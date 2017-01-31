Harness your horses to the stagecoach as we take a spin around Dodge.

Millions of folks just don't know how to get started.

Investments That Work As Hard As You Do

The scene: Two friends schmoozing over coffee at the local Starbucks.

The dialogue:

You: "I need to figure out my investments, what I should do?"

Friend: "What are you doing at 9 A.M. Tomorrow?"

You: "Meeting with the boss."

Friend: "O.K., how about 10?"

You: "Writing a report."

Friend: "Well, can we talk at noon?"

You: "Sorry, having lunch with the guys at the office."

Friend: "All right, let's touch base at 1:45."

You: "Can't, got a meeting with a client."

Friend: "Oh, let's IM around 3 P.M."

You: "Have an appointment with the dentist to fill a cavity."

Friend: "How about we FaceTime at 5?"

You: "I'll be on the train going home from work."

Friend: "Well, can we talk on the phone around 9:30 P.M.?"

You: "No, I'll be doing the laundry."

Friend: "Boy, you're so busy and you work so hard. Wouldn't it be great to have investments that work as hard as you do?"

Does this conversation seem familiar? Does it sound like you or one of your friends, associates or relatives? Did you make a successful transition to a self-directed retirement plan? Let's get started.

Transition From Defined Benefit Pensions To Self-directed IRAs and 401(k)s

In a previous article, "So Why Am I Worried About Retirement," we touched on the severe underfunding that most Americans are suffering in their retirement savings.

"Nearly half of working-age families have nothing saved in retirement accounts, and the median (half had more, half had less) working-age family had only $5,000 saved in 2013," writes economist Monique Morrissey, at the Economic Policy Institute.

Many Americans feel like the rug of retirement security has been pulled from underneath them. Formerly, they relied on employers to provide a defined amount of monthly income in retirement based upon their salary earned and years on the job. As the country transitioned from this system to one in which employees became solely responsible for their own retirement security, many folks found themselves unprepared for the task.

The government made IRAs and 401(k) plans available so that employees would have tax incentives to start putting money aside for retirement, but the education on how to get the most out of these plans was never delivered. Without a clue, millions of people never opened a tax-deferred account for themselves or didn't participate in a 401(k) plan at work.

It's Never Too Late

401(k) participants have the ability to have $18,000.00 deducted from their paychecks by their employer and have those funds invested in a selection of several mutual funds. Those over age 50 can contribute up to a maximum of $24,000.00 per year to their plan at work.

Employees working for a company that does not make a 401(k) available and are younger than age 50 can plow $5500.00 per year into a traditional, self-directed IRA. Those 50 years of age and over can make what is referred to as catch-up contributions of $1000 additional each year, bringing the maximum yearly contribution to $6500. This was the government's way of recognizing that millions of folks who were getting a late start needed a bit more help to salt away more savings.

Tax Advantages

These two different types of traditional plans have one major aspect in common. Any amount that an employee deposits into these accounts, up to the maximum allowable amounts, is considered tax-deferred.

For example, if the employee is in the 28% federal tax bracket, his or her annual IRA contribution would result in paying no current income tax on that $6500.00.

Therefore, his or her annual tax savings on this one deduction alone would come to:

$6500.00 X .28 = $1820.00

In very practical terms, this means Uncle Sam is subsidizing your IRA contribution each year. That $6500.00 IRA contribution only cost you $4680.00 to make.

$6500.00 - $1820.00 = $4680.00

But wait, there's more!

Say you live in a high income tax state, like New York, where the highest marginal tax rate is 8.82%.

$6500.00 X .0882 = $573.30

How about if you live in New York City and are subject to municipal income tax there as well, also at the highest marginal rate of 3.88%?

Source: SmartAsset.com

$6500.00 X .0388 = $252.20

When we add up all of the tax savings, it appears to be a no-brainer to some of us. Putting away $6500.00 per year can yield tax savings of $1820 plus $573.30 plus $252.20, or a total of $2645.50. So that yearly deposit of $6500.00 can actually wind up costing you just $3854.50.

So, one of the easiest ways to make your investment work as hard as you do is to take advantage of the retirement vehicles the tax system has made available to you.

Double-Barrel Investing In Your Retirement

Want to make your money work even harder for you? We've demonstrated one barrel of this powerful tool to invest for retirement. The second barrel is taking the tax savings and, each year, investing that in a regular taxable account. Remember the $2645.50 you saved in taxes due to the tax break the IRS and your state granted you? Well, if you want to supercharge your retirement savings, simply plow that tax saving into a regular brokerage account and invest that too.

This way, you have $6500.00 working hard for you, producing income, with no current taxes due, and you have another $2645.50 working for you in your taxable account.

Hitch Up Your Horses

Now that you have all of this money available to you to invest for your retirement, what are you going to do with it?

Sometimes I like to think of dividend growth investing as hitching up a bunch of big, strong, reliable horses to my retirement stagecoach. Each horse is carefully selected for its strength (ability to grow earnings strongly to support a growing dividend), healthy build (reflecting a history of paying a sustainable dividend) and performance under pressure (how a company performs under recessionary, bear market conditions).

Each horse is chosen so that it contributes equal performance to the overall working of the stagecoach portfolio. And the performance I'm talking about is not primarily capital appreciation, but income performance. I want to know that each of my horses will contribute equal amounts of horsepower to the overall enterprise.

If one of them should falter and break a leg somewhere down the line, I want to know that besides losing a good friend, the loss of that one horse will not cripple the overall performance of the portfolio. The stagecoach will be able to continue on its journey, and income failure will have been averted.

Saddle Up Your Stagecoach With A Horse You Can Count On

If you're among those who don't know how to get started, saddle up your horse as we mosey down the retirement pass for a spell.

If we want stable and reliable income that we can count on to grow for us, think of that tall, handsome cowboy sitting high in the saddle on the T.V. commercials and magazine ads we all grew up with. Remember what he had dangling from his lips? Let me remind you.

Yes, that Marlboro Man helped build Altria Group (NYSE:MO) into the tobacco behemoth it is today. This $138 billion market cap consumer goods company has 62% of its shares held by institutions. This is a big vote of confidence by banks, insurance companies, pension funds, mutual funds and hedge funds that hold its shares. Its volatility is quite low, sporting a beta of just .62 for the past five years - just the type of sleep-well-at-night company a dividend investor can learn to love.

Among all its product segments, MO does $19.33 billion of sales annually and generates operating income of $8.94 billion. It generated earnings per share of $2.66 this past year and free cash flow of $2.76 per share.

At its current dividend rate of $2.44 per share, it carries a dividend yield of 3.44%. The five-year dividend growth rate is a very healthy 8.26%. With a payout ratio of just 81%, we can feel a margin of safety surrounding the dividend and a conviction that there is still plenty of room for the dividend to grow.

A Long-Standing Horse In Our Stable

Altria Group has been in my personal portfolio stable for many years. It has also occupied a prominent stall in the Fill-The-Gap Portfolio. We originally bought our stake for the FTG in this company back in December 2014 at a cost of $50.36 per share. At that time, the dividend rate was $2.08 per share. So, the starting yield on our position was 4.13%.

Those 679 shares initially purchased in December 2014 have grown in price from $50.36 to $71.39 as I write this, for a capital gain of $14,279, or 41.76%.

In the meantime, the dividend has grown from $2.08 per share to $2.44 currently, for an increase of 17.31%. Over these twenty-five intervening months since purchase, we've collected on the order of $5.04 per share, or $3422.16 in dividend income.

Dec 20, 2016 0.61 Dividend Sep 13, 2016 0.61 Dividend Jun 13, 2016 0.565 Dividend Mar 11, 2016 0.565 Dividend Dec 22, 2015 0.565 Dividend Sep 11, 2015 0.565 Dividend Jun 11, 2015 0.52 Dividend Mar 12, 2015 0.52 Dividend

To determine our total return, we add together our capital gain to our dividend income:

$14,279 + $3422.16 = $17,701.16

Calculating our annualized percentage total return looks like this:

$17,701.16/ $34,194.44 (initial investment) = 51.8%

51.8% / 25 months = 2.072% per month

2.072% X 12 months = 24.86% annualized return

One Monday, the market was having its worst day since the election, with Dow Jones Industrials down as much as 180 points. Anxiety and uncertainty surrounding last Friday's report of a slowing GDP of just 1.9% for the previous quarter had the market under pressure, while Altria was riding high in the saddle with a gain of .5%.

This is but one of many examples of the horses we've ridden off into the sunset of a comfortable retirement future with the FTG Portfolio growing our income. Here are some of the other fine horses we, our subscribers and our readers have ridden.

The Fill-The-Gap Portfolio At A Glance

The beginning article was entitled "This Is Not Your Father's Retirement Plan." This project began with $411,600 in capital that was deployed in such a way that each of the portfolio constituents yielded approximately equal amounts of yearly income.

The FTG Portfolio Constituents

Constructed beginning on 12/24/14, this portfolio now consists of 19 companies, including AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO), Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED), Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL), Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN), Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), Reynolds American, Inc., Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR), EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O), Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI), W.P. Carey, Inc. (NYSE:WPC), Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV), The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR), Southern Company (NYSE:SO) and Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT).

Because we bought all of these equities at cheaper prices since the inception of the portfolio, the yield on cost that we have achieved is 6.55% since launch on December 24, 2014.

In order to manage this portfolio in real time and stay on top of all of our positions, I use the Real Time Portfolio Tracker. When dips occur, I'm able to easily monitor the impact on each equity's dividend yield. This always helps in the process of layering in slowly with gradual share additions to help grow income further going forward.

Real Time Portfolio Tracker

This is how we monitor the FTG Portfolio in real time and make adjustments to holdings as opportunities present themselves.

FTG Close, January 26, 2017

Conclusion: Hitch Your Horses To Dividend Growers

The transition from employer-paid, defined benefit pension plans to employee-paid, self-directed retirement plans has left many pre-retirees and retirees feeling anxious, unprepared and in the lurch.

Lacking formal instruction or education surrounding retirement investing, millions feel inadequate to the task.

Hitching the horses to your stagecoach portfolio consisting of high-quality stocks with sustainable and growing dividends can harness the true horsepower of your assets and grow your way to a secure and comfortable retirement.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, MO, ED, VZ, CTL, , MAIN, ARCC, VGR, EPR, O, SUI, OHI, WPC, GOV, GEO, RMR, SO, CLDT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.