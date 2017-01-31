Despite Temporary Chaos, Good Stocks Should Keep Rising

Last Wednesday, 20,000 on the Dow Industrials went from being a ceiling to a potential "launching pad" for the overall stock market. At the end of last week, the Dow stood at 20,093.78, while the S&P was closing in on 2,300. All three major indexes reached records last week with NASDAQ closing at a record 5660.78, up 5.16% so far in 2017. After a short pause, the "Trump Bump" seems to have resumed.

Despite some struggling multinational stocks, the current stock market rally is fueled by an improving earnings environment and wave after wave of positive earnings surprises and higher guidance from many domestic companies. For 2017, I expect the earnings environment to recover strongly and deliver up to 20% earnings growth on the S&P 500 for all of 2017, if major corporate tax reforms are implemented.

Another factor fueling this week's stock market rally is the speed of which the Trump Administration is implementing executive orders. Trump's meeting with union leaders on Monday was a pleasant surprise, as was the news on Tuesday of the "go ahead" on the Keystone and Dakota pipelines that will create lots of union jobs, including American steel. These pro-business and pro-labor actions have ignited a second stage of the "animal spirits" rally that commenced after the Presidential election. Due to these pleasant surprises and corporate earnings unfolding, I expect 20,000 to be a new floor for the overall stock market.

I was on CNBC again early last Thursday after the Dow closed above 20,000 for the first time. On the show, I cautioned against overreacting to big Dow stocks or the cap-weighted S&P 500 and NASDAQ indexes. Due to a strong U.S. dollar, I'm avoiding many U.S. exporters. In general, I told the CNBC audience that I expect the small/mid-cap arena to outperform big caps, and equal-weighted indexes to outperform cap-weighted indexes. As for big-caps, I like selected industrials and energy stocks in advance of next earnings season. I also said that Trump can't control the U.S. dollar, no matter what the press and Trump think.

If the Fed raises rates further this year - as nearly all pundits expect - the U.S. dollar will gain even more strength, since it offers positive income in a strong currency vs. flat-to-negative yields in the weaker euro and yen. Even if the Fed postpones rate increases, the U.S. dollar still offers higher yields than the euro or yen.

If inflation keeps rising and the economic news continues to improve, I think the Fed will likely raise rates again.

The Economic News Remains Positive - for Now

The economic news last week was mostly positive. On Thursday, the Conference Board announced that its Leading Economic Index (LEI) rose 0.5% in December, the fourth straight monthly rise. The Conference Board's director, Ataman Ozyildirim, said, "December's large gain … suggests the business cycle still showed strong momentum in the final months of 2016." As an example of a strong business cycle, Markit reported that its flash estimate of its service purchasing managers index rose to 55.1 in January, up from 53.9 in December. This is the highest reading that Markit has reported for the service sector in over a year.

On Friday, the Commerce Department announced that its flash estimate for fourth-quarter GDP was an annual rate of 1.9%, which was below economists' consensus estimate of 2.2%. Rising inventories added 1% to overall fourth-quarter GDP growth, while a bigger trade deficit subtracted 1.7%. In fact, the fourth quarter was one of the worst quarters ever for the trade deficit, dragging down overall GDP growth as imports posted the biggest quarterly gain in two years and soared 8.3%, while exports plunged 4.3%.

The silver lining is that fourth-quarter GDP would have grown at a 3% annual pace had the trade deficit been unchanged from the third quarter (it was boosted by record soybean exports). Clearly, a strong U.S. dollar is now impeding exports, widening the trade deficit, and slowing down overall GDP growth. This means that trade will be a big factor if the U.S. is going to get near President Trump's goal of 4% growth.

Speaking of trade, it appears that President Trump and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto are having a bit of a tiff over the new border wall. On Thursday, President Nieto officially canceled his meeting with President Trump scheduled for today, while reiterating that Mexico would not pay for the new border wall. President Trump then instructed his press secretary Sean Spicer to announce that the U.S. would impose a 20% border tax on Mexican imports to raise $10 billion a year to pay for the border wall.

In 2015, Mexico exported $296 billion in goods to the U.S., so a 20% border tax could (in theory) be as high as $59 billion! Clearly, the trade wars are now taking shape, although I suspect that the threat of a 20% border tax may be posturing for eventual negotiations when cooler heads will prevail, so that both sides can claim victory. However, in the interim, currently both President Trump and President Nieto are trying to appeal to their respective political bases. Stay tuned, since this escalating fight with Mexico will be fascinating to watch and naturally may spook some companies that import goods from Mexico.

On the downside, the Commerce Department announced on Friday that durable goods orders declined 0.4% in December, substantially below economists' consensus estimate of a 2.2% increase. A dramatic (-33.4%) plunge in new defense capital goods orders was largely responsible for the drop in overall orders. Some of the bright spots in the report were that orders for new vehicles rose 2% and orders for commercial aircraft soared 42%! Excluding autos, aircraft, and defense orders, durable goods orders rose 0.5% in December, the sixth straight monthly gain when transportation orders are excluded. Another encouraging sign was that shipments of core capital goods rose 0.8% in December. Assuming the Trump administration boosts defense spending this year, durable goods orders will likely improve steadily.