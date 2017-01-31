Inglourious Basterds is a 2009 film written and directed by Quentin Tarantino. It's about a fictional band of U.S. soldiers that operated within German-occupied France during WWII. At one point, Lt. Aldo Raine climbs down the stairs of a basement to save a wounded German girl from his party but is faced by the last-standing German soldier with a machine gun.

Aldo: Hey, Willi, what's with the machine gun? I thought we had us a deal?

Willi: We still have a deal. Now, get the girl and go.

Aldo: Not so fast. We only got a deal (if) we trust each other. And a Mexican standoff ain't trust.

Willi: You need guns on me for it to be a Mexican standoff.

Aldo: You got guns on us. You decide to shoot, we're dead. Up top, they got grenades. They drop them down here, you're dead. That's a Mexican standoff, and that was not the deal. No trust, no deal.

Spoiler alert: Willi does not survive the scene as he gets shot dead by the wounded girl being rescued.

It appears that President Trump has walked into a real-life Mexican standoff with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto: Both sides will suffer tremendously if any "shots are fired." The rhetoric of a 20% border tax to "pay for the wall" over the past week certainly suggests still-rising tensions. And so does the cancelled meeting between the two counterparts announced appropriately by President Peña Nieto via his own Twitter account. As they say in the movie business, here is where the plot thickens.

In my conversations with investors over the past couple of months, there is a recurring theme to most questions: "What do you think President Trump will mean for the economy and stock market in 2017?"

My answer has been very consistent all along. I do not believe that many of the people that voted for President Trump understand the self-contradictory nature of many of his election promises. He could turn out to be a really good President if he expedites the repatriation of corporate cash from abroad, lowers taxes, delivers targeted deregulation, and simplifies the tax code. Well-targeted infrastructure spending and domestic investment will also boost the economy. However, high domestic spending in combination with high tariffs would cancel each other out - this is Economics 101. So if he starts his term in office with a trade war with some of the United States' most important trading partners, like China and Mexico, then economic conditions could turn sour much faster than the majority of investors anticipate.

Graphs are for illustrative and discussion purposes only.

To be fair to President Trump, something needs to be done on the trade front as we have witnessed persistent deterioration in the past 25 years. The U.S. trade deficit, charted above, also tends to shrink most notably during recessions and when the oil price is weak, as oil imports are a major component of it.

Still, there is a misconception about U.S. manufacturing capacity that needs to be clarified: The U.S. manufacturing sector has not shrunk. It is true that some jobs have gone to China and Mexico but it is also true that many jobs have been lost due to automation. U.S. manufacturing capacity has actually been slowly growing as the trade deficit has exploded. It's just that the service part of the economy has grown much faster. It is also true that corporations have invested in manufacturing capacity in China and Mexico, instead of the United States, which is a trend President Trump wants to understandably change.

Yet, the nature of the trade deficit with Mexico implies that a trade war will hurt both countries at the same time. If one examines the details more closely, one can see that the trade deficit with Mexico is actually not the same as the trade deficit with China. According to Wilson Center's Mexico Institute:

Mexico already buys more U.S. products than any other nation except Canada, but more than just an export market, Mexico and the United States are partners in manufacturing. Through a process known as production sharing, the two countries actually work together to build products. Imports from Mexico are therefore unlike imports from any extra-continental partner in the way they support U.S. jobs and exports. A full 40% of the content in U.S. imports from Mexico is actually produced in the United States (See page 17 of the report). This means that forty cents of every dollar spent on imports from Mexico comes back to the U.S., a quantity ten times greater than the four cents returning for each dollar paid on Chinese imports.

Yes, there is a trade imbalance with Mexico, but the situation is a fraction of the issue with China, which imported only $116 billion of American exports in 2015, vs. sending us $483 billion of Chinese exports.

Currency Implications for the Peso, Ruble, and Euro

Taking into consideration that U.S. exports to Mexico are about twice those going to China and have grown dramatically because of NAFTA, one can see that the Mexicans have not taken as much advantage of the U.S. as President Trump would like us to believe.

For the time being, the Mexican peso should serve as a pretty good barometer of where this standoff is going. The peso has been under significant pressure since 2014, as are most emerging market currencies, due to the overall decline in commodity prices. But while many emerging market currencies have surged in 2016 - due to the rebound in oil and other commodities, most notably reflected in the volatile Russian ruble - the Mexican peso has kept on selling off because of pressure from Washington.

How the Mexican peso performs would be a real-time indicator as to how the standoff is resolving itself.

As for the Euro, Brexit is just part of the European Union's problems. This year promises to be full of rising political risk for the EU and, by definition, for the euro itself. There are elections in France, the Netherlands, Germany, and maybe Italy. Suffice it to say that the EU cannot survive if any of these four countries elects a populist government, with France now posing the riskiest political outcome.

All those political worries suggest that the "dead cat" bounce seen since early January in the EURUSD cross rate is unlikely to stick. We are most likely headed for parity, which won't hold, in my opinion.

The EU (and the euro) cannot afford to lose another member. The EU may have an exit strategy from the union via Article 50 but the architects of the euro forgot to think about an exit mechanism. Should another EU member deliver their own version of Brexit, both the EU and the euro are likely to disintegrate.

I think we will yet see significantly lower levels for the EURUSD cross rate - i.e., below parity (1-for-1).