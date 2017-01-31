Why Wall Street Might Be Wrong About Genworth

Genworth (NYSE:GNW) has agreed to be acquired by China Oceanwide and partners for $5.43 per share. Genworth trades at a huge discount to the announced merger price because of doubt that the deal will succeed. If the merger is successful, it offers 65% upside from the current price, or approximately 130% annualized.

Genworth is currently an orphan equity with no clear shareholder base. The deal is too risky for most merger arbitrage funds. Meanwhile, arbitrage is outside the investment mandate of most equity funds. The discount to the merger price is also a self-reinforcing cycle. The discount causes market participants to doubt whether the deal will go through, then these doubts justify the discount.

The company recently released its merger filing, which showed some signs that the deal may go through. However, analysis from Wells Fargo and BTIG focused on the negatives. This article will present a more balanced view of the deal that shows why Genworth is likely underpriced.

Closing Schedule

Genworth's statement on the estimated closing schedule was brief: "We and Asia Pacific are working toward completing the merger as quickly as possible. We currently expect the closing of the merger to occur by mid-2017, but we cannot be certain when or if the conditions to the merger will be satisfied or, to the extent permitted, waived."

This statement is positive for the merger's likelihood. Pushing back the closing schedule is common in failed mergers, and keeping the closing schedule is typical in successful mergers. If Genworth faced serious difficulty in its negotiations with China Oceanwide and insurance regulators, the company would likely delay sending out the proxy statement or revise the closing date. The company's statements carry legal liability, and we assume that management is avoiding opening themselves up to risk.

Financing is another key element of the closing schedule. Oceanwide and its partners have already funded the acquisition vehicle (Asia Pacific) with cash, so there is no question of their financing ability. This is an indication of their seriousness in consummating the deal.

Transaction Process

In the merger filing, Genworth described its attempts to sell all or part of the business over the last three years. Fifteen companies submitted indications of interest, and four followed through with extensive negotiations. The active bidding process is an indication that Genworth and its parts are valuable and marketable. If the current deal falls through, potential buyers limit the downside. The following table shows the progress of sale negotiations.

Acquirer Price Potential Transaction Date Company B $6.20B Entire company May 4, 2015 Company B $3.00B Life, annuity & LTC July 1, 2015 Company A $1.34B Life & Annuity December 7, 2015 China Oceanwide $3.00B Entire company February 5, 2016 Company D $1.74B Entire company February 17, 2016 Company A $1.24B Life & Annuity June 21, 2016 China Oceanwide $2.70B Entire company July 7, 2016 Company A $1.22B Life & Annuity September 16, 2016

Company B and D dropped out as Genworth reported negative results in 2015 and 2016. However, Company A continued to negotiate and made a final offer for the Life & Annuity segment. Genworth turned this offer down in favor of China Oceanwide's offer for the entire company.

Management Projections

Genworth management created earnings forecasts during the bidding process and shared them with China Oceanwide. The merger filing makes these forecasts public for the first time. Although the company has probably created internal forecasts since September, it did not revise the forecast when it issued the proxy statement. This suggests that the forecast continues to be reasonably accurate.

Since the first three quarters have resulted in an operating loss of $0.35 per share, this forecast implies a loss of $0.06 per share ($25M) in the fourth quarter. It's unclear how Wells Fargo arrived at a dramatically different estimate.

Fairness Opinion

Genworth paid Goldman Sachs and Lazard $50M to create a pair of fairness opinions. These valuations use extremely conservative assumptions because their goal is to prove that the acquisition is a good deal for Genworth shareholders.

Mortgage insurance subsidiaries make up a majority of the company's value. However, the fairness opinions only use life insurance comparables. To value the US mortgage insurance segment, it is necessary to use mortgage insurance comparables, i.e. MGIC (NYSE:MTG) and Radian (NYSE:RDN). By excluding mortgage insurance comps, the fairness opinions significantly underestimate the value of Genworth's US mortgage insurance subsidiary.

They also do not use the market values of Genworth Australia and Genworth MI Canada. Instead, they project earnings and dividends far into the future and use arbitrary multiples and discount rates. I have contrasted the Goldman estimates with alternate estimates based on actual trading values.

Segment Goldman Estimate Alternate Estimate Source of Alternate Estimate US Life $888M - $1.43B (80%) $1.22B (100%) Final offer for Life & Annuity by Company A - 0 value for LTC US Mortgage Insurance $1.29B - $1.66B $2.7B Comp P/B and P/E multiples Genworth Australia (52%) $477M - $548M $650M Market price of GMA:ASX Corporate and Other ($1.27B) (including 20% of US Life) ($1.5B) Corporate and runoff book value plus market price of MIC:TOR Total $1.38B - $2.33B $3.07B Price Per Share $2.61 - $4.48 $6.16

Of course, the value for current Genworth shareholders is constrained by the proposed merger. These alternate estimates show the value that China Oceanwide likely expects to get from buying Genworth. If the deal fails, I believe $6.16 per share is a conservative estimate of Genworth's long-term value. If Genworth's earnings forecasts are accurate, the value could be significantly higher.

Merger Risks

The deal depends on approval from insurance regulators, especially the Delaware Department of Insurance. As noted above, the unchanged closing schedule suggests that insurance regulators have not reacted negatively. If regulators are unsatisfied with China Oceanwide's proposal to unstack life insurance from long-term care, they may be able to negotiate other terms like required statutory capital and internal dividends without impacting the purchase price.

The deal has no antitrust impact and should easily win approval from the Federal Trade Commission. However, it also needs to be approved by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS). Although President Trump has taken an aggressive economic stance toward China, CFIUS is unlikely to block the deal. The committee has only blocked three transactions in the last 42 years, all for military reasons.

Wells Fargo brings up the risk that China Oceanwide could back out of the deal because of disappointing earnings. However, China Oceanwide has global ambitions and backing out would hurt their credibility as a buyer in the future.

China Oceanwide clearly anticipated negative near-term results when they signed the merger agreement because they provide an allowance for expected losses. Genworth is allowed to take long-term care reserve charges of $450M (pre-tax), interest rate charges of $200M (pre-tax), and a deferred tax asset writedown of $325M. Third quarter results included a $435M LTC charge and $265M DTA writedown, so the total allowance remaining is $275M.

Scenario-Based Value

BTIG is cautiously optimistic about the deal going through but pessimistic about the standalone value of the company. In contrast, Wells Fargo is very pessimistic about the deal going through at $5.43. However, few public company mergers are renegotiated after a merger is announced and especially after the proxy statement is distributed. It appears more likely that the deal would fall through completely than go through at a revised price.

Based on all the information above, I have estimated probabilities and valuations for each of these scenarios. My probabilities are in line with BTIG, but I believe the valuations are more reasonable.

Scenario Price per Share Probability Deal Goes Through $5.43 60% Revised Price $4.50 10% Deal Fails $2.50 30% Weighted Average $4.46

Recommendation

I think the probability-weighted value of Genworth shares is significantly above the current price. Until new information appears, the most likely result is that the deal goes through. I intend to vote my shares in favor of the merger and suggest that other shareholders do the same. However, shareholders should consider voting against management's compensation package because the company's performance has been very disappointing under their watch.

The next earnings release on February 7 may shed some additional light on the transaction's progress. It will also provide an important update on Genworth's financial situation. If fourth quarter earnings are better than a $25M operating loss, I will revise the estimated value further upward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.