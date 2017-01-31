Cisco Is A Buy - Cramer's Lightning Round (1/30/17)

The agriculture cycle is in a sweet spot.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Monday, January 30.

Bullish Calls

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO): Cramer's trust has a big position in the stock, and he likes the business. Cisco's acquisition of AppDynamics was a good move.

Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan (NYSE:POT): Cramer is a believer in the agriculture complex. He likes Potash Corp., AGCO Corp. (NYSE:AGCO), Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) and Agrium (NYSE:AGU).

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY): He likes the business and the yield here.

Bearish Call

United States Steel (NYSE:X): Cramer prefers Nucor (NYSE:NUE) instead, a best-of-breed steel stock that he hasn't gone wrong recommending since 1985.

