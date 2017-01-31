Seadrill: Restructuring Update

Bondholders want to wipe out shareholders completely and give them a nominal amount of out-of-money warrants.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) has just published the details of ongoing restructuring negotiations. In short, worst fears materialized - banks and bondholders are unable to reach consensus.

Here's what the company outlined in the press release:

1. Seadrill wants to extend bank maturities to 2021 - 2023, reduce fixed amortization payments and amend financial covenants. 2. Unsecured bonds should mature between 2025 to 2028.

3. Seadrill wants to raise $1 billion in new capital.

Seadrill also stated that agreement amongst all counterparties has not been reached.

The company also warned that any comprehensive agreement will result in significant dilution for shareholders and potential losses for all financial stockholders. Seadrill added that it had contingency plans in case it dead not reach agreement with creditors.

This all looks more or less normal until you read the attachments to the press release.

Current Seadrill shareholders are strongly encouraged to read Seadrill's presentation to bondholders and bondholders' proposal to Seadrill.

This is how Seadrill initially viewed the timeline for the restructuring:

It is already clear that the company was not able to negotiate business terms with its lenders, as there is a huge difference in position between banks and bondholders.

Below, I will present a simplified view of the creditors' position to get a quick grasp at what's going on.

Banks, together with Seadrill, want to raise $1 billion in notes with coupon and equity upside participation. They would like bondholders to take a 50% haircut while pushing bond maturities to 2025 - 2028. Interest on bonds will be paid through the issue of additional bonds. In addition, banks want amortization payments each year, and insist that bond repayments start only after banks are paid in full.

In turn, bondholders want a $700 million new secured notes issue, significant equitization of unsecured Seadrill and North Atlantic Drilling (NYSE:NADL) bonds and reduction of the amortization profile of secured credit facilities. Most importantly to current shareholders, bondholders want the following: "Current shareholders allocated a nominal amount of out of the money warrants post-restructuring". This is a wipeout.

Here's what Seadrill says on restructuring: "We intend to solicit support for the Recapitalization Plan so that it may be implemented out-of-court, through Schemes of Arrangement or through Chapter 11".

More: "If sufficient support for the Recapitalization Plan cannot be achieved in January [the presentation was made in December 2016], we will consider alternative options in light of commercial pressure on the business, key deadlines and near-term creditor payments".

Here's the takeaway: Chapter 11 is a real possibility for Seadrill as differences between bondholders' plan and banks' plan are huge. The upcoming days will be used by market participants to evaluate both plans in greater detail, but the quick take is certainly bearish for the common equity which is about to get hit in a war between bondholders and banks.

From now on, Seadrill stock becomes a playground for short-term traders and the "rumor season" will likely begin, potentially resulting in gaps up or down. Anyone willing to speculate and take bull or bear side in Seadrill shares should size their positions accordingly.

I maintain the view that I expressed many times in my Seadrill articles: common shareholders are in big danger as creditors don't care about their fate and will be solving their own problems. In this case, common equity is just a redundant element in a complicated puzzle.

It is of course very interesting how John Fredriksen will look at the potential of his stake in the company being wiped out, but don't forget that he can regain at least some of his ownership by purchasing newly issued bonds and converting them into equity.

I don't think any scenario of restructuring could bring immediate upside to common equity. In fact, shareholders are under big pressure now and should hope that bondholders' proposal regarding common equity does not materialize into real action.

