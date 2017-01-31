Mortgage REITs Are Better Positioned Than Equity REITs, Says Who?

Predicting the best winners and losers simply by using historical pricing is a dangerous business, and comparing prices to interest rates is even more hazardous.

Although REITs are securities, they are also considered real estate, and the overall growth of the earnings and dividends is directly correlated to supply and demand.

Tomorrow I'm publishing my monthly newsletter, Forbes Real Estate Investor, in which I will reveal my 2017 forecast and sector-by-sector picks. Although I am bullish as it relates to commercial real estate in general, I believe that it's important to analyze each property sector to better understand supply and demand logic.

Each property sector has unique attributes that weigh into the overall health of the underlying stock. While shopping centers may have muted new construction prospects, apartments may be overbuilt- creating an imbalance of supply. Therefore, REIT investors must tune into macro-economic conditions as a means to create a competitive advantage over the so-called market timers.

In a series of articles, The Fortune Teller, suggests that mortgage REITs "are better positioned" than equity REITs and he lays out his rationale by suggesting that "from a risk/reward perspective, this is not the time to buy into eREITs." He explains in on article that:

Only after analyzing all types of eREITs will we be in a position to better differentiate between right ("resilient eREITs") and wrong ("under-threat eREITs") when it comes to investing in eREITs during periods of rising rates/yields.

I read over several of his articles and there was no mention of supply and demand and most of his research is comparing historical stock price performance to interest rates. I saw no reference to historical earnings, risk management, dividend growth, or dividend safety.

The data presented was simply based on historical share price performance and as far as I'm concerned, the author was staring at a cloudy crystal ball - hardly a fortune teller.

Market Timers Never Win

As Frank J. Williams wrote, "The creed of the new speculator is: "I want to make a lot of money on little capital in a short time without working for it.""

Buying stock without considering property level fundamentals is the sure way to lose money. As Williams reminds us:

Money can be made in speculation on the stock market, but it is only made slowly and only by a thoughtful and deliberate course of action. The quick profits ate just froth. They arouse a fever in the blood and don't last. The worst thing that can happen to a new spectator is to make a lot of quick money on his first trade.

As I said, REITs invest in REAL ESTATE and before investing in shares, it is important to analyze the underlying supply and demand for the property type in question.

It's true, the Federal Reserve has resumed raising short-term rates, but what impact will that have on REIT shares? As Calvin Schnure, SVP, Research & Economic Analysis, NAREIT explains:

...the macro-economy maintains a significant amount of momentum but does not show alarming signs of excess. In particular, the components of the economy that have frequently risen to excess around the peaks of past economic cycles remain in more moderate ranges.

As Schnure suggests, "there are few warning signs that the economic cycle is nearing its end. We expect GDP and commercial real estate should continue to expand, and both the business cycle and the real estate cycle could well be longer than average. Four sectors highlight that macroeconomic cyclical risks should be subdued."

As you can see, retail, office, and health care construction levels are still below long-term average and multifamily is a tad below average. This suggests that there is better-than-average rent growth since construction of both commercial and residential properties is far from past peaks.

Overbuilding of commercial and residential real estate has long been recognized as a classic sign of late-cycle risks. Despite the increases in commercial construction from its post-crisis lows and some signs of excess supply, activity on a national basis remains well below prior cyclical peaks.

As NAREIT suggests, "construction of commercial properties, adjusted for inflation, is in line with levels 20 years ago, despite the fact that the overall economy is more than 60% larger. Similarly, housing starts have yet to return even to their levels of the mid-1990s, and are less than half the rate during the housing boom a decade ago."

In addition to ignoring supply and demand, The Fortune Teller also failed to weigh in on the U.S. labor market, another macro-economic indicator that provides REIT investors with valuable clues related to underlying performance. As Schnure explains:

The labor market has more room to run. The unemployment rate is low, in part because several million people have left the workforce and are not looking for jobs. Many believe that a better measure of the current degree of labor market slack is the employment-to-population ratio, which indicates the labor markets are considerably less tight than the unemployment rate would suggest. Modest trends in wage growth corroborate the signal from the employment-to-population ratio that the job market is not tight, and the economy has lots of upside potential without running out of workers.

For the Fed to raise rates they will be focused on inflation, alongside employment. As Schnure explains, "consumer prices rose 1.0 percent over the past four quarters, and core prices (excluding the volatile food and energy components) increased 1.7 percent. Both of these measures are below the Fed's 2 percent target."

The headline inflation measure has been rising from the very low levels reached in 2015 as energy prices have rebounded, but overall inflation trends are performing as expected. As Case sums up, "The evidence weighs strongly in the direction of there being a longer than average cycle in both GDP and commercial real estate markets." To validate the extra innings, real estate vacancies are still declining:

So Are We In the Top Of The 9th Inning?

The real estate recovery is about to begin its ninth year, suggesting concern that the expansion is getting long in the tooth.

The above chart (vacancy) suggests that vacancy rates have returned to pre-recession ranges. However, rent growth continues and modest rate increases indicate that rent growth will accelerate.

Reliance on these measures alone overlooks the solid underlying fundamental forces for commercial real estate that are likely to support growth in the year ahead, as Schnure points out:

Increases in demand for leased space have exceeded new supply by a wide margin, even taking into account the steady ramp-up in construction over the past five years. Net absorption-that is, the net increase in leased space-has exceeded completions over the past four quarters by 30 percent to 50 percent for major property types. The lone exception is apartment, where net absorption has hewed closely to completion for the past three years. This reflects the pent-up demand for rental housing that has built since the financial crisis, which has left most apartment markets across the country with little excess available space. The recent pace of construction has done little to satisfy this pent-up demand, and many new buildings fill up in short order, so that new demand has risen in line with completions. Current trends in completions and net absorption are on track to keep vacancy rates trending down and support rent growth and property prices in the year ahead.

Donald Trump Will Extend The Life Cycle

Love him or not, we believe that Donald Trump will have a positive effect on commercial real estate, possibly extending the bull cycle a few more years.

Legislative and regulatory activity may result in changes that could affect the economy and financial markets, including healthcare REITs, lodging REITs, and shopping center REITs.

Specifics are unclear, but we believe that over the long term, healthcare REITs will perform well. According to Peter Martin, a health care REIT analyst for JMP Securities:

seniors housing stands to be the biggest beneficiary among health-care property sectors from Trump Administration's policies promoting tax cuts and economic growth, which could lead to deeper demand and stronger investor appetite for seniors housing and more M&A activity this year.

While The Fortune Teller is bearish when it comes to the "Big 3" Healthcare REITs, we find Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to be attractive.

We also believe that medical office building REITs like Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) and Physicians Realty (NYSE:DOC) will perform well in 2017. As of the third quarter of 2016, medical-office buildings (MOBs) continued to outperform the broader U.S. office market, achieving over 50% higher demand growth, according to CoStar Portfolio Strategy.

The average U.S. medical office vacancy rate of roughly 8% is well about the overall office vacancy rate in all but a few high-construction metros such as San Francisco and Nashville, according to CoStar data.

The Federal Reserve recently increased its target for short-term interest rates and signaled that further increases were in store in 2017. With inflation low and economic growth moderate, however, increases in both short-term and long-term interest rates are likely to be tame, and are beginning from a very low base. As Schnure concludes:

Within the limits of what any crystal ball can show, the economic policy and financial market landscape should be broadly supportive of real estate markets in the year ahead.

REITs have benefited from the solid growth of demand for leased space in this economic environment. The occupancy rate of all properties owned by REITs rose to a record high of 94.1 percent in Q3-16, up a half percentage point from Q2-16.

REIT earnings were at a high level in Q3-16, although there was some softening from the prior quarter. Total Funds from Operations (or FFO) of all stock exchange-listed Equity REITs was $14.0 billion, according to the NAREIT T-Tracker, down 3.3 percent from the record $14.5 billion in Q2-16. FFO was up 6.8 percent over the third quarter of last year, however, due to solid gains in the first two quarters of this year [learn more about REIT operating performance with the NAREIT T-Tracker].

In closing, always remember that REITs are stocks and they are driven by their underlying earnings. We find it foolish to invest in stocks without determining the underlying business value of the enterprise, and not the superficial follies of the market.

Most importantly, we believe success lies in the power of compounding, that is, investing in companies that generate profit margins over a span of time. By paying close attention to profit margins (including macro-economic indicators), investors can avoid the painful losses experienced by the market timers.

Remember, as a REIT investor, you are essentially a landlord who collects rent checks in the form of dividends. When you examine the two ways of getting paid (capital gains and dividends) it's natural that the dividend has special appeal.

A stock's capital gains is directly influenced by what the market is doing… but the dependability of the dividend is the biggest reason investors should consider owning a REIT. Never forget Ben Graham's wise words, "earnings are the principal factor driving stock prices."

It's simply better to be in the market, invested in value stocks that offer the highest potential return, than to play the timing game.

Author Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking. If you have not followed him, please take five seconds and click his name above (top of the page).

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APT, ARI, BXMT, CONE, CORR, CCP, CCI, CHCT, CLDT, CUBE, DLR, DOC, EXR, FPI, GPT, HTA, HASI, KIM, LADR, LTC, LXP, O, OHI, QTS, ROIC, STWD, SNR, STAG, SKT, SPG, STOR, TCO, UBA, VTR, WPC, PEI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.