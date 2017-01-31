Frontier Tops S&P 500 Index Dogs By Yield And Broker Backing For January 2018

Analyst 1-year targets indicated the lowest priced five of ten top S&P 500 stocks by yield would gain 0.24% more from $5k invested than from $5k put in all ten.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

January/February S&P 500 Dogs

S&P 500 Index prices were tallied as of market close January 27. Yield (dividend/price) results from YCharts for 30 top yielding S&P 500 stocks stacked against analyst 1-yr targets led to the actionable conclusions discussed below.

Actionable Conclusion (1) 50 S&P 500 Dogs Showed 3.8% to 11.9% Yields

50 For the Money

This article was written to reveal bargain stocks to buy and hold up to one full year. See Dow 30 article for explanation of the term "dogs" for stocks reported based on Michael B. O'Higgins' book "Beating The Dow" (HarperCollins, 1991). Now named Dogs of the Dow, O'Higgins' system works to find bargains in any collection of dividend paying stocks. Utilizing analyst price upside estimates expanded the stock universe to include popular growth equities, as desired.

Dog Metrics Measured S&P 500 Stocks by Yield

McGraw Hill Finance, publisher of the Dow Jones S&P 500 Index states:

"The S&P 500® is widely regarded as the best single gauge of large cap U.S. equities. There is over USD 5.58 trillion benchmarked to the index, with index assets comprising approximately USD 1.3 trillion of this total. The index includes 500 leading companies and captures approximately 80% coverage of available market capitalization."

Five of eleven sectors placed dogs in the top ten by yield for January/February: communication services; consumer cyclical; industrials; technology; real estate. Not included in the top ten were utilities; financial services; consumer defensive; healthcare; energy; basic materials.

First place went to two communication services firms, Frontier Communications (NYSE:FTR) [1], and CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) [2].

Four consumer cyclical firms placed third, fifth, ninth, and tenth: Ford Motor (NYSE:F) [3], Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) [5], Staples (NASDAQ:SPLS) [9], and Macy's (NYSE:M) [10].

Fourth dog, Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) [4] was the lone industrials sector representative. One technology firm placed sixth, Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) [6].

Two real estate firms placed seventh and eighth, Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) [7], and Welltower (NYSE:HCN) [8], which completed this S&P 500 top ten dog list by yield.

S&P 500 Dividend vs. Price Results Compared To Dow Dogs

Relative strengths of the top ten S&P 500 dogs by yield as of market close 1/27/2017 contrasted those of the Dow as shown in the graphs and charts below. Projected annual dividend history from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the ten highest yielding stocks, and the total single share prices of those ten stocks, created the data points shown in green for price and blue for dividend.

Actionable Conclusions: (2) S&P 500 Dogs and (3) Dow Dogs Retreated Bearishly

The S&P 500 collection reversed course from a bullish bent as dividends rose sharply while single share prices of the ten again tumbled after December. Dividends from $1k invested in each of the top ten S&P 500 stocks inclined 3.6% for the period as their aggregate single share price fell 22% to force the retreat.

The Dow retreated more quietly as aggregate single share price for the Dow ten declined 4.8% between December 8 and January 27, while annual dividends from $10k invested as $1K in each of the Dow top ten rose 0.2%, according to IndexArb.

As a result, the Dow dogs' overbought condition (where the aggregate single share price of the ten exceeded projected annual dividend) decreased.

Actionable Conclusion (4): Dow Dogs Remain Overbought; (5) S&P 500 Dog Dividends Soar Above Price

In January 2016 the Dow dog overbought gap was $295, or 72%. February widened it to $327 or 81%. March showed $399 or 104%, the first 2016 record high. In April the chasm narrowed to $374 or 100%. May shank the gap to $276 or 71%. June pushed the gap to $399 or 109%, and higher, to $433 or 120% in July, then rose in August at $468 or 127%. September ended the expansion, dropping the gap to $389 or 105% and October followed suit to $366 or 96%. November and December broadened the breach to $490 or 134%, the 2016 annual record gap! January 2017 shrank the bloat to $448 or 122%.

This gap between high share price and low dividend per $1k invested shows an overbought condition. Meaning, these are low risk and low opportunity Dow dogs. The Dow top ten average price per dollar of annual dividend was $28.18.

Compared to the Dow dogs, the S&P 500 ten, while volatile, are not overbought, and notably increased their "normal" pattern of dividends above price.

Contradicting the Dow, S&P 500 top ten average price per January 27 came in at $16.90 which was 40% less than of the Dow price for a dollar of annual dividend.

The Ups & Downs of January/February S&P 500 Dogs

S&P 500 Index prices as of market close January 27 showed yield (dividend / price) results from yahoo.com/finance for 30 top yielding S&P 500 stocks as weighed against analyst 1-yr target projections. These led to the actionable conclusions as described below.

Actionable Conclusions (5) 10 Top S&P 500 Dogs Saw 21.06% Average Upsides, While (6) The Lowest 10 Dogs Averaged 1.65% Per Analyst Price Targets To Late January, 2018

The number of analysts providing price estimates was noted after the name for each stock on the chart below. Three to nine analysts have proven most accurate in target price estimating.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Wizards Projected (7) A 10% Average 1 yr. Upside & (8) A 11.8% Average Net Gain For 30 S&P Dogs By Late January, 2018

Top 30 dogs on the S&P 500 index stock list graphed below show relative strengths in dividend and price as of January 27, 2017 and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The number of shares was then multiplied by projected annual dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter the analyst mean target price was used to gauge each stock's upside to 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $1000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those thirty stocks divided by 3 created the data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated increases in dividend amounts from $1000 invested in the thirty highest yielding stocks and aggregate one-year analyst target share prices from YCharts divided by 3 created the 2018 data points on the chart below: green for price and blue for dividend.

YChart analyst survey numbers predicted a 9.3% lower dividend from $10K invested as $1k in the average ten of this group, while aggregate single share price of those ten was expected to increase 8% in the coming year.

Note that the dividend vector meets the price vector in the coming year. Broker price targets thus predicted that the S&P500 top dogs will become overbought like the Dow and the Aristocrats by this time next year.

The number of analysts contributing to the mean target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was considered optimal for a valid estimate.

A beta (risk) ranking for each analyst-rated stock was provided in the far right column on the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stocks movement opposed to market direction.

Actionable Conclusion (9): Analysts Assert Top 10 S&P 500 Dogs Could Net 17.6% to 42.6% By Late January, 2018

Four of ten top yielding S&P 500 dogs were tagged as top gainers for the coming year by analyst 1 year target prices. So, by that reckoning, the dog strategy as graded by wall street wizards was 40% accurate this month.

Ten probable profit generating trades revealed by analysts (as reported by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance) into 2018 were:

Frontier Communications was projected to net $426.33 based on estimates from sixteen analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 33% less than the market as a whole.

Macy's was projected to net $292.61 based on a median target price estimate from twenty-three analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 18% less than the market as a whole.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) was projected to net $287.50 based on a median target price estimate from five analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 33% less than the market as a whole.

Xerox was projected to net $270.83 based on a median target price estimate from ten analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 17% more than the market as a whole.

Mattel was projected to net $234.06 based on a median target price estimate from fifteen analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 5% less than the market as a whole.

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) was projected to net $210.77 based on a median target price estimate from twenty-four analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 8% more than the market as a whole.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) was projected to net $199.33 based on a median target price estimate from twenty-one analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 59% more than the market as a whole.

FirstEnergy was projected to net $195.07 based on a median target price estimate from twenty analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 88% less than the market as a whole.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) was projected to net $186.68 based on estimates from twenty-two analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 69% less than the market as a whole.

CenturyLink was projected to net $176.46 based on estimates from sixteen analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 20% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was 31% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 12% less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (10): (Bear Alert) Wall St Analysts Calculated One S&P500 Dog Would Post A 3.7% Loss By 2018

The probable losing trade revealed by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance in 2017 were:

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) was projected to lose $37.30 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from eighteen analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 13% more than the market as a whole.

Price Histories of Highest and Lowest Analyst Projected Upside Stocks Reveal Broker Bias

Three month positive historic price performance of ONEOK, the S&P500 "loser" red lined by analysts, contrasts to the negative price history displayed in blue by analyst tagged upside leader, Frontier Communications .

This momentum check suggests shorting the analyst pick in favor of OKE for the coming year, or, at least, avoiding FTR as a drowning swimmer.

Analysts Found Barely 0.2% Gains From Five Lowest Priced S&P500 Top Yielders

Remember, five of eleven Morningstar sectors placed dogs in the top ten by yield for December: communication services; consumer cyclical; industrials; technology; real estate.

Actionable Conclusions: (11) 5 Lowest Priced of Top Ten Highest Yield S&P 500 Dogs Projected 16.41% VS. (12) 16.37% Net Gains for All Ten by Late January, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the top ten S&P 500® dividend kennel by yield were alleged by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 0.24% more net gain than the same amount invested in all ten. The very lowest priced, Frontier Communications, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 42.63%.

Lowest priced five S&P 500® dogs for January 27 were: Frontier Communications; Staples; Ford Motor; CenturyLink, with prices ranging from $3.54 to $25.86.

Higher priced five S&P 500® dogs for January 27 were: Mattel; Macy's; Iron Mountain; Seagate Technology; Welltower, whose prices ranged from $26.49 to $65.94.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow.

The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

Annual Analyst Accuracy

You see below the one year result of ten analyst target estimates for S&P500 stocks per Yahoo from this article in January 2016. These were applied to the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The key shows: losses in a reddish tint; poor results tinted yellow; gains tinted green; no tint means no difference.

The "basic method" top ten annual analyst accuracy score from late December 2016 showed three losses, and seven price gains. Four dividends fell, four were unchanged and two increased. Nine dividend yields dropped and one increased. That's a 70% price upside for ten January 2016 top yield dogs of the S&P500.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

The stocks listed above were suggested only as reference points for an S&P 500 Dividend investment research process in early October, 2016. These were not recommendations.

Gains/declines as reported do not factor-in any tax problems resulting from dividend, profit, or return of capital distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Root for the Underdog.

