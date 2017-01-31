Apple's December Quarter: Expect The Expected

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) will probably deliver results solidly within its guidance for the December quarter, when it reports on January 31. Despite intensifying competition in China, I expect Apple to deliver y/y unit growth of its marquee product, the iPhone. Apple will remain one of the most profitable companies on the planet, and the December quarter may be a prelude to growth in 2017.

Source: Apple

Supply Constrained

Calendar 2016 was a difficult year for Apple and a difficult year for us Apple investors. Declines in y/y sales of the iPhone for the first three quarters of the year led to a y/y decline in Apple's fiscal year 2016 revenue and income. Revenue declined 7.7% to $215.6 billion, and net income declined 14% to $45.7 billion.

Even though Apple is almost as undervalued as it is profitable, it didn't make much difference to the market, which values rapid growth. And of course, there was the constant litany of analyst reports claiming that the iPhone 7 would be boring and derivative.

To a large extent, Apple's ability to deliver new products in the December quarter was constrained by forces beyond its control. The key innovations in the iPhone 7 were the new A10 Fusion processor and the dual camera system of the 7 Plus.

While foundry partner TSMC (NYSE:TSM) could deliver enough A10s to support the iPhone, apparently, it couldn't also deliver enough A10 processors to populate a set of upgraded iPads. That Apple chose not to go to Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) for more A10s shows just how sour the relationship with Samsung has become, but it meant that Apple would go into the holiday season without refreshed iPads.

The new dual camera feature of the 7 Plus constrained availability of the Plus, and this probably hurt sales in the quarter. The 7 Plus didn't appear to reach supply demand balance until late in December, based on my informal survey of Apple's online store.

The 7 Plus proved to be much more popular than the previous 6 Plus and 6s Plus models, if research from CIRP is to be believed.

But this probably meant that Apple was a little unprepared for the demand and left a little money on the table. Still, better to have a hit than a miss, and I think it's clear that the 7 Plus has been a hit.

Apple was similarly supply constrained for much of the December quarter for its new MacBook Pro. Apple's desktop Macs were not refreshed, and as I pointed out recently, this was probably due to the lack of any compelling processor upgrades from Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and AMD (NYSE:AMD).

For both the iPhone 7 and MacBook Pro, the supply constraints served to reduce the ability of these products to offset declines elsewhere in the respective product lines. And there was nothing to be done about the iPad except accept another substantial y/y decline.

The Apple Watch Series 2 represented another supply constrained new product. The Series 2 offered much better waterproofing and GPS, making it much more competitive as a sports and fitness device. Although IDC reported that Apple Watch sales had declined more than 70% in calendar 2016 Q3, the Apple Watch was still the number one smartwatch in market share.

With the Series 2 not appearing until late in Q3, the decline was to be expected, and if Tim Cook can be believed, the Series 2 did quite well in the holiday season. He told Reuters on December 6:

Sales growth is off the charts. In fact, during the first week of holiday shopping, our sell-through of Apple Watch was greater than any week in the product's history. And as we expected, we're on track for the best quarter ever for Apple Watch.

While the Series 2 may have been a bright spot in the December quarter, it's still a small part of the bigger Apple picture. Apple apparently factored in all these supply issues when it came up with its relatively modest guidance for fiscal 2017 Q1: revenue of $76-78 billion. In the table below, I summarize my model estimates for the quarter.

I don't specifically call out Apple Watch sales in the table because, frankly, my numbers, and everyone else's are a little soft. The difficulty analysts have is that Apple doesn't report unit sales or ASP for the Apple Watch. On top of that, Apple aggregates Watch sales into the Other Products category. I estimate that the Other Products will generate about $4.5 billion in revenue, of which about $1.8 billion will be due to the Apple Watch. Assuming an ASP of $350, that yields unit sales of 5.17 million for the quarter.

Apple Watch sales estimates are all over the map, but Philip Elmer-DeWitt's poll of analysts places the current average estimate for the quarter at 5.3 million. PED also provides a chart of estimates up to the present.

So my estimate does not confirm Cook's expectations, but given the level of uncertainty, I prefer to be conservative. The one area where I'm not conservative is in Services, where I'm booking revenue of $7 billion for 15.6% y/y growth. Services continues to be a key growth area for Apple. Apple revealed that iOS App Store sales have grown 40% in 2016.

Investor Takeaway

All told, I'm feeling a little better about the upcoming earnings report than I did when Apple issued its guidance back in October. Apple had the advantage of knowing about how many iPhone 7s, MacBook Pros, and Watch Series 2s it could make in the quarter, and that served to constrain the numbers. At the time, the guidance seemed a little light, but given that Apple knew that there wouldn't be any new desktop Macs or iPads, it's now a little more understandable.

iPhone growth y/y will probably be nothing to write home about, but this is mainly due to the situation in China. In the December 2014 quarter when the iPhone 6 was first on sale in China, Apple had a phenomenal quarter with 70% y/y revenue growth in Greater China. Since then, Apple has been seeing much stiffer competition from Chinese smartphone companies such as Huawei, OPPO, and vivo. It was inevitable that Apple would lose market share in China. As of last quarter, revenue in Greater China was down 30% y/y. We'll probably see something similar for the December quarter.

Although Apple typically only guides one quarter in advance, its guidance for the March quarter could indicate the direction for the coming year. Guidance for y/y growth for the March quarter would be taken as a good sign for growth in fiscal 2017.

New desktop Macs and iPads can be expected sometime during the year. In addition to these, we have an iPhone "super cycle" to look forward to with the 10th anniversary iPhone, as well as probably an all-new Apple Watch sometime later in the year.

The refreshed products, combined with continuing Services growth, will probably be enough to restore Apple to growth in fiscal 2017. Other catalysts for growth include the expected repatriation tax rate and lower corporate taxes under the Trump Administration. As I've pointed out, repatriation of a large part Apple's overseas cash hoard (over $200 billion) could lead to a windfall for investors as well as stimulate Apple's investment in the US. I remain long Apple and recommend it as a buy for investors with a 3-5 year investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.