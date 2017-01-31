Gold: Expect The Unexpected

I know the age old axiom that "expectations are everything" to be quite true and so far, January has just affirmed it. The Trump rally presented a direct contradiction to gold's (GLD, GDX, IAU) trend in January, whereby investors seemingly had a large amount of confidence about the inflation to come. However, this past month of trading have shown us one thing: that investors were far more cautious than they let on as they built a hedge against Trump uncertainty. Whether or not gold trends higher from here remains to be seen, but I wouldn't be surprised if February was a repeat of this past month.

Trend Is Up

Gold traders are in trend-following mode. At the beginning of this trend, which materialized before the inauguration, I thought that traders were piling into gold blind, but as the month progressed, it was clear that a hedge was forming. Also, the trend up makes sense considering that gold was constantly oversold on momentum indicators, so a reasonable trend up was warranted. Gold's currently sitting in between its 50 and 100 DMA and despite a couple session downtrend, and may be looking to finish the week on a higher note.

From a longer perspective, the last twelve months of gold trading have been rather interesting. The continued uptrend that was spurred by a plummeting crude oil price and large fears over China's growth rate stability allowed gold and the equity markets to actually move in tandem starting in Q2 through the mid-summer. While the election exacerbated the downtrend, it's worth noting that gold has almost recovered all of its post-election losses. That's a strong signal to me that gold has serious buying power behind the current trend up.

An Interesting Proposition

I had quite the interesting question posed to me earlier this week and it was, "Where will gold be by the end of the semester?" Another student asked me this, naturally, as the real-world doesn't think in terms of semesters. The time horizon is interesting to consider, nonetheless. The end of the semester, for me, is graduation on May 20, so that's just under four months from now. Four more months means that Trump has time to sign more executive orders that may be viewed in a negative light (it seems though right now that that is the only response he is receiving). Four more months also means we'll have key Federal Reserve meetings where they'll talk about their interest rate policy.

I think one of the better ways to answer this question will be to analyze the current trend of the dollar and how it might trade over the next four months. The dollar strength, maintaining the inverse correlation to gold, has settled around the 100 level after skyrocketing post-election. While I believe the inflationary factors that we were promised post-election in Q4 will still come online, such as faster interest rate hikes, a reduced unemployment rate, and a stronger financial system as banks see their net interest income margin increase, there is obvious short-term resistance as Trump continues to sign controversial executive orders.

As an added factor, volatility hasn't been elevated post-election. Despite the large spike on the day of the election, volatility has crashed back down to earth and actually continue its post-financial crisis downtrend. That really says a lot considering that Trump has been signifying a multitude of executive orders that aren't sitting right with a large amount of people, but perhaps it doesn't come as a surprise. Again, expectations are everything, so the investment community did expect, to some degree, that Trump's executive orders would create some uproar.

Inflationary Factors Could Tell A Different Story

The dollar will also see heavy trading soon enough based upon where investors think the Fed Funds rate will go, now that Trump is President and has previously stated that he has a far more hawkish agenda than the current Federal Reserve. Right now, the guidance is that there will be two to three rate hikes this year, but this may not be the case if the Federal Reserve is in opposition to the White House and if President Trump tries to take actions to interfere with the Federal Reserve's agenda.

Right now, the market is projecting that there is likely a rate hike in June, as that is the first month that we see a "more than likely" probability. This would be another 25 basis point hike, in accord with previous hikes. However, I don't expect the Federal Reserve to hike short-term interest rates in 2017 again until November or December at this point, unless the first hike comes earlier, say at the March or May meetings. For that to occur, we'd really need to see the current administration calm down with the rapid policy changes.

Conclusion

To answer the question, I believe that in four months gold will be higher. It's largely dependent on the pacing of the executive orders signed by President Trump as this directly conflicts with the Federal Reserve having the stability and peace of mind to hike interest rates without creating a slew of negative externalities. The gold hedge has and will likely continue to be effective over the coming months. Although, it's subject to change should markets see less news coming from the White House.





