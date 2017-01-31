ISM Index Is Going To Beat Expectations Again

ISM index is going to beat estimates. I believe we are going to see a number close to 56.

This is one of my favorite articles every month. In this article, I am going to give you a complete breakdown of all major regional manufacturing surveys. These surveys are conducted in several Federal Reserve regions and have the ability to predict coincident indicators like industrial production and other indicators that tell us how the economy is currently performing. Regional surveys are therefore called 'leading'.

I also use regional indicators to predict the next ISM number. The ISM index is THE most important leading indicator. On a side note, I can proudly say that my regional averages have predicted a beat or miss of the ISM index correctly over the last few months. I am not bragging, but merely indicating that this approach works very well.

So, let's start with the most important number. The average manufacturing index has hit one of the highest numbers since 2009. The current recovery is one of the steepest since the recession of 2008. Note that I added the expected value for the ISM index. I expect that the ISM index is going to beat estimates once again. I believe that the January number is going to be closer to 56 than 55.

Shipments support the current growth rally with values close to the 2014 peak. Note that coincident indicators like the freight transportation services index are increasing too. The economy is feeling the upswing and gaining momentum.

New orders also kept increasing. The current numbers is exceeding the 2014 peak and even high as the 2011 peak. 2011 has been a rather strong year with high commodity prices. Commodities peaked in 2011 and bottomed in 2015. It is interesting to see that new orders sentiment is back at these numbers.

The big surprise is the employment increase. Employment is jumping to 2014 levels after being in a downtrend for about two years. Employment is finally growing and supporting the economic upswing. I expect to see further employment growth in February and support for the next official nonfarm payrolls report.

Last but not least: future capital expenditures. Capital expenditures didn't change in January. This is not a problem because capital expenditures are at the highest levels since 2010. Capex is showing that this growth rally is for real. Companies are planning on investing over the next few months. This should push employment and cyclical stocks higher.

Conclusion

Growth acceleration is well and alive. US leading indicators are going through the roof, backed by new orders and shipments. Future capital expenditures indicate that this rally is for real and probably lasting more than a few months. I believe that the next ISM release is going to be higher than expected. This should support stocks and of course economic data in January and February.

