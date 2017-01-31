The Battle For Bristol-Myers Begins

Bristol-Myers (NYSE:BMY) has activist investor Barry Rosenstein and his JANA Partners as a shareholder. JANA hasn't announced any plans, or even considered the stake activist. Still, JANA could be playing wait-and-see. Part of the troubles has been getting Opdivo past trials for lung cancer, which is weighing on the company. Shares are down nearly 18% in 2017 and down 35% since the summer of 2016.

The company released 4Q earnings last week and its Opdivo drug failed again, missing expectations. However, it's still growing, with the opportunity to really breakout as it hits new geographies and new indications. So, for now, the Bristol-Myers buying opportunity looks interesting. 2017 looks a bit brighter for Bristol-Myers. To start, it's managed to navigate most of its patent losses and its cancer drug Opdivo is moving into new cancer markets, including lung cancer.

The activist move.

The best move for JANA or another activist would be to force Bristol-Myers to diversify its product portfolio. The easiest way to do this is with a merger. A mega-merger, no doubt.

It has a strong portfolio and robust pipeline. So while its patent losses are troubling, Bristol-Myers' new drugs could more than offset these losses. And despite the hiccups of Opdivo, it's still a late-state drug that should be a huge success by all accounts, potentially bringing in some $10 billion a year. Its portfolio has strong pricing power and it's favorably weighted toward immunology and cancer drugs, areas the FDA is keen to aggressively approve.

However, the activist case is on the flip side, where the exposure to immunology is 'too much.' Instead, Bristol-Myers, the $80 billion market cap pharma company, should merge with the likes of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) - which has been on the prowl for a mega-deal. It already has a cardiovascular partnership with Pfizer. Pfizer would like to tap into the immuno-oncology market as it's building its own program.

Bristol Myers remains an undervalued play in the immuno-oncology space. Its portfolio should protect it still, notably from any patent losses over the coming years. Bristol-Myers has first-mover advantage in the growing cancer immunotherapy market. It's managed to become more of a pure-play here after dumping its medical imaging, diabetes and nutritional businesses. For now, this makes it a bet on a fast growing market, but investors (notably JANA Partners) might demand a bit of diversification. Regardless of what happens it appears Bristol-Myers is undervalued with potential catalysts to drive it higher in 2017.

