Seadrill - Ad Hoc Committee Of Bondholders Proposes To Wipe Out Common Shareholders

Will follow up with more details on both the company's and the bondholders' restructuring proposals soon.

Note: I have covered Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) previously, so investors should view this article as an update to my earlier publishings on the company.

This morning, Seadrill surprisingly provided an update to its ongoing restructuring negotiations:

Seadrill Limited ("SDRL" or "the Company") has filed a 6K today detailing the status of negotiations with its secured lending banks, unsecured bondholders, and potential new money investors. Over the past year we have had substantial dialogue with our secured lenders to amend and extend c.USD8 billion in first lien secured debt. During the second half of last year, we began to engage with potential new money investors, including Hemen Holdings Ltd. In December 2016, we formally engaged with an ad hoc committee of bondholders, and agreed that by January 31 2017 we would release through a 6k filing agreed material non-public information disclosed to the ad hoc committee of bondholders, including the Company`s latest restructuring proposal and the last proposal that the Company has received from the ad hoc committee. Those materials are attached as exhibits to this release. Members of the bondholder ad hoc committee have indicated they will consider re-restricting at a future point to again try to work towards an agreement. The key goals of the Company`s restructuring continue to be building a bridge to a recovery and achieving a sustainable capital structure. Based on these considerations, the Company proposed that this be achieved by: 1. Extending bank maturities to mature in the period from 2021 to 2023, reducing fixed amortization and amending financial covenants; 2. Extending the maturity of unsecured claims to mature in the period from 2025 to 2028; and 3. Raising at least $1.0 billion in new capital. Discussions with the banks, potential new money investors, the ad hoc committee of bondholders, and Hemen Holdings Ltd are continuing. The Company is targeting reaching an agreement on a consensual, comprehensive restructuring prior to the maturity of the West Eminence facility on April 30, 2017. Assuming we achieve this target, we expect the implementation of an agreement to occur during the second quarter of 2017. We are also actively preparing various contingency plans in the event we do not reach a consensual agreement. While discussions with the banks, potential new money investors, the advisors to the ad hoc committee of bondholders and Hemen Holdings Ltd are continuing, the Company has not yet reached an agreement amongst all counterparties. We expect that any comprehensive agreement that would be based on raising significant new capital is likely to result in significant dilution to current shareholders and potential losses for other financial stakeholders. Per Wullf, CEO and President of Seadrill Management Ltd. comments: "These negotiations have proved to be more complex than we had originally anticipated. Nevertheless, key stakeholders have demonstrated a clear desire to be part of a solution and with the right structure and terms we believe there is significant capital available to us. Seadrill is a great company with excellent people, assets and customers and we look forward to concluding a transaction that ensures Seadrill continues to be well positioned for the eventual recovery in the industry."

Seadrill also provided its restructuring presentation to bondholders and the Bondholder Informal Group Restructuring Proposal prepared by Moelis & Company and Akin Gump.

While the company's own presentation very generally offers "equity or warrants in Seadrill Limited in an amount to be determined" in exchange for the bondholders' support to raise up to $1.25 bln in new secured notes while mostly pushing out existing debt maturities for a couple of years, the bondholders' proposal additionally provides for the exchange of unsecured bonds into $1.25 bln in newly issued, convertible secured bonds and "all remaining common equity post allocation of new equity to the holders of the new senior secured notes". Under the proposal, existing equityholders would only receive "a nominal amount of out of the money warrants post-restructuring".

As the company urgently needs to come to a solution with bondholders regardless if the restructuring will be implemented out of court or utilizing Chapter 11 proceedings, Seadrill equityholders will have to prepare for the worst here. Consistently, the company already warns of "significant dilution to current shareholders" ahead in today's press release.

While negotiations are still ongoing, equity investors should not expect a material recovery in the upcoming restructuring. Should the company fail to come to terms with creditors and subsequently enter chapter 11 proceedings without a restructuring support agreement in place, the common equity would most likely end up being wiped out entirely as already proposed by bondholders.

But even with some improvements to the current bondholders' proposal, it seems hard to imagine a material recovery for equityholders at this point. My best guess would be for current shareholders to retain a 5% stake in the restructured company and to receive some out of the money warrants on top, a deal structure that has already been successfully utilized in a couple of oil sector restructurings in the most recent past.

That said, both the company's presentation as well as the bondholders' proposal contain a huge amount of additional details and information which I will follow up on in a separate article soon.

Bottom line:

Seadrill's ongoing negotiations with creditors continue to be highly complex as particularly evidenced by the company's presentation released today. As bondholders are calling for a wipe out of existing equityholders, the company has decided to proactively prepare investors for significant dilution or even worse ahead.

Remember, that even at the current depressed stock price, the company's market capitalization is still well above $1 bln which after today's disclosures looks way too high and, in my opinion, still provides for a substantial short sale opportunity going forward.

Personally, I would expect the company to successfully negotiate a pre-packaged plan of reorganization with the majority of its creditors which will be implemented utilizing Chapter 11 proceedings starting in Q2/2017. Under the plan, I would expect current shareholders to, at best, retain an up to 5% stake in the restructured company with some potential warrants on top.

Luckily, I have been able to short a significant amount of shares this morning in Europe at just a slight discount to yesterday's NYSE closing price.

I will follow up on the details of both the company's and creditors' restructuring proposals soon, so stay tuned.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SDRL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.