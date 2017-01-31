Novartis Isn't Trading At An Attractive Valuation

Thus, the risk/reward for Novartis doesn't look compelling enough.

These inputs reveal upside potential of around 6% based on a perpetuity growth method or 9% based on a EBITDA exit multiple method.

DCF analysis, with inputs slightly below analyst estimates, shows that Novartis is trading at a fair valuation.

I've recently discussed the key reasons I don't think Novartis (NYSE:NVS) is poised to outperform in 2017, so in this article I will focus on a quantitative valuation of the company to show why I think NVS is currently trading at a fair valuation.

Base Case

DCF analysis, with inputs below analyst estimates, shows that Novartis is not trading at an attractive valuation.

I used the Excel template offered by Bloomberg, but I adjusted consensus estimates to reflect my conservative view on some franchises (i.e. Entresto; Alcon).

As discussed in my previous articles, on Entresto I said:

"Novartis announced disappointing results for Entresto in 2016, reporting FY 2016 sales of just $170M, 15% below company's guidance of $200M. In addition to that, Novartis guided for >$500M of sales for Entresto in 2017, with stronger growth expected only in H2/2017, below consensus expectation of >$600M of sales. Thus, there isn't any tangible sign of improvement for Entresto and we should wait at least other 6 months to see if the management has put in place the right plan for this key asset."

On the Alcon division, I said:

"Novartis has been unsuccessful with the turnaround of Alcon in 2016 and they haven't provided any visibility on when there will be a trough for this division. I believe Alcon's issues are structural and they are related to the lack of investments in innovation in the past 5 years made by Novartis, so I'm not sure they have the right expertise to execute this turnaround."

Thus, I reflect conservative assumption in my sales estimates for these two franchises, especially in 2017 and 2018.

Here are my key assumptions for the estimates of Sales, EBITDA Margin and FCF:

Sources: Bloomberg & My Own Valuation Model

As you can see, these estimates are slightly below consensus. Specifically, I assume a lower EBIT margin compared to sell-side estimates in 2019 - 2021.

Sources: Consensus Comparison vs. My Own Valuation Model

To generate a DCF Analysis, I used 2 different methodologies:

PERPETUITY GROWTH METHOD: I used fair assumptions for the perpetual growth rate and the WACC. In details, I used a perpetual growth rate of 2%, which is in line with the Bloomberg estimate and I assumed a WACC of 8%, that is in line with the peers one.

Source: Bloomberg

As can be seen in the table above, Novartis is undervalued by only 6% based on the Perpetuity Growth Model. In addition to that, the sensitivity analysis shows significant upside (i.e. 25-35%), only assuming unreasonable estimates for WACC and perpetual growth rate.

EBITDA MULTIPLE METHOD: this analysis reveals a similar result for Novartis. The company still looks undervalued by about 9%. I assumed an EBITDA exit multiple of 12.5x, which is a reasonable assumption because it's above the peers' multiple (i.e. 10.5x EV/EVITDA 2017) but below the Novartis' historical multiple, as shown by the following tables.

Source: Bloomberg

In terms of multiple valuation, it's worth noting that Novartis is trading above its 5 year average historical EV/EBITDA (absolute and relative valuation), as shown by the following analysis.

Peers' P/E and EV/EBITDA 12 months forward. Source: Bloomberg.

Novartis' Current vs 5 years average P/E (absolute analysis). Source: Bloomberg.

Novartis's Current vs 5 years average P/E (relative analysis vs. peers). Source: Bloomberg.

Lastly, a sensitivity analysis on this EBITDA Multiple Method shows that the implied perpetuity growth in my valuation of NVS is about 2% which I think it's a reasonable expectation for a company with exposure to interesting therapeutics areas as Oncology, Biosimilars and Ophthalmology.

Source: Bloomberg

Bear Case

Lastly, I modeled also a downside scenario. The key differences in terms of assumptions are:

I assume revenue growth of about 0% in 2020-2021, which is below consensus. There are two key reasons behind this assumption:

I assume Novartis will miss its long term target of $5B of peak sales for Entresto. I assume Cosentyx will miss consensus expectations of at least $4B peak sales. As a reminder, Cosentyx performed very well in 2016, exceeding expectations thanks to a strong launch in the Psoriasis market. Unfortunately, I believe the long term outlook for this growth driver is not so bright, because there will increasing competition in 2017 and beyond. In addition to Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) Taltz and Valeant's (NYSE:VRX) Brodalumab, Novartis will face further competition by J&J's (NYSE:JNJ) guselkumab and Abbvie's (NYSE:ABBV) risankizumab in 2018, which I think will put pressure on pricing also in this space.

I assume a limited improvement in the EBIT margin over 5 years, which is materially below consensus.

I assume a 0% perpetuity growth rate and 10x EBITDA exit multiple.

As a result of these assumptions, my estimate for 2021 revenue is 7% below consensus and my estimate for 2021 EBIT is 15% below consensus.

Sources: Consensus Comparison & My Own Valuation Model

Under this worst case scenario, Novartis is overvalued by approximately 25% (Perpetuity Growth Method) and by approximately 18% (EBITDA Multiple Method), as shown by the following analysis:

Source: Bloomberg

Source: Bloomberg

Conclusion

From my previous articles, it's clear that despite the fact that I like the company's long-term strategy and diversification approach (Pharmaceuticals, Biosimilars and Alcon), I still see a lot of headwinds for the company in 2017 and beyond.

In addition, as shown by this quantitative analysis, I believe Novartis is not trading with an attractive risk/reward setup. Even assuming that the management will achieve results in line with consensus for the next couple of years, there will be less than 10% of upside for the stock.

In a worst case scenario, with pessimistic assumptions for two key franchises (e.g. Entresto and Cosentyx), the downside risk should be more than 20%, which doesn't look attractive compared to less than 10% of upside in the base case.

