million to $394 million. We generated $51 million in cash from operations, and spent approximately $8 million on CapEx. Free cash flow for the quarter was approximately $43 million and free cash flow as a percent of revenue is 19% on a trailing four-quarter basis. On our share buyback program, we spent $19.1 million to repurchase 807,000 shares at an average price of $23.65. Net inventory increased to $1 million, while accounts receivable decreased approximately $800,000. Days of inventory stood at 61 and DSO is 42 days.

Now, let me expand on our forecast for the March quarter. Greg noted that we currently project revenue for our fiscal 2017 fourth quarter to be between $170 million and $180 million, or $175 million as a midpoint. We project non-GAAP gross margin to decrease 60 basis points sequentially to equal approximately 61%, plus or minus 50 basis points, driven by change in product mix. Increased wireless power revenue combined with lower communications revenue are the key influences on the quarter-over-quarter change.

For fiscal Q4, we project non-GAAP operating expense will remain relatively flat at $59 million plus or minus $1 million, significantly better than our prior target. R&D is expected to be approximately $32.7 million and SG&A spending approximately $26.3 million. Lower variable compensation expense, continued benefit from restructuring actions, and the timing of R&D projects spending is forecasted to offset the normal increase in payroll taxes that occurs in the first calendar quarter.

Fiscal Q4 non-GAAP operating margin is estimated to be approximately 27.3% at the midpoint of our guidance range. We currently anticipate fiscal Q4 interest and other expense will be approximately zero. Our fiscal Q4 forecast is for IDT's non-GAAP tax rate to remain unchanged at approximately 1%. However, it should be noted that this month, the Malaysian Finance Act of 2017 created a withholding tax on service fees paid to nonresidents. The broad language used in this legislation could potentially apply to our intercompany transaction.

We are in the process of obtaining clarification from the Malaysian Government on whether or not this will affect our company. We cannot currently estimate the potential impact to our long-term business model until we obtain that clarification and consider changes to how we structure and conduct our business in Malaysia under any potential adverse outcome scenario.

Our target is to obtain clarification on applicability of the new withholding rules within the current quarter. We estimate Q4 share count will be about 139 million shares on a fully diluted basis. Based on our guidance range, we project non-GAAP EPS for the March quarter to be between $0.32 and $0.36 per share or $0.34 at the midpoint. In summary, we continue to make strong progress, improving our operating structure to achieve our profitability objective and provide EPS leverage on future revenue growth.

With that, I'll turn the call over to the operator for the Q&A portion of the call.

We'll go first to Vivek Arya with Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Vivek Arya - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Thanks for taking my question. Greg, I think you mentioned it but if you could just give us more color around that $4 million or so delta between the midpoint of your outlook. And what I think you were also expecting in the last quarter for what could have been in the March quarter. And how much of that delta is a one-off impact? How much of that could persist throughout the year, just any color would be helpful?

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

I think it is almost all the one-off impact, Vivek. You've got about $5 million rough delta between prior year expectation and the current guide. I'd say $3 million to $4 million of it is the push out of the handset customer that we had mentioned earlier.

Vivek Arya - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

I see. And then the next thing, Greg, as I look further out, recently your very strong partner, Intel, provided an outlook for their data center business, where they said that for them it's a high single-digit kind of opportunity. In the past, they had spoken about that business being a double-digit growth opportunity. And the high single-digit is perhaps not as big a surprise given the slowdown we are seeing in enterprise. But when you see such a close partner, right, be a little more cautious about the growth rate, what does that tell you about what the growth opportunity is for you, as you look in your data center business? Thank you.

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

I think, let me split it into two different timeframes. One would be, this, the immediate future say current quarter plus one and then the longer future. The first thing, I'd say Vivek is, we have always had, perhaps a more conservative judgment around our own growth with respect to that segment. So, for instance I don't believe you've heard us talking about more than high single-digit growth about that segment for some time. So, I'd say that expectation is more consistent with the way that we have been thinking about our own business in this market.

The second thing that keeps us being extremely enthusiastic about this market in the medium- to long-term meaning, 6 to 12 months is our increasing content. And I think, we announced today the first industry's availability of an integrated power management device for things like storage class memory. We continue to see new content as we move towards later generations of DDR4 and certainly thereafter.

So, our content trend is positive, particularly as you go forward a bit and I think, high single-digit growth rate in this end market will more than serve to meet the type of growth objectives we have.

Vivek Arya - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

And just one last one for Brian, Brian if you could give us some sense of how we should think about the tax rate for next year? And I'm assuming you'll probably talk about OpEx at the Analyst Day, but if you have any color before that, that'll be helpful as well? Thank you.

Brian C. White - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Yeah. As far as the tax rate, if we put the Malaysia withholding tax OpEx aside (19:23), we would expect our cash tax rate that we use for non-GAAP purposes to increase to around 5% in the next fiscal year and stay at about that level for around three years.

On your question related to OpEx, we will give some more color about our long-term model as it relates to OpEx. But if I look at Street models for fiscal 2018 regarding our OpEx, I think that they're reasonable in the ranges they're being assumed and most of those models have us at $62 million, $63 million, essentially $64 million a quarter.

We're obviously well below that level currently and are anticipating to be below that into the March quarter. But if you look a little bit further out in time, I think that the Street's models around OpEx are probably reasonable.

Vivek Arya - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Thank you.

We'll continue on to Harlan Sur with JPMorgan.

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Good afternoon. Thanks for taking my question. On your communication segment's guidance, obviously you guys sounds like you have some headwinds on the wind-down of some legacy revenues end-of-life. Of the $8 million decline that you guys are anticipating, how much of that are the legacy product wind-downs versus the current normal seasonal trends in the March quarter? And are there any more headwinds from the legacy products beyond the March quarter?

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Yeah, Harlan. The great majority of that is simply seasonal buying. It's very typical as you know in that segment for the March quarter to be down. This is not an abnormal trend is all. We've got a little bit of just the normal end-of-life of mature products, which is always going on for a company that's been around as long as us. It was a little bit more exacerbated in that in the March quarter. You should not expect a sharp trend in that in the quarters beyond March either.

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Great. Thanks for that. And on the power management side, you guys have done a good job sort of broadening your exposure here. Your largest enterprise SSD customer here grew their business pretty strongly in the second half of the year, I think it was up in the December quarter. I think it was up over 20% sequentially and over 20% year-over-year and I think they continue to expect strong growth at least through the first half of this year.

So, I guess the question is for the team is, on your power management segment here, are you anticipating? Are you participating in the growth in this SSD segment with your largest customer? And more importantly, are you guys broadening out your design wins with other enterprise SSD suppliers?

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Yes. Thank you, Harlan. The answer is yes to both. We are participating in that type of (22:22) with the SSDs. I think as you'll remember, our first launch into the very sophisticated power management we did in the enterprise SSDs and we launched this in March of 2015 is a very sophisticated but fairly niche product with our particular customer. So that business is growing, and yes we have expanded already with other tier 1 customers, but those types of revenues we don't expect to be meaningful and entering production until perhaps late in this calendar year.

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Great. Thank you.

Thank you. We'll now hear from Quinn Bolton with Needham & Company.

Quinn Bolton - Needham & Co. LLC

Hi, guys. Just wanted to follow-up on the question about the EOL revenue in the com bucket. Looks like com revenue has been – it's really about $65 million plus or minus maybe $1 million in the last couple of quarters. I think you said it steps down by $8 million largely due to seasonal factors. Beyond that March quarter, should we be thinking about sort of a mid-60s is the right baseline or has a slug of that $65 million gone out with the EOL revenue, I mean, what's the right baseline I guess is ultimately my question?

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Well. You've got – that would almost be like guiding past the guide, Quinn, so here it is. We've got at any point in time mature product revenue normally goes away. This is happening all the time. It's a little bit more pronounced in the March quarter, but nothing outside of a normal trend line I'd say, and we've got content gains and things like advanced timing and RF going on at the same time. So, in terms of trend that you can expect from the overall com segment, we'll be covering that not only in the next few quarters, but also on a multi-year basis, I think, in great detail at our Analyst Day in a few...

Quinn Bolton - Needham & Co. LLC

So, so it sounds incorrect to think of this as sort of the SRIO business at Huawei that had gone away in the second half of last calendar year. It's not that kind of a drop off?

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Oh, definitely not. No, no, no, not – not anything even in the neighborhood of that type of thing. You can expect a nice stable comps business. It had slightly more end-of-lives in the March quarter, right. It's very largely seasonal and that's all.

Quinn Bolton - Needham & Co. LLC

Got it. Greg, second question, just as you look out to calendar 2017, obviously it could be a big year for wireless charging just in the smartphone segment. Wondering if you have any comments, whether you think the vast majority of wireless charging that ships in 2017 will remain inductive or do you start to think, we see either the introduction of magnetic resonance or far field RF technology starting to ramp this year?

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Yeah. It's a great question Quinn. We are in the unusual position as we can do it all. Especially with respect to resonance, I think as we previously announced our latest platform does all flavors of inductance and resonance, on one single SoC, right? So, we are happy to more than participate in that market wherever it goes. But to answer your specific question, we do think the great majority, and meaning, a very significant majority of all of the world's consumption from everybody this year will remain inductive.

Quinn Bolton - Needham & Co. LLC

Fantastic. And then, just lastly, with Intel refreshing the server platform perhaps middle of this year, do you expected to see sort of that enterprise segment of your compute business strengthen with the introduction of that new platform or should we think about sort of trend away from enterprise towards cloud being a headwind that we face regardless of where we are in the Intel server platform introduction cycle?

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Quinn, our crystal ball is perhaps clearer than most, but I mean there's some – it's not perfectly clear. Our expectation is this, is that with the introduction of Skylake into more mainstream platforms that it will strengthen everything. So, we would expect to see at least a mildly increasing trend. We're not going to try to pin that down to a specific quarter right now, but to your first question, yes, we do expect that trend-line to increase.

The second thing with the overall trend towards cloud and away from enterprise, as you well know, that's a trend that's been going on for a long time. I think it's going to continue and it's one of the reasons why even though we are fully represented in both segments. I think until that the cloud cannibalization if you will of enterprise kind of normalizes, it is really a shift from one area to the other. So, net-net, we do expect back half of this year, the overall sum of enterprise and cloud to grow.

Quinn Bolton - Needham & Co. LLC

Great. Thanks, Greg.

Thank you. We'll go on to Ed Snyder with Charter Equity Research.

Edward Snyder - Charter Equity Research

Thank you very much. So, just curious, Greg, on the NVDIMM which is a new product, just generally, is your content there in line with what we would expect from LRDIMMs. Can you just give us a feel for what you think you might be getting on average there and when do you expect to get material revenue because I think that stuff just started into customers' design cycles so there is going to be some delay time there?

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Yeah, sure. And I think the first real pickup in production revenue would be late this calendar year or very early next calendar year, that's the timing of. These are already, although we recently just announced them – I believe we announced this last week, obviously key customers have had visibility in this for some time, so this is very actively in the design cycle.

With respect to the specific NVDIMM power management device that we announced which to our knowledge is unique in the world right now. It's really a new class of products, so I wouldn't try to compare the ASPs to LRDIMM or anything else and you should model this between $1 and $3 of incremental content for us.

Edward Snyder - Charter Equity Research

Excellent. Thanks. And then, in terms of the comps group, you mentioned the number of design wins at some of the more horizontal market products in medicals, et cetera there and that you've got a new generation of the product coming out here. Do you see this as more as a way of slowing the decline, stabilizing the revenue line or can we actually expect to grow even slightly in a long-term say in the next year or so or should we expect this thing to be fairly flat?

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Yeah. Good, great question. I believe the trend line of that revenue is already stabilized, right, so I don't think you should – we are not worried about the downward trend in that product line. We are picking up a lot of new design-ins. Now I think it's a little early to be frank with you to say whether those new design-ins keep that revenue stable or provide incremental growth. It's trending positive right now. But to accurately answer your question, I think we probably need another quarter or two to see how those design-in come. But the nice thing about it is if you look at where the revenue is coming from even today from next-generation SRIO, it's very diversified. It's not just classic telecom, wireless, it's defense, it's a lot of industrial design. We have these things going actually into managed (29:30) networks for semiconductor equipments, high-speed data transfer as well. So, we like these nice diversified niches, which tend to run for a long time.

As to whether or not this is a stable or a growth market, we'll be able to call that in about one to two quarters.

Edward Snyder - Charter Equity Research

Okay. And then, mobile sensors, you said that was up $10 million a quarter. It seems kind of surprising on the high side there. This is all classic ZMDI products being sold into other channels, into their own channels? Can you just give us a feel for what those products are or is it the other way around? Is IDTI gaining traction with their own products in the mobile world – in consumer world?

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Yeah. Great question. The $10 million per quarter we mentioned in mobile is technology and products that were developed as part of the ZMDI, probably we see some good health with the IDT channel, particularly in mobile companies. But largely technologies that were either available or well along in developments when we purchased ZMDI. In terms of what comes next, there is a lot that comes next and we look forward to talking about that at our upcoming Analyst Day.

Edward Snyder - Charter Equity Research

Okay. And then, final question, for Brian if I could. I know that you're still working through the Malaysia withholding issue, but if it turns out to be the worst case scenario, and it does apply to you at the full rate, in general are we talking about 10x, not 10x, but 2x increase in your existing tax rate or just try to bracket it? I mean, we're not going to model it until we hear from you, but just to get an idea of what the risk factor is?

Brian C. White - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Yeah. Ed, we really can't bracket it at this point in time because it really is going to come down to the details of whether or not this applies at all, does apply, how does it apply, and then what kind of mitigating activities we can take to (31:24) in terms of how we structure our business going forward in Malaysia. So, there is just too many variables at this point to pin this down to a specific range or number, but we will certainly provide clarity as we bring this to a conclusion.

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Yeah and I would further...

Edward Snyder - Charter Equity Research

Sorry, go ahead.

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

No, I'd just further add that this has just come up. We certainly are happy to disclose it and talk about transparency, is very recent. And I would further add that beyond the immediate situation in Malaysia where IDT is a well-favored company within in Malaysia for long time and we've had a great history there. I would say that it's also accurate, the tax codes are under review in almost every major country in the world right now. So, I think personally there is going to be a fair amount of discussion not just at this one, but in many different places over the next couple of quarters.

Edward Snyder - Charter Equity Research

Great. Thanks guys.

Our next question comes from Blayne Curtis with Barclays.

Blayne Curtis - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Hey guys, thanks for taking my question. I apologize going back to the comment. I'm just trying to understand what's going on here, because you haven't seen a 10% plus sequential since kind of 15% after the LTE build. So, it seems more than seasonal to me, so I'm just trying to understand. And then maybe if you can dial (32:50) timing, SRIO there are some legacy products, RF. Is it kind of all across the board and more a function of the market, or is there particular products in particular segments that call out that are seeing a bigger adjustment?

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Good question Blayne. I'd say it's more across the board. I will say that if you look at our results and comps in prior quarters, like if you go back to a year ago or year ago. We had gangbuster share gains going on in areas like RF at that time. So, we – I mean we frankly out ran seasonality, previously. This is more normal what I consider. And I'd also say that in terms of – are there any sharp trends with products, not really. We did see a lot of buying and a lot of utility for RF products going into the December quarter, which I think they're working through right now. But I'd say no real sharp changes in the trend.

Blayne Curtis - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Got you. And then if I can just follow-up on wireless charging, Samsung's been a big customer. I think, this is a technology that's been kind of a long-time to come. You've kind of said, take it or leave it in terms of has to the right fit margin wise. And just as you look out the rest of the year, we go to Mobile World Congress, just kind of curious your expectation for wireless charging as a market, as a whole this year?

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

I remain really excited about it. I think, if you take, what we've been saying, I think, consistently for the last two years, in fact, going back to our Analyst Day in May 2015, this business was kind of a twinkle in our eye at that point. And we said that we would get it between $100 million and $200 million per year with sticky high quality customers in three years. Now, we're little more than halfway through that and the run rate of that business is already closing in on $100 million, and we've got the best customers in the world.

So, I think, if you take a look at wireless power, I think it is a very interesting product and technology. We think that we're going to see further growth with respect to smartphones and additional smartphones in calendar 2027. But most exciting of anything, 2017 I believe will be the year you start to see this technology show up in brand new market segments in different applications. So, I think, it diversifies a great deal this year.

We're seeing a tremendous amount of design-in activity in automotive, for instance, out of wireless power. There's new applications that we are seeing with our PowerShare technology, for instance, where the devices can actually not only receive a charge, but charge other things. So we feel very good about the technology and the positioning going forward.

Blayne Curtis - Barclays Capital, Inc.

And I just wanted to follow up, you had a nice content boost when you moved to kind of a receive, transmit. As you look at your product set in content, what's the right way to think about content for phone for you this year?

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

The right way to think is content goes up, not a lot but it goes up.

Blayne Curtis - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Okay. Thanks, guys.

We'll go to Harsh Kumar with Stephens.

Harsh V. Kumar - Stephens, Inc.

Yeah. Hey, guys. Thanks. Brian, maybe you could take me through the kind of the large OpEx reduction, exactly to the extent that you can talk about what was taken out? And as you grow, let's say beyond March you grow your revenues, how do you – yeah, I think you talked about this earlier, but how do you expect OpEx to ramp, just general thoughts would be appreciated?

Brian C. White - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Yeah, Harsh. Some of the lower OpEx in the more recent timeframe has been driven by the continued benefit from the restructuring of ZMDI. So this has been a yearlong activity for us where we've consistently driven out spending and so you're seeing the benefit of that. I think that's fully reflected in the P&L at this point, so there's really not anything left to go in terms of those restructuring benefits.

On top of that, I mentioned more variable comp expense. Quite honestly this year we had much more ambitious targets as to the revenue that we would achieve and the operating margins. And so consequently compensation expense is lower this year. We would hope that comes back to more normalized levels next year.

And then, also, towards the end of the year we have benefits associated with the timing of vacation and plant shutdown with that. So, as we move into next year, we don't continue to get benefits from restructuring and some of those things we said. So, that in general terms is what's going to probably normalize us to levels that the Street has already anticipated.

Harsh V. Kumar - Stephens, Inc.

Got it. Thanks for that color Brian. And Greg, I wanted to ask you this product NVDIMM that you're talking about. What's so special about it or what's different about it that you're so excited about the product?

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

First of all, independent of our product, power management becomes more and more important in cloud server cards because you've got for obvious reasons, right. Power management, more DIMMs, you need more higher frequencies, you need more control over the power.

The second thing is if you look at the way that this power management is accomplished today, it is a whole handful of discrete devices that are not really programmable, nor intelligent in anyway, and that's the way that's done today. This is a programmable, highly intelligent fully integrated device that provides sophisticated power management to NVDIMMs and really represents the first time we've taken power management, not just from an enterprise SSD, but right on to a DIMM form factor. I think for all those reasons, it's exciting.

The second thing that I point out is if you look at the memory interface ecosystem ourselves and our competitors we're the only ones that can provide power management as part of that.

Harsh V. Kumar - Stephens, Inc.

Got it. Thanks for that clarity Greg. And then, this mobile sensing, what kind of applications that you're seeing within, I think part of your business that goes into phone and part of it maybe outside phones, what kind of applications are you seeing in sensing? And perhaps, more importantly, are your wins tier 1 wins or are they mostly tier 2 wins?

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

They are very distributed. There are very clear tier 1 wins as well as tier 2, tier 3s as well. I will tell you this is going to be a topic we'll drill into at Analyst Day, Harsh. But, I'd say that our thinking on sensing has matured and it's better than what we thought it was frankly. So, when we had gotten into the automotive and industrial business, if you look at the core products and technologies that make up the bulk of our automotive business, most of them are very advanced sensors. So we are in the middle of a wide variety of sensors and powertrains, emissions, climate you name it, that's where that technology came from.

Now, we knew right from the get go that those products, particularly with some derivative adaptations in our channel would have a lot of play in the mobile sensing area and that's what we've been talking to so far. You can see that getting that to $10 million a quarter from a standing start five quarters ago is quite good we think. And there's more room to grow there.

The additional thing though is, we've now had a year to get our arms around that technology and really explore new products with a customer base, as these sensors go everywhere. It is not just an automotive or not just a mobile area. One of the most exciting application spaces is the broader industrial area, particularly for things like temperature, humidity and gas sensing. So you're going to see the sensor offering from IDTI in every market segment very robustly in 2017.

Harsh V. Kumar - Stephens, Inc.

Thanks, Greg.

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Thanks, Harsh.

And we'll continue on to Charlie Anderson with Dougherty & Company.

Charlie Lowell Anderson - Dougherty & Co. LLC

Yeah. Thanks for taking my questions. Greg in your script, you called out the design-in activities that was significantly stronger than a year ago. I wondered if you want to maybe dial-in just maybe some of the areas where you saw that disproportionately?

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

It is across the board in the market segments Charlie, thank you. I often don't like it when management teams give specific numbers around design-in and design wins because different companies score that differently. And they're not a perfect predictor of future revenue, but what I can say is that we have a very rigid system here for how people are allowed to score design-in and a design win is a customer production purchase order. So, it's not an easy thing to get points on the board with. And I'm not going to give you the number, but the design-in activity in terms of the in and win funnel is up very sharply from one year ago. And it is coming in from every major market segment, automotive, data center, comps and consumer.

Charlie Lowell Anderson - Dougherty & Co. LLC

Great. And then as a follow-up, I think you've got a number of new products ramping over the next 12 months and you expect, sounds like mobile sensors to be larger, those things happening in computing, et cetera. I wonder how we should think about the margin profile, sort of over the medium-term and the long-term. Thanks.

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

You can think of it as the same as our current business model, Charlie. Great question, but we know we are margin hawks as I think you know. We just don't do products that would cause us to drop below our target operating margin model of 60%. Margin model will remain unchanged.

Charlie Lowell Anderson - Dougherty & Co. LLC

Perfect. Thanks so much.

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

You bet.

Thank you. And I'd like to turn the floor back over to Mr. Waters for additional or closing remarks.

Gregory L. Waters - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Thank you, operator. I'd like to thank everyone for joining us today and the good questions. I'd remind your once again that we will be holding an Analyst Day this coming February 7 in New York City. And for those of you who're unable to join us in person, we'll be webcasting the entire event live. So, thank you everyone. And we'll now conclude this call.

