CNX Coal Resources' (CNXC) CEO Jimmy Brock on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CNX Coal Resources (NYSE:CNXC)

Q4 2016 Earnings Conference Call

January 30, 2017, 17:00 PM ET

Executives

Jimmy Brock - CEO

Lori Ritter - CFO and CAO

Jim McCaffrey - SVP, Coal Sales

Mitesh Thakkar - Director of Finance and IR

Analysts

Mark Levin - Seaport Global

Jeremy Sussman - Clarksons Platou Securities

Paul Forward - Stifel

Lucas Pipes - FBR & Company

George Wang - Citigroup

Lin Shen - HITE Hedge Asset Management

Mitesh Thakkar

Thank you, William, and good evening, everyone. Welcome to CNX Coal Resources' earnings conference call.

Today, we will be discussing our fourth quarter 2016 operational and financial results. With me today are Jimmy Brock, our Chief Executive Officer; Lori Ritter, our Chief Financial and Accounting Officer; and Jim McCaffrey, Senior Vice President of Sales.

We will start with prepared remarks by Jimmy and Lori, and then open up the floor for the Q&A session where Jim McCaffrey will join us as well.

As a reminder, any forward-looking statements or comments we make about future expectations are subject to business risks, which we have laid out for you in our press release or in previous SEC filings. We do not undertake any obligations of updating any forward-looking statements for future events or otherwise. We will also be discussing certain non-GAAP financial measures which and defined and reconciled to comparable GAAP financial measures in the press release and furnished to the SEC on Form 8-K. You can also find additional information on our Web site, www.cnxlp.com.

With that, let me turn it over to our CEO, Jimmy Brock.

Jimmy Brock

Thank you, Mitesh. Good evening, everyone, and thank you for joining us on today's call. I am very pleased to announce that CNX Coal Resources had a very strong fourth quarter. We made significant achievements on operational, marketing and financial fronts during the quarter.

On the operational front, we achieved the highest ever quarterly productions out of the Pennsylvania Mining Complex. Our marketing team was able to deliver these record volumes into a recovering domestic market and strong seaborne markets to set a new sales volume record for the complex. This helped us to exceed our coverage and leverage goals as we delivered 1x distribution coverage and a leverage ratio under 2.5x.

The fourth quarter was totally different from what we saw in the first half of 2016. As you may recall, the first half was all about managing costs while commodity prices were declining, customers were pushing back on deliveries and we had to idle the Harvey Mine. In the fourth quarter, we ran at full capacity, continued our cost management efforts and coal process began to recover while customers sought more volumes.

Now let me turn to reviewing the fourth quarter of 2016 in more detail. First, on the safety front. I am very pleased to announce that our central preparation plant delivered another full quarter without any safety exceptions. This is the seventh consecutive incident-free quarter for the preparation plant.

For the PAMC in its entirety, we were also successful in reducing the severity of our exceptions compared to the same period last year. We continue to drive for further improvements on safety, which will always remain our core value.

With that, let me provide more details on the operations side. Traditionally, the fourth quarter is weak from a volume standpoint given the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

Although we had planned for higher production in this fourth quarter given the strengthening customer demand, our overall performance exceeded our expectations. Our marketing team was successful in aligning up a record shipment schedule in response to strong demand trends in both the domestic and seaborne markets.

The operations team took advantage of this opportunity and mobilized additional shifts during the weekends and typical holiday shutdown periods to deliver record volumes. The results are even better than they appear given that we had two longwall moves during the quarter.

For the PAMC, our overall labor productivity, as measured by times per employee hour, improved by 15% compared to the third quarter of '16 as the Enlow Fork Mine recovered from tough geological conditions.

I am also pleased to announce that the PAMC achieved its highest level of productivity since 2005. As a result, our total costs came in at $33.90 per ton or approximately $1.31 per million BTU.

With that let me now provide an overview of the coal markets and update on our marketing efforts. For the fourth quarter, we improved our average revenue per ton of coal sold by 2% sequentially and achieved the highest level for the year.

During the fourth quarter of 2016, we sold a record 1.8 million tons of coal, of which approximately 8.5% was delivered to the high-vol metallurgical coal markets in Asia and South America.

It is important to note that for the full year of 2016, we sold approximately 6.2 million tons of coal, which was above our previously announced guidance range and higher than the 5.7 million tons sold in 2015.

We were able to grow our sales volume by 7.6% while the overall industry pulled back. Based on the MSHA data available, coal production in U.S. is estimated to have declined 19% in 2016 compared to 2015 levels. Northern App production declined by 12%, the lowest decline amongst all major basins.

More importantly, during the same period, CNXC was able to increase its production by 8.2%. This is a testament to our low cost structure and marketing strategy. Compared to the previous quarter, we sold more coal to our domestic customers who have seen their coal stockpiles drawn down as coal-fired generation improved.

Exports accounted for approximately 17% of our overall sales mix in the fourth quarter compared to approximately 22% for the full year of 2016. We continue to see strong underlying demand trends in our key markets, particularly for domestic thermal coal and export metallurgical coal.

Heading into 2017, demand from our domestic thermal coal customers is being supported by the onset of winter heating demand and stronger natural gas prices, which is driving more favorable economics for coal-fired generation relative to natural gas-fired generation.

Specifically for CNXC, a significant number of our customers have less than 30 days of coal inventory. The U.S. Energy Information Administration forecast that after reaching a low point in 2016, coal-fired generation will increase from 2017 to 2020 as coal recaptures share from natural gas in the U.S. electric power generation mix.

Specifically for 2017, the EIA projects that coal consumption from the U.S. electric power sector will improve by 41 million tons compared to 2016, helping to draw down power plant coal inventories by an additional 16 million tons from year-end 2016 levels. With the gas cores remaining attractive, we continue to pursue select domestic customers that fit with our long-term market strategy.

In the international met coal markets, pricing is a little bit more volatile. Global coke and coal prices have pulled back relative to the first quarter benchmark of $285 per metric ton, but this remains a very attractive market for us. We believe that the overall value proposition of our product remains very strong for coke producers at current prices, and we plan to continue to secure additional volume in the international high-vol markets.

We are currently active in negotiation with several customers to expand our crossover metallurgical coal portfolio. We continue to believe that this is currently the highest priced market for our coal.

Our marketing team remained busy throughout the quarter and opportunistically contracted some coal for both near-term and long-term deliveries. We contracted 325,000 additional tons for 2017 across all of our markets, bringing our total sold position to 6.4 million tons or 98% of the estimated total sales volume based on the midpoint of our guidance range. Let me remind everyone that we also have positive exposure to further improvements in coal, natural gas and power process.

For 2017, about 15% to 20% of our coal is exposed to netback pricing and another 2% of our coal is unsold. In addition to a strong 2017 sold position, we have a solid position of approximately 66% sold for 2018 based on 6.5 million tons of total sales.

With our planned coal production in 2017 largely sold out, our focus now has shifted to maximize in realizations for any additional production and booking additional sales for contract years 2018 and 2019.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Lori to provide the financial update.

Lori Ritter

Thank you, Jimmy. Overall, CNXC reported total coal revenues of $80.3 million for the fourth quarter of '16 from a sales volume of 1.8 million tons compared to $65.6 million from a sales volume of 1.2 million tons for the same quarter last year. The $14.7 million improvement in coal revenue was primarily driven by a 534,000 ton increase in coal sales volume, partially offset by $7.52 per ton lower average sales price.

As disclosed previously, the lower average coal sales price per ton sold in the '16 period was a result of the overall decline in the domestic and global coal markets. However, as Jimmy mentioned earlier, our average revenue per ton increased by approximately 2% on a sequential quarter basis and was the highest of any quarter in 2016.

During the fourth quarter, we delivered approximately 312,000 tons of our coal to the export market or approximately 17% of the total tons sold in the quarter compared to 22% for the full year of 2016.

The total cost of coal sold was approximately $60.4 million for 4Q '16 or $10.9 million higher than the $49.6 million for 4Q '15. The increase in the total cost of coal sold was almost entirely driven by higher production volumes. Per ton cost benefitted from productivity improvements and reduced discretionary spending on maintenance projects and mine supply.

Our average unit cost of coal sold was $33.90 per ton for the current quarter compared to $39.70 per ton for the prior year quarter. The average cost of coal sold improved by $1.89 per ton compared to the third quarter of '16 when we faced more severe geological conditions at the Enlow Fork Mine.

Net income attributable to LP units was approximately 9.7 million for 4Q '16 compared to 8.5 million in the year-ago period. Adjusted EBITDA was 25.1 million for 4Q '16 compared to 23.4 million for 4Q '15. The 1.7 million increase was mainly due to the higher sales volume partially offset by the lower revenue per ton that we’ve already discussed.

During the fourth quarter, we generated 12.6 million of distributable cash flow after accounting for a 2.1 million in cash interest, 8.6 million in estimated maintenance CapEx and 1.9 million in distribution for preferred units.

The resulting distribution coverage ratio was 1.03x for 4Q '16. This was higher than the distribution coverage ratio of 0.56x for 3Q '16 and 0.85x for the 4Q '15 period. I will note that our actual cash, capital expenditures for 4Q '16 were 3.1 million or 5.4 million lower than the estimated average used in our coverage ratio calculation.

We generated 25.8 million in cash flow from operating activities including approximately 3.1 million in working capital changes. Due to this solid cash generation, we further reduced the borrowings on our revolving credit facility by $7 million during the fourth quarter.

From a liquidity perspective, as of 12/31/'16, our 400 million revolving credit facility had 201 million of borrowings outstanding compared to the 200 million at the IPO. This was after we acquired an additional 5% interest in the Pennsylvania Mining Complex in September, which included a $21.5 million cash component.

In effect, we have reduced approximately 20.5 million in borrowing on our revolver since the IPO. The CNXC team achieved this balance sheet improvement in the worst markets the coal industry has ever seen. Furthermore, throughout this challenging period we continue to pay full cash distributions to our common unitholders.

At the end of the fourth quarter, our net debt to EBITDA ratio was just under 2.5x, which is 0.2 turn improvement in the last three months. As disclosed in our press release, the Board of Directors of our general partner has elected to pay a cash distribution of approximately $0.51 per unit to all limited partner unitholders and the holder of the GP interest.

The Board of Directors has also approved a full cash distribution of approximately $0.47 per unit to the holders of the convertible Class A Preferred Units. The decision reflects a solid coverage ratio we generated during the fourth quarter, the strong actual cash flow from operations generated during the quarter and finally our annual outlook for EBITDA and cash flow generation for 2017.

So now let’s turn to our expectations for '17. Based on our solid contracted position for the year and our view of our coal markets, we are maintaining our 2017 guide ranges that we announced at CONSOL Energy’s Analyst Day in December. We expect coal sales volumes of 6.25 million to 6.75 million tons, adjusted EBITDA of 90 million to 110 million and maintenance, capital expenditures of 30 million to 36 million.

We currently anticipate approximately 15% of our coal to be delivered to the export market in 2017. The high and low-end of the sales guidance range are major drivers of our adjusted EBITDA outcomes. Furthermore, our customer mix could impact our average realized price per ton and thus the EBITDA.

Based on our current contracted position, we believe our 2017 average price realization will be 5% to 10% higher than our 2016 annual average price. We expect our cash cost of coal sold per ton to increase by less than 5%. With these financial projections we anticipate that our leverage ratio will continue to decline through 2017, excluding any acquisitions.

We are working on additional avenues to organically improve these guidance ranges. First, as Jimmy mentioned, we have exposure to recovery in coal, natural gas and power markets through our un-contracted position in netback contracts, which may result in higher realizations.

Secondly, we are evaluating additional production capacity and determining avenues to improve upon the midpoint of our volume guidance range. Additional production will allow us to take advantage of any incremental sales opportunities in the market. Finally, we are working on various efficiency projects that will offset some of the cost inflation I mentioned previously and expand our EBITDA margins.

In summary, we continue to focus our attention on opportunities to increase volumes and reduce costs to boost our coverage ratio organically. On the acquisition front, we continuously evaluate the potential for additional dropdowns from our sponsor.

In to prepare for our future capital needs, we announced last week that we intend to file a universal shelf registration statement on Form S-3 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We plan to file this shelf registration immediately after we file our 2016 annual report on Form 10-K.

We currently anticipate filing these documents with the SEC on or around February 8. The shelf registration statement is subject to review by the SEC and will not become effective until the review process has been completed. Once effective, the shelf will allow CNXC to offer and sell different kinds of security over a three-year period in one or more public offerings up to a total aggregate amount of $750 million.

With that, let me turn it back to Jimmy to make some final comments.

Jimmy Brock

Thank you, Lori. Before we open it up for questions, I want to highlight some of the key takeaways from 2016 and how we positioned ourselves for 2017. 2016 brought significant challenges in terms of market dynamics. However, we used these challenges to reposition our mines so they can better take advantage of market opportunities when they are available.

We ended 2016 with the highest productivity levels we have seen at the PAMC in over a decade. Our cost structure is approximately $6 per ton, lower than it was in 2015. In terms of coverage and cash flows, we reduced the breakeven price for full coverage by more than 10%.

As a result, as the market started to recover in the second half of '16, we were able to adapt quickly and run at full capacity to generate additional distribution coverage and use it to reduce our leverage. We also accomplished our first dropdown which increased our ownership interest in the PAMC by 25%.

Looking forward, while pricing has not yet recovered to first half of '15 levels, it is at a level where we can continue to generate additional distribution coverage because we reset our cost structure. This not only gives us a lot of flexibility for managing our balance sheet, but also gives our unitholders a lot of comfort around the stability of our very attractive distribution yield.

The management team is incentivized to grow distribution coverage and is aligned to its unitholders. We continue to look at additional revenues, avenues of improving the distribution coverage through volumes and margin improvements but also pursuing additional dropdowns from our sponsor.

Heading into 2017, we have an administration that is favorable for all forms of U.S. energy, a premier mining complex that is well capitalized and adapting to rapidly changing market conditions, a management team that is capable and ready to execute the plan. And finally, a significantly improved demand for our product. We are very excited about our growth opportunities for 2017.

With that, I will hand the call over to Mitesh for further instructions.

Mitesh Thakkar

Thank you, Jimmy. We will now move to the Q&A session. William, can you please provide instructions to our callers.

Mark Levin

Hi, gentlemen. Congrats on a good quarter. Just a couple very quick questions. When you look at – I think Jimmy you reference how inventories had been coming down or have come down at some of our key customers. Can you talk about how that’s impacting pricing in NAP, particularly on the contractual market? What kind of prices are you seeing now for '17? I guess you guys are now locked up, but put some tons to bed recently. But also '18, how does the forward market look today versus maybe where did three or six months ago for NAP?

Jimmy Brock

Mark, this is Jim. Thanks for the question. We look forward to 2017 and the balance of 2017 first. We talked about having some open tons and perhaps Lori talked about some opportunity for some additional production if the market delivers the pricing that we want. We have contracted some additional tons here recently, mostly spot tons and those tons have all basically had a five handler [ph] or better on them. So we have seen pricing improve. As far as contracting major pricing for 2018, we’re in negotiations with several customers. We have not concluded anything yet for '18 in the new year. So that’s where we stand.

Mark Levin

Is it fair to say the market is in contango or is it kind of flat, or how does the – to the extent that you see spot pricing out there or forward pricing, how does the market look to you from that perspective?

Jimmy Brock

I would say the market is in slight contango. I’m relatively bullish of the market. I think that we could see some export opportunity later in the year as well. We’ll continue to aid pricing. So I would say today the market is in a slight contango.

Mark Levin

Got it.

Jimmy Brock

I think another thing, Mark, is if you look at the gas storage situation, there’s a very reasonable chance that natural gas prices are going to grow. We think they’re going to grow. When they get up beyond the 350 level, that benefits our product as well.

Mark Levin

That’s great. And then I think Lori you referenced about – if I heard correctly, you talked about 17% in the export market in Q4 versus 22% for the full year. And then for '17 I think you mentioned 15% to the export market. How does margins compare today in the domestic market versus the export market? If you were just to kind of hold prices flat with where they are today, which one is advantaged more? I assume the domestic market or at least that’s the way it has been. And what’s the margin differentiable between the two?

Jimmy Brock

Mark, let’s separate the export market into the met and domestic front. So if you look at the API2, for example, today and discounted the – increase it for BTU and then discount it for sulfur in shipments, it’s slightly below the domestic price. It’s got a much better price than it was a year ago, but slightly below. We do anticipate the ability to put another 1 million tons of met coal, daily met crossover to bed and that will be at a price higher than the domestic price that we’ve discussed.

Mark Levin

Got it. And just order of magnitude in terms – because I know sometimes it’s tricky for us modeling the net given the various qualities. I know this is one of the – more of a lower quality in that, but what kind of price realization – what is the realistic range to be thinking about modeling that extra 1 million tons that you could put to bed?

Jimmy Brock

I get asked this every call, Mark. There’s no magic formula as compared to the benchmark or for that matter towards some of the spot low-vol or high-vol businesses being reported. I would just generally say that we’ve seen that pricing be 10% to 20% higher than the thermal price at any given time. But the timing of that pricing is important.

Mark Levin

That’s perfect. That’s a great answer. Thank you guys very much. Congrats.

Jeremy Sussman

Hi. Thanks very much for taking my question. Jim, you talked about additional crossover opportunities on the met coal side. Can you give us maybe a little bit more color? Are we talking domestic export, sort of new geographies, new customers, that sort of stuff?

Jimmy Brock

Jeremy, we think the seaborne crossover NAP net market. So if you just take the pit A [ph] crossover market, we think that that’s based upon our past development, 2.5 million to 3 million tons a year. We have close to 1.5 of that put to bed. We think we can do another 1 million, 2 million in the quarter, maybe a little bit more, a little bit less in the seaborne market. In the domestic market, we’ve done in the past somewhere between 300,000 and 500,000 tons a year. We haven’t done that for the last couple of years quite frankly, because Bailey was in a – the Bailey complex was in a situation where the sulfur was a little bit higher than that market could tolerate. But from this point forward, we’ll be in less than 2.5% sulfur situation at Bailey and we should have the opportunity for that market as well.

Lori Ritter

And those tonnage numbers are 100% based.

Jimmy Brock

Yes, I’m confident on 100% basis.

Jeremy Sussman

Okay, that’s helpful. And just more – maybe of a modeling question, I think you said you’re 66% contracted for 2018. How much of that is actually priced? And how does the pricing now that you’ve already put to bed – I know you’re having active discussions for the rest of it, but of what you have put to bed, how does that compare to kind of 2017 levels?

Jimmy Brock

Well, we’re going to have and probably 15% to 20% netback pricing. And then we have probably about 3 million tons on price, Jeremy. The rest of it is priced.

Lori Ritter

And we have not yet disclosed the pricing on that year.

Jeremy Sussman

Okay. Thank you very much and nice quarter.

Jimmy Brock

Thank you.

Paul Forward

Thanks a lot. I think Lori you had mentioned that you’re evaluating additional production capacity. I was just wondering if you can talk about a little bit about – with this in terms of what you’re looking at, is that all Pennsylvania complex or is there anything outside of that that you would be evaluating? And then just kind of thinking about the Pennsylvania complex and the variability of what you might be able to produce, how much – as you think about the range that you’ve given us on coal production for 2017, how much can the market really dictate that in terms of kind of pushing the mine a little bit harder and getting more to respond to market opportunities?

Lori Ritter

Sure. The additional production that I was speaking of is often the Pennsylvania Mining Complex. If you look at our guidance on a 100% basis, there’s a 26 million ton run rate, our capacity is 28.5 million tons. So the market really will dictate how much over the 26 million tons we produce. And as Jim mentioned earlier, it’s really depending on our prices we can receive for those. We’re being very selective in what we’re doing there and trying to optimize our portfolio. So we’re looking hard at that crossover met market, is delivering the highest price right now. So that’s where we’re looking at currently but we’re also looking at other spot deals and other export domestic deals if they’re delivering an acceptable price to us.

Jimmy Brock

I don’t know about you guys but we woke up this morning and went through a rut. So if we get some extended coal, we think the gas price will continue to press up and it will open up some opportunity for some additional higher price domestic. We have customers that are still indicating to us that they have opened positions for 2017.

Lori Ritter

And we know our mines are ready to run the times. If the market will accept them at the price, we’re ready to produce.

Paul Forward

Yes, I think you demonstrated that in the fourth quarter even with a couple of longwall moves, so that was definitely suggesting something that you might be able to do something above the midpoint. Along those lines I think Jim you talked about Bailey moving into a lower sulfur kind of outlook for a period of time and then you went through the tougher geology at Enlow. As you look at just the geology over the next year or two, does it look like you’d be able to steer clear of any significant drags on either coal quality or mining issues just as you see it right now?

Jimmy Brock

Paul, we look at that and evaluate that quarter-by-quarter, but really the geology in the north, particularly for Enlow, it’s something that we’ve experienced almost every pound [ph] that we miner, it does get a little less severe as we go north as I’ve said before on the calls. But our operating team, they’ve gotten significantly better as we go through these. We manage them better and control them. As far as the sulfur issue, we mined through the higher sulfur part of the reserves that are there. So going forward, our sulfur is going to average about 2.37% for the life of the reserves.

Jim McCaffrey

Paul, let me add to Jimmy. As far as that sulfur for 2016, we’ve known for several years we were going to hit a high mark year and from 2012 on we were planning on rather moving, repositioning our portfolio so that we would be in good shape to handle that one tough spot in our sulfur. I agree with Jim. We’re in good shape going forward.

Paul Forward

Okay. Thanks, everybody.

Jimmy Brock

Thank you, Paul.

Lucas Pipes

Hi. Good afternoon, everybody. I wanted to first ask a little bit more about the market. New administration is in place. Any additional thoughts as to what it could mean for coal demand longer term? Thank you.

Jimmy Brock

Lucas, I answered this question not too long ago and when we look at the coal burn, I think that 30% to 32% of the electric market going to coal is probably going to stay the same. But I think that as we see growth in the economy, the pie gets bigger. So we’ll have a 32% of a larger pie. What precisely it means I think is still too soon to say, but I’m hopeful we’ll see additional economic growth and providing us some additional opportunities for coal burn.

Jim McCaffrey

Yes, and I certainly think it’s going to have a new meaning for the clean power plant and hopefully the Trump administration, we can keep the existing coal fleets, those power plants that are running today we can maintain those.

Lucas Pipes

That’s helpful. And then as it relates to the stockpiles, some of the reports that are out there suggest that one an absolute level they’re still historically high, call it 170 million tons or so at the end of December 2016. How do you judge the stockpile situation overall and how quickly do you think they’ll be worked down over the course of this year? Thank you.

Jimmy Brock

Well, 9 of our top 15 customers – we’ve been saying all along that we’re trying to market our coal to the best running power plants. And our top 15 customers have proven that by running higher capacity factors than the rest of the NAP class that are served. So those plants are all running very well. We have recently covered many of our NAP customers. And 9 of our top 15 customers have reported to us that they have less than 30 days inventory and we have a couple of customers who haven’t reported anything at all and then we have a couple that are higher. The ones that are higher are no surprise to us but we’re pleased that we have such a number under 30. We think that our customer base is quite a lot closer to normal or even below normal than is being reported for overall inventory. So my guess, Lucas, is that the higher inventory plants are the ones along the river that are less natural for us to serve.

Lucas Pipes

Got it, that’s helpful. And then maybe to turn to the cost side, a fantastic performance. Looking forward from here, what’s the outlook? I assume you’re running very lean as is. There’s probably not much fat to trim, probably nothing would be my guess but maybe I’m wrong. Could you kind of give me some perspective as to how we should model costs going forward here over the course of 2017 and then into '18 as well? Thank you.

Jimmy Brock

Yes, I think what you’ve heard us say, Lucas, is that going forward we have – all the low-hanging fruit, as you said, is pretty much gone. We’ve taken care of more of that. What we think will happen now is we’ll have small incremental improvements coming from multiple buckets. Now the big things that are out there that can make a difference in the cost structure for us going forward of course is new technologies, things that we can do out there and we are looking at some of those. We can’t exactly disclose some of that. We’re not far enough along yet on that but that’s one of the things we’re looking at. And we’ve guided on our cost structure that we would be 0% to 5% higher in '17, and I think we’ll certainly maintain that and possibly be below that.

Lucas Pipes

Thank you very much. Good luck this year.

Jimmy Brock

Thank you, Lucas.

George Wang

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking my questions. So just to follow on distribution, just want to ask what’s the thought process behind whether to increase distribution down the road and would that be with higher prices in core markets, or try to build more coverage in the P&L revolver. Just trying to get more color on cash flow priority and there potentially could be more acquisitions with increased coverage yield?

Lori Ritter

Sure, George. Our first priority is to increase our coverage. Right now our yield is a nice shield for our unitholders. So we are very focused on raising that coverage so that we can withstand any other volatility in front of us in the marketplace.

George Wang

And also secondly on the dropdowns, just since the December Analyst Day, I don’t know how the project’s going regarding the forced separation of gas and coal assets and to your CONSOL Energy? So I don’t know besides the prepared remarks if you can comment more on the timing and how the potential deal could be structured for more fully dropdown assets from GP?

Lori Ritter

Sure. I can’t really comment for CONSOL but as you know at their Analyst Day, they did state that they’re looking to separate the coal and E&P assets perhaps as early as '17. They’ve stated that they’re looking at multiple paths in order to achieve that. As far as from a CNXC perspective, our base case is assuming that we continue to pursue the dropdowns. We evaluate those all the time. As you well know in the marketplace right now, several things are going in the right direction for us now; capital markets both equity and debt are at least interested in looking at coal again. So we’re going to continue to evaluate it. While there’s no transaction in place right now, I think with our shelf styling, we will at least be prepared to move quickly and swiftly if the opportunity arises.

George Wang

Makes sense. Also, a last question just shifting to more macro level, [indiscernible] drawdown on the coal side, what’s your view on overall metal coal production in the country this year versus last year? Do you think production could increase high enough to potentially push on prices? And also it seems the gas differential is still very high in Appalachia on the order of one part below Henry Hub. What’s the view on kind of relative before Appalachia coal production kind of positioned versus elsewhere in the country?

Jimmy Brock

Okay. First, let’s talk about – we’re down 19% on coal production year-on-year. And I think as far as seeing that increased capacity come back to levels we’ve seen in the past, it’s going to be much lower to happen this time if it does. And the reason I say that is in the last year and a half, two years, there’s been a lot of turmoil in the coal space as everyone knows. Some people have run at fair minimum. Minor units haven’t run. They haven’t invested the capital going forward. So I don’t know how quickly they can get back to full production. There are certainly some that can but I don’t think you’ll see the production level increase at the pace we’ve seen in the past. And quite frankly some of those operations will not be producing. They’re not there anymore, as we know, some of them have shut down. So I think the possibility to ramp back up to production is not going to happen as quickly as we’ve seen it in the past.

Jim McCaffrey

If you look at Q4, George, 27 million tons got produced in NAP. So if you annualize that, that’s about 109 million tons. We were at about 104 million tons in '16. I think it could be reasonably expected that we’ll see somewhere in the neighborhood of 2 million to 5 million tons additional production in '17. I think between the export market and domestic market, there is space for that production without affecting the price negatively. Going back to your gas question, we sit here today and we have gas storage is about 20 Bcf below the five-year average and about 350 Bcf below where it was a year ago. So if we continue to have cold weather, which looks apparent for February, I think we’ll see that storage driven down to more. And on the basis price, the basis price has been pretty close to $3. So it has improved recently. And regardless of production in the basin, the storage is unlikely to refill and I think that we’ll see some push in the NYMEX price which will positively affect the entire market.

George Wang

Thanks a lot and once again, congrats on the quarter.

Jimmy Brock

Thank you, George.

Lin Shen

Hi. I really appreciate taking my call. I think in Q4 you have a 17% of volume to be exported to overseas markets. And also when I read your press release, 8.5% was to end user in the high-vol met market Asia and South America. So I guess the other 8.5% is just overseas thermal? Is that right?

Lori Ritter

Correct.

Lin Shen

So if that’s the case, so for your guidance for '17, 15% to be exported, should I assume are also going to be half-half met and thermal?

Jimmy Brock

It will be market driven.

Lin Shen

Okay.

Jimmy Brock

I think like I said earlier from looking at we’re anticipating about 2.5 million to 3 million, so let’s just call it 2.5 million of metallurgical coal. So on the 26 million guidance I’m talking 100% basis here where 11% or 12% of our total take is metallurgical. So we have a very small percentage of thermal so far booked. Again, as the year goes forward we’ll continue to look at our portfolio. And if we get the right arbitrage on a piece of thermal export business, we will take that business and we will manage the portfolio or produce more tons. So that would be the plan with that.

Lin Shen

Okay. So very quickly, so last quarter, can you just talk a little bit detailed about what kind of better margin you are able to realize by switch to – from thermal to crossover to metal, like per ton margin improvement?

Jimmy Brock

We don’t specifically talk about individual deals but we did improve our margins 2% over the third quarter and Q4.

Lin Shen

Got it. And also you also mentioned that at this point you think most of the low-hanging fruit are down, so next year you’re expecting cost to be up like from 0% to 5% than this year. So I guess when the market is good, we will be able to expand the capacity. How should we think about a cost escalation? I guess the cost must be higher than your original plan. So what kind of higher cost we should think about?

Lori Ritter

Generally if we’re going to ramp up production, if we’re getting that through weekend or holiday shift, we have to pay premium labor time. So you see our cost tick up I would say on average 2% to 5%.

Lin Shen

Okay, great. Thank you very much.

Lori Ritter

That is if we have to achieve that production through weekend and holiday shifts. If we’re able to increase our productivity, as we continue to work on, we can potentially get more production on regular shifts and then our cost guidance would stay the same or improve.

Lin Shen

Great. Thank you very much.

Mark Levin

Thank you. My question was asked and answered. I appreciate it.

Mitesh Thakkar

Thank you, William. We appreciate everyone’s time this evening and thank you for your interest and support of CNXC. Hopefully we were able to answer your questions today. Please note that this call is not an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to sell any securities of CNXC. We look forward to our next quarter earnings call. Thank you, everybody.

