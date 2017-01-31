'Mystery' Buyer Bets Big On Volatility Spike

Well, one trader is doing just that, earning himself (or herself) a nickname in the process.

If you believe that assessment from a former FX trader, you might be inclined to hedge your equity exposure by betting on a spike in volatility.

Markets are sleep-walking into a disaster.

That's what former FX trader and Bloomberg contributor Mark Cudmore said early Tuesday morning following a Monday evening mini-purge that saw the Trump Administration fire acting Attorney General Sally Yates for defying the new President's Executive Order on immigration.

Cudmore's assessment isn't about politics. Well, it is, but only in the sense that politics plays a major role in asset prices. Or at least it should. And see that's the problem: US equities (NYSEARCA:SPY) have yet to price in the veritable train wreck unfolding in Washington.

I've been over this quite a bit over the past several days. Last week, I noted that the S&P implied volatility term structure was "kinkless" (so to speak) headed into the inauguration. That is, the market wasn't pricing any near term political risk.

On Monday, I cited Goldman on the way to reviewing the history of VIX complacency.

Although the bank noted that "low volatility begets low volatility," Goldman did concede that "discussions with investors suggest that many 'feel' the VIX is low relative to the level of policy uncertainty and potential outstanding catalysts." I think it's fair to say that's a good candidate for understatement of the year.

One interesting thing to note is the following graph and tables which show that while VIX (NYSEARCA:VXX) 10-11 is indeed an anomaly, VIX 12-13 is exactly the opposite:

(Chart, tables: Goldman)

"After a VIX decline below 11, median VIX levels over the next one-week/one-month/three-months were all fairly low at 11.1/11.4/12.1, respectively," Goldman wrote on Monday morning, adding that "the worst case historical VIX scenario was a 'jump' back to the long-run average VIX level of 19.7 over the next month."

It doesn't appear as though the specs believe that's very likely as CFTC data (up to date through last Tuesday) showed record net short positioning. Clearly there's some hedging going on there and then there's the short volatility carry trade, but the point, as Cudmore goes on to write, is that "equity volatility measures are near record lows which indicate that protection is under-owned."

Well, "under-owned" by everyone except a "mystery buyer" who has a penchant for upside calls as long as they cost around 50 cents. Consider the following from Bloomberg's Luke Kawa (my highlights):

There's a steady, sizable source of demand for short-term options from a mystery buyer that will pay off if implied volatility jumps to between 19 and 24. "Some of our client base has taken to calling this mystery buyer(s) '50 cent', as the selection of the VIX upside call seems somewhat arbitrary - as long as it is near month and costs about 50c," writes Pravit Chintawongvanich, head derivatives strategist at Macro Risk Advisors. It isn't very likely that these call options are being used to express an outright view on implied volatility, but rather to hedge another position that collects a fair bit of yield to offset all the money spent on premiums.

There are, as Kawa writes, "at least 21 questions" here...

But even if this is a hedge on another position, it still suggests that someone out there recognizes the very real potential for volatility to spike on near-term US political risk.

Indeed, the fact that this "mystery buyer" has managed to earn himself (or herself) a nickname with traders should in and of itself be enough to pique your interest. After all, you don't need to "hedge" if you're completely confident in the outlook.

If we do see a spike in volatility, perhaps the next annotation on the following chart will be dubbed "50 Cent"...

(Chart: Goldman)

