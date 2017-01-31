Are PHEVs & BEVs (And Lithium) On Their Way To Displace Oil From The Global Energy Market By 2024?

By so doing, I will check on the plausibility of my forecasts and verify whether EVs and lithium are on their way to displace oil from the global energy market.

In addition, the article contrasts my forecasts for 2016 with actual plug-in EV sales for that year.

And two, do a forecasting exercise for both PHEVs and BEVs (also by major countries and regions) utilizing different rates of growth.

In this study I validate previous forecasts of PHEV & BEVs sales while going two steps further.

In a previous article, I first argued that "it does seem that by 2024 world total sales of different EVs (HEVs, PHEVs, BEVs and electric buses) would give rise to displacement of 2,171,779 barrels per day of oil."

I then went on to say that "since the volume of displaced oil compares with Kuwait or Venezuela's oil production in 2009 or the increase of U.S. oil production between 2012 and 2014, this provides considerable support to Bloomberg's prediction that EVs could indeed produce a new oil crash in the world…"

Lastly, I suggested two implications from this finding: "One, that not one but many Li-ion battery gigafactories will be needed, and two, that much more lithium (as well as other materials) than expected will also be required in the years to come."

These results were based on EV sales projections using: (I) a logarithmic estimating equation for HEVs; (ii) a cubic estimating equation for PHEVs and BEVs; and (III) information provided by two respectable websites for electric buses.

Here I validate these forecasts while going two steps further (already anticipated in the above mentioned contribution) with the PHEV+BEV sales data. One, I project PHEV and BEV sales by major countries and regions utilizing different estimating equations; and two, I do a forecasting exercise for both types of EVs (also by major countries and regions) using different rates of growth. My focus on PHEVs and BEVs is justified on the grounds that during the period 1997-2015 they accounted for more than 58% of total oil consumption reduction (either per year or per day) (See Table 6 in my previous piece).

In addition, this study is intended to contrast my forecasts for 2016 with actual PHEV and BEV sales numbers for that year. By so doing, I will try not only to check the plausibility of my forecasts, but also to verify whether EVs and lithium are indeed on their way to displace oil from the global energy market in the coming years.

A) Projections of PHEV and BEV Sales by Major Countries and Regions using different estimating equations

In Table 1 I present a breakdown of PHEV-BEV sales figures by major countries and regions for the period 2008-2015.

Table 1

World: PHEV and BEV Sales by Major Countries and Regions

2008 - 2015

Source: InsideEVs; Wikipedia; and EV-sales. Note the striking similarity between these numbers and those recently published by IEA in 2016.

As it can be seen, Europe leads PHEV and BEV sales, closely followed by the U.S., with China, a little further behind, which together comprise almost 88% of the world's PHEV and BEV sales in the period under consideration.

Next I project PHEV and BEV sales for the period 2016 - 2024 utilizing different estimating equations as follows:

China:

Figure 1

Source: EV-sales; and Inside EVs.

Europe:

Figure 2

Source: EV-sales; and Inside EVs.

United States:

Figure 3

Source: EV-sales; and Inside EVs.

Japan:

Figure 4

Source: EV-sales; and Inside EVs.

Canada:

Figure 5

Source: EV-sales; and Inside EVs.

Australia:

Figure 6

Source: EV-sales; and Inside EVs.

New Zealand:

Figure 7

Source: EV-sales; and Inside EVs.

South Korea:

Figure 8

Source: EV-sales; and Inside EVs.

Other Countries:

Figure 9

Source: EV-sales; and Inside EVs.

Now we are prepared to show the projections. That's done in Table 2:

Table 2

World: Projections of PHEV and BEV Sales by Major Countries and Regions Based on Estimating Equations

2016 - 2024

Sources: Figures 1-9.

B) Projections of PHEV and BEV Sales by Major Countries and Regions Using Different Rates of Growth

In Tables 3 and 4 I present the estimation procedure and the projections of PHEV and BEV sales by major countries and regions, respectively. Note the similarities between the two sets of projections, with the second being a bit less conservative than the first one overall. Another important upshot is that even though the overall results of either of the two new forecasts gives lower total values for PHEVs and BEVs in the period 2008-2024 than that found in my previous article, they have no material impact on the conclusion that by 2024 world total sales of different EVs would give rise to displacement of more than 2 million barrels per day of oil.

Table 3

Estimation Procedure

Source: EV-sales; and Inside EVs.

Table 4

World: Projections of PHEV and BEV Sales by Major Countries and Regions Using Different Rates of Growth

2016 -2024

Source: EV-sales; Inside EVs; and Table 3.

I will now proceed to contrast my forecasts for 2016 with actual PHEV and BEV sales numbers for that year. Though let me first present the PHEV and BEV sales results for 2015 and 2016 (See: Table 5).

Table 5

World: Actual PHEV and BEV Sales

2015 - 2016

Sources: InsideEVs; Wikipedia; and EV-sales.

* Number for 2016 was estimated from data for the period January-November.

** Number for 2016 was estimated from data for the period January-March.

*** Number for 2016 is preliminary based on values compiled until 1/29/2017.

China was, by and large, the best performer in terms of volumes of sales (351,861 PHEVs & BEVs) and second in terms of percent variations (70%) in 2016. Somewhat surprisingly, South Korea appears to have been the best performer (250%) in terms of percent variations, albeit its influence on world EV sales (6,107 PHEVs & BEVs) is still negligible. Canada was third in terms of percent variations (59%) but only fifth in terms of volumes of sales (10,608 PHEVs & BEVs). United States was third in terms of volumes of sales (158,455 PHEVs & BEVs) but only sixth in terms of percent variations. Japan was the worst performer in terms of percent variations and only fourth in relation to volumes of sales. Overall, China, Europe and the U.S. comprised almost 94.59% of global PHEVs & BEVs sales last year, but this percentage also reflected a 1.55% increase since 2015, showing a clear trend towards concentration of the PHEV & BEV market in these two countries and region.

In what follows, I will try not only to check the plausibility of my forecasts, but also to verify whether EVs (and lithium) are indeed on their way to displace oil from the global energy market by 2024.

As shown in Table 6, most forecasts for 2016 performed outstandingly. One exception was of course Japan but that's explained by its bias against PHEVs and BEVs and its preference for HEVs (and to a lesser extent for fuel cell EVs). Overall, what this means is that we are indeed heading towards an oil-free global energy market in the years to come.

Table 6

World: Forecasts Performance With Respect to Actual Numbers

2016

Sources: EV-sales; Tables 2 and 4 above.

Lastly, in Table 7 I show how these forecasts can be translated into demand for Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE), with numbers multiplying by a factor of 10 between the first and the last year of the predictions. It can also be seen that 8 years from now LCE demand directed to plug-in EVs is likely to more than double total LCE demand in 2015. Needless to say, this finding provides further support to our view that we are indeed

Table 7

Forecasts of Demand for Lithium Carbonate Equivalent to be used by different types of lithium batteries

2017 - 2024

