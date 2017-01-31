Do You Love That Capstead Mortgage Lost Far Less Book Value Than AGNC And ARR In Q4?

At this time interest rates are expected to climb more in FY2017. This could make relatively interest rate insensitive CMO a stock to hold compared to others.

CMO only lost 2.2% of its book value in Q4 2016; and about 0.8% of that was in capital paid out as a dividend.

Capstead Mortgage Corp. (CMO: NYSE) is a self-managed mortgage REIT with a levered portfolio of Agency residential adjustable-rate mortgage securities (ARMs). This allows it to recover financing spreads diminished in a rising interest rate environment; and it can expand financing spreads in a falling interest rate environment. Overall this leads to smaller fluctuations in portfolio values compared to fixed rate Agency mortgage REITs. This is exactly the situation we saw in Q4 2016 after the Trump win. This situation allowed CMO to shine compared to other mREITs. It retained more book value; and it expects to regain its financing spreads as ARMs reset in Q1 2017.

The yield on the 10 year US Treasury Note rose rapidly from 1.59% on September 30, 2016 to 2.44% (+85 bps) on December 30, 2016. The 3 month US LIBOR has continued to rise (see chart below); and the trend is still strongly upward.

The Fed also raised its Fed Funds rate by 0.25% on December 16, 2016. The current expectation is for 2-3 more Fed Funds Rate raises in FY2017. This trend is upward.

Even with bond yields rising sharply, CMO saw its book value fall only 2.2% during Q4 2016; and 0.8% of the 2.2% was due to a return of capital to stockholders. More simply, CMO used some of its book value to pay the part of the dividend that exceeded earnings. This all sounds bad until you realize that many of the mREITs saw their book values fall by up to 10% or more during Q4 2016. One of the worst was ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR), which lost -15.6% of its book value from September 30, 2016 through December 21, 2016. Admittedly most mREITs gained some of the book value losses back from about mid-December 2016 through Q4E 2016. However, it was an ugly quarter for a lot of mREITs. CMO survived comparatively unscathed.

As of September 30, 2016 CMO's book value was $11.10 per common share. At Q4E 2016 CMO's book value was $10.85 per common share (-$0.25/share). Earnings were $17.5 million (or $0.14 per common share). The $0.14 per common share was applied to the $0.23 per common share quarterly dividend. The other $0.09 per common share of the dividend was capital returned to stockholders. In other words it was a direct payout of book value. The other $0.16 in book value loss for Q4 2016 was due to changes in unrealized gains and losses on the portfolio and on interest rate swaps held for hedging purposes. This -1.4% loss due to the combination of hedges and portfolio losses was again far less than the -10%+ losses for many fixed rate Agency mREITs (such as the ARR example cited above).

Yields on residential mortgage investments increased four bps to 1.50%, while rates on related secured borrowings increased by five bps to 0.89%. Total financing spreads decreased one bps to 0.55% while financing spreads on residential mortgage investments also decreased one bps to 0.61%. Leverage at Q4E 2016 was 9.02x. The portfolio was $13.32B.

The good news is that the CPRs ("Constant Prepayment Rates") are expected to go down in the next few months. This has certainly been borne out by the downtrend in refinancings (see chart below).

In addition CEO Phillip Reinsch says, "we expect cash yields to continue increasing in 2017 as coupon interest rates on mortgage loans underlying our portfolio reset to higher rates based on higher prevailing six- and 12-month interest rate indices."

The recent rise in mortgage rates is another reason that prepayments should be lower going forward (see chart below)

The roughly 75 bps rise in mortgage rates is a sign that prepayments should go down going forward. In other words, CMO should make more money (have lower amortization costs). CMO's CEO believes the company is well positioned for FY2017.

On the negative side, the large gap between the EPS ($0.14 per common share) and the quarterly dividend per common share of $0.23 would seem to indicate at least the possibility of a dividend rate cut in the near future. I am sure the company expects its earnings to go up as the ARMs resets occur. However, earnings may not go up enough. We will have to wait for the next quarterly report to see. The good news is that CMO lost a lot less of its book value in Q4 2016 than fixed rate Agency mREITs. Plus the outlook for 2017 is a good one with respect to both amortization costs and to interest rate spreads.

The two year chart of CMO provides some technical direction for a trade/investment.

The above chart shows that CMO likely bottomed in early 2016. It has pursued a slow uptrend since that time. The Q4 2016 earnings report provides little reason for the uptrend to be broken. Instead the fundamentals presented by the CEO provide reason to believe that the uptrend will continue. CMO is also very little effected by interest rate swings because it is an Agency ARM investor. Hence it can trade very near its book value as opposed to fixed rate Agency mREITs, which are more likely to lose value as interest rates rise (presuming they do). As of Q4E 2016, CMO's book value was $10.85 per common share. The closing stock price on January 30, 2017 was $10.67 per share. CMO is a reasonable value. Remember it is paying an 8.6% annual dividend; and it may be able to maintain that once its ARMs reset to higher rates. I would rate it a high hold. However, for those who hate a generally overpriced market, CMO may be a stock they would sleep better owning than other stocks.

