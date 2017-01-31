REV Group: Consolidator In Niche Segments Appears Fully Valued

I am cautious following this momentum as margins need to improve a lot to justify today´s valuation, making the risk-reward not that great in my eyes.

REV Group (Pending:REVG) is a producer and seller of specialty vehicles, in what is an inherently interesting and attractive niche market.

The company has been quite aggressive in dealmaking, having announced over ten deals in as many years, and has now decided to go public. While the sales momentum is solid, in part driven by dealmaking, the company still has some work to do in order to expand margins to acceptable levels to justify today´s valuation.

Who Is REV Group?

REV Group produces and sells specialty vehicles and related aftermarket services. Think of fire, emergency, commercial and recreational vehicles. This includes ambulances, fire trucks, school buses, transit buses, vans, luxury RVs and street sweepers, among others.

The company has a dominant market position, having sold 17,300 units in the fiscal year of 2016, with a huge installed base of nearly a quarter of a million vehicles. This specialty market comprises numerous niche markets which are small, require extensive customized configuration, and have a special customer base and distribution channel. No customer generates over 6% of sales as the top 10 customers are doing business with REV Group or its predecessor for an average of more than 20 years.

Half of sales go to governmental/municipal agencies. End-markets are well diversified. Emergency equipment makes up for 40% of sales, commercial a little over a third, and recreation comprises a fourth of sales.

Valuation & Offering

REV Group is the product of a string of acquisitions which the company undertook when it was owned by American Industrial Partners. While the company has taken on some leverage, the debt load is very manageable, certainly seeing as the offering will be used to repay debt.

REV Group sold 12.5 million shares at $22 apiece, 10% above the midpoint of the preliminary trading range, thereby raising $275 million in gross proceeds for the company. This will be used to pay off expensive debt which carries a 8.5% interest rate. The good news is that this is pretty much all the debt outstanding, which gives the company a clean flat net cash position following the offering. This gives the company plenty of ammunition to pursue more dealmaking going forward, with adjusted EBITDA standing at $127 million.

The nearly 64 million shares have risen to $25 per share following the IPO, for a $1.6 billion enterprise valuation.

For that kind of valuation, investors are investing in a business which generates $1.93 billion in sales. Operating profits came in at $72 million in the year ending in October of 2016, not even totaling 4% of sales. With no interest payments being due going forward, and after applying normal tax rates, I see potential for net earnings of $50 million a year.

That works out to roughly $0.80 per share, which means that the business trades at very premium multiples at $25 per share.

Final Thoughts

The 30 times earnings multiple does not seem that appealing, yet margins are very low in relation to sales and to some of its competitors.

Well-run competitors to its RV unit, which only comprises 25% of REVG's business, include Thor Industries (THO), among others. This much bigger company (over $5 billion in sales) is posting margins of 8% in a market which is on fire. Of course these margins are more than double those reported by REVG at the moment. It could however be argued that REVG should be able to attain such margins given that it operates in niche segments.

Let´s figure out the earnings power if the company can improve margins towards 6% and 8% in two distinctive scenarios with future revenues of $2 billion. Part of this margin improvement has to come from pent-up demand in the coming years, after states and local governments underinvested since the recession. The other accretion has to result from full integration of past acquisitions.

The first scenario leaves operating margins of $120 million, or $80 million after using a fair tax rate, for earnings of $1.25 per share. In that case, shares are not very cheap, trading at a 20 times multiple.

If 8% margins can be achieved, the future looks upbeat as a $1.65 earnings per share number should support a $25-$30 valuation, especially as large portions of the business have recurring and stable revenue stream. The problem is that shares already trade at $25 times earnings, indicating that the market is quite aggressive to price in the anticipated benefits following the IPO.

So a lot of good news would be required to boost margins, while potential acquisitions could add to potential earnings as well. Yet at these valuations the risk-reward does not look that appealing to me, despite the predictability of the business and strong balance sheet.

Part of the business remains cyclical and this remains a show me first story. Unless margins show real improvements or shares retreat meaningfully towards their IPO price, I would refrain from jumping aboard, even as I like the underlying business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.