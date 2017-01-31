Chevron: Monday's Selloff Foretells The Future

While oil has rallied form its lows in 2016, it is nowhere near its highs in 2014.

After a tough 2015, energy stocks recovered nicely in 2016 thanks to much higher oil and gas prices, which rose by 47% and 63% year over year, respectively. But is the rollercoaster ride about to switch directions? I believe so. If you are betting on the rise of oil's spot price, perhaps you'll be pleased to hear that I am in fact bullish on the commodity. So why am I negative about Chevron (NYSE:CVX), an energy company whose future depends on oil? One word: earnings, or lack thereof.

Taking a quick look at the charts, we can see that Chevron isn't too far away from its all-time high despite significantly lower energy prices since then.

What has gotten worse since the all-time high in 2014? Pretty much everything. Let's first take a look at the two upstream segments. Fourth quarter's average sales price for liquids was a pitiful $40/bbl for U.S. Upstream and $44/bbl for International Upstream. This compares to $92/bbl and $101/bbl for the respective segments in Q2 2014. I think we can all agree that if a company is selling the same thing at a 50% discount, the stock should be worth much less.

What about production? As crude prices fell, many smaller producers ramped up production to compensate. Chevron tried to do the same, but its size limited its growth potential. Worldwide production rate only increased by 4.7% in two and half years, from 2.55 MMbbl/day in Q2 2014 to 2.67 MMbbl/day in Q4 2016. Evidently the slight bump in volume will not be enough to compensate for lower unit revenue.

Bulls would often point to Chevron's downstream operation as justification for owning the stock. The expectation is that poor results from upstream should be offset by downstream profits. Unfortunately, this is a common misconception among investors that hold integrated majors (read XOM: Diversification Does Not Equal Safety). While diversification could boost profits, there is no guarantee. Downstream players did well in 2015 as they got to capitalize on the massive jump in crack spread. Unfortunately, the industry environment has worsened as refining margin shrank amid oil's rally from its lows. In other words, both segments are now making less money than before (i.e. when oil was near over $90/bbl). Downstream profits have fallen from $721 million in Q2 2014 to just $357 million in Q4 2016.

What You Can Do

Any other day I would simply say that one could simply hedge Chevron by selling oil futures. This time is different because my macro analysis calls for higher oil (read Oil's New Normal), so if one tries to hedge Chevron by selling futures, he or she could lose on both bets!

This is where you have to ask yourself why you are invested in Chevron. If you invested in the stock solely for the dividend, by all means you could continue to hold; but if you are holding Chevron just to have exposure to oil, I believe it would be better to sell Chevron and gain energy exposure through an ETF (e.g. U.S. Oil (NYSEARCA:USO)), or perhaps futures if you are more sophisticated (read A Unique Opportunity In The Futures Market). Why continue to hold a stock trading near all-time highs when it is earning much less?

More Thoughts On The Industry

As I wrote this article on Monday, the energy sector conveniently had a "mini-crash." While WTI was down around 1%, it does not explain why Energy Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLE) sunk 1.8%, or why high flyers such as Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) fell a whopping 6.7%. There does not always have to be a reason for these jerky movements; however, I believe that these sudden declines validate my belief that energy stocks are trading on investors' bullish sentiment (which is fickle, as many have learned today) and not fundamentals.

Overall, I remain bullish on oil, but I am highly skeptical of the current prices of energy stocks. If that seems contradictory, I invite you to share your thoughts in the comments below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.