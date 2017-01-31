Rite Aid Post-Mortem

In my original post I said I’d take a flyer on RAD. Boy howdy do I wish I’d gone over my usual checklist! WBA and RAD announced new deal terms.

I assumed the following about any potential new deal:

The FTC would be more spineless than it has been at the tail-end of an outgoing presidency. In the worst case, a postponement would force RAD and WBA to push the merger out by 3-6 months.

This did happen, but it could be pushed out even further with the new terms and need to find either a second buyer or a stronger lead than FRED.

The CEO of Rite Aid would not suffer the indignity of further reducing the buyout price. It turns out RAD management was more desperate than I had thought to sell. I guess the CEO is still waiting on his $25m cash payday. Operationally RAD is on the ropes. At most WBA would reduce their offer price to $8.00. Instead, they agreed to a range between $6.50 and $7.00 depending on how many stores needed to be sold. Kudos to WBA management for negotiating RAD down… twice.. Valuation was irrelevant.

#4 was my most cardinal sin. These are some of rules which I broke by investing in RAD.

M&A bets must be founded on attractive valuations. RAD failed this test. Agency risk – is management aligned with shareholders? No edge in pharmacy companies. No industry knowledge. This makes the importance of “stupid cheap” valuations even more important to the process. Short-term rent-seeking investment is generally not a good idea.

There is probably money to be made in RAD, but looking with fresh eyes, I simply don’t have comfort with the valuations for RAD as a standalone investment at $5.72. Furthermore, a 14-22% spread to the new deal price is not enough to warrant the downside risk to $4.

Special situations can be great, but they have to provide upside optionality founded upon attractive undervaluation. I still feel OK about TSL trading at 6x EV/EBITDA. However, I did sell a bit of TWX today.

Investors have been laboring under the notion that Trump was not to be taken literally. This no longer appears to be the case. The man has a long track record of childish score-settling, and so his commentary around AT&T (T)–TWX, which could be dismissed a week ago when we weren’t actually building a wall or detaining refugees as campaign rhetoric, deserves fresh eyes as well. Combined with some pushback from Democrats, I think AT&T-TWX could be a harder slog than investors currently expect. I still have a good-size position here, but took some gains since I am up 7% and slightly less confident in the deal post-weekend. A 7% return in two months is not great, but not terrible either and I have other places I can put the cash to work. I still think the deal gets done, but my confidence goes from 70% to 55%.

I also took gains on CHTR on the VZ acquisition rumors. I don’t know how that deal would get done or when, and I am skeptical that Charter is through the pain of integrating Time Warner Cable. Consequently, I sold a bit of CHTR prior to earnings, but it is still a large position for me.

Valuation must serve as the foundation to any investment thesis.

^Consider these my chalkboard lines for today.