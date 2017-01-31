Milacron Files 12 Million Share Secondary Offering

Quick Take

Milacron Holdings (NYSE:MCRN) is registering 12 million shares of stock owned by stockholders in a secondary offering.

Since going public in mid 2015, the company has posted poor financial results, with net losses and decreasing organic revenues the main highlights.

My opinion is to avoid the stock.

Company

Cincinnati, Ohio,-based Milacron has filed an S-1 registration on behalf of existing shareholders to sell 12 million shares of stock.

The company provides a full range of plastic processing technologies and related industrial fluids control systems. It counts over 5,000 employees and sells its products and services in more than 100 countries on six continents.

Milacron went public in June 2015, selling 14.3 million shares at $20 each.

Management is headed by CEO Tom Goeke, who has been with the firm since 2012. He was previously COO of Seakeeper and CEO of Pentaplast Group.

Below is a brief explainer video:

(Source: Milacron YouTube)

Company product lines include:

Hot Runner Systems

Injection Molding

Blow Molding

Extrusion Equipment

Precision Machining Manufacturing

Market and Competition

According to a 2015 report by Technavio, the global plastic processing machinery market is expected grow at a CAGR of 7.28% from 2015 to 2019.

A 2015 report by Freedonia indicated a 4% annual growth rate through 2019, with global industry value reaching $35.8 billion.

Freedonia said the Africa/Mideast and APAC regions will account for the strongest growth during the period, and the fastest growing equipment type will be 3D printers, with sales expected to reach $2 billion by 2019.

Milacron's major competitors in the plastic processing machinery market include:

Arburg

Fanuc (OTCPK:FANUY)

Husky

Japan Steel Works (OTCPK:JPSWY)

Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTC:SOHVF)

Financials

Milacron's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Revenues have been uneven, decreasing organically in both 2015 and YTD through 3Q 2016

Relatively stable gross margin

Uneven but promising CFFO

Below are the company's operational results for the past three available calendar years (Audited GAAP). We are waiting for full year 2016 results:

(Source: Milacron 10-K)

Revenue

To 3Q 2016: $878 million, .05% increase vs. prior (Organic 1.1% decrease)

2015: $1.18 billion, .2% decrease vs. prior

2014: $1.21 billion

Gross Margin

To 3Q 2016: 35%

2015: 34%

2014: 35%

Cash Flow from Operations

To 3Q 2016: $61 million cash flow

2015: $23 million cash flow

2014: $38 million cash flow

As of September 30, 2016, the company had $103 million in cash on hand and current liabilities of $223 million.

Registration Details

Milacron is registering 12 million shares for sale by selling stockholders:

(Source: Milacron S-1)

I have highlighted in green the selling stockholders who are offering shares as part of the registration.

These selling shareholders include CEO Tom Goeke (179,233 shares for approx. $3 million) and Directors Ira Boots and Waters Davis along with other unnamed directors.

Commentary

As a public company, MCRN appears to be unable to manage its foreign currency risks.

Additionally, management refers to "operational inefficiencies" as the reason for its poor financial performance.

Companies have a need to restructure periodically in order to adjust to market changes, but as a public company, MCRN has yet to make a profit.

Furthermore, it isn't even growing revenues as a compensatory factor for the losses.

Trading near $17, the stock is below its 2015 IPO pricing, and 2016 revenues through 3Q 2016 are uninspiring, showing a 1.1% organic revenue decline vs. prior year.

