S&P Aristocrats Analysts Say AbbVie, VF Corp., And Target Top Gainers To 2018

1yr. analyst targets flagged ten top yield S&P 500 Aristocrats making 20% more gain from $5k invested in the lowest priced five than from $5k in all ten to 2018.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

S&P Aristocrats Show Off

S&P 500 Aristocrats prices were surveyed as of market close January 27. Yield (dividend / price) results from YCharts.com for 30 top yielding S&P 500 Aristocrats were stacked against analyst 1-yr target projections reported by Yahoo.com to produce the various actionable conclusions noted below.

Actionable Conclusion (1) 50 S&P 500 Aristocrat Dogs Showed 0.44% to 5% Yields

Fifty For Elegance

Dog Metrics Measured 50 S&P January/February Aristocrats by Yield

McGraw Hill, publisher if this index, states:

"The S&P 500® Dividend Aristocrats index measures the performance of large cap, blue chip companies within the S&P 500 that have followed a policy of increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years."

In the eleven sector Morningstar list the ten leading December Aristocrats represented seven: real estate; communication services; healthcare; energy; utilities; consumer defensive; consumer cyclical. Unrepresented in the top ten were financial services, basic materials, ,industrials, and technology. Technology (of the Morningstar persuasion) failed appear on the full Aristocrat 51 list.

A lone real estate dog led the ten, HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) [1]. A lone communication service firm placed second, AT&T (NYSE:T) [2]. The one healthcare representative placed third, AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) [3].

Energy representatives placed fourth, and seventh: Chevron (NYSE:CVX) [4], and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) [7]. A lone utility firm was fifth, Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) [5].

One of three consumer defensive firms placed sixth Target (NYSE:TGT) [6]. The others followed in eighth and tenth places, Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE:KO) [8], and Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) [10]. Lastly, the lone Consumer Cyclical in the ten claimed the ninth position, VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) [9] to complete the January/February top ten S&P 500 Aristocrats dog list.

Dividend vs. Price Results Tracked Dow Dogs

Strengths of ten top Aristocrat dogs by yield were graphed below over a year of market closing prices up to 1/27/2017. These were charted against those of the Dow. Projected annual dividend history from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the ten highest yielding stocks and the total single share price of those ten stocks created the data points shown in green for price and blue for dividend.

Actionable Conclusions: (2) S&P Aristocrats And (3) Dow Dogs Pulled Back Into January/February

S&P Aristocrat dividend (from $10k invested as $1k in each of the top ten) rose 1.2% after December as aggregate single share price of those ten fell 2.7%, marking their retreat. The overbought gap of price over dividend declined in January after reaching its greatest girth last month.

Since January, 2016 Dow dogs charged fairly steadily into July. A dither up of 5.6% in price and 2.5% in dividend in August grew the overbought gap to a zenith of $468 or 127%. September's price retreat brought the gap down 22%, and October narrowed the chasm more to $366 or 96%. However, Dow dogs will finished 2016 at their most expansive, $490 or 134% as of December 8. January 2017 shrank the bloat to $448 or 122%.

Actionable Conclusion (4): Dow Dogs Reduced Bloat; (5) And So Did Aristocrats

This gap between high share price and low dividend per $1k invested shows an overbought condition. Meaning, these are low risk and low opportunity Dow dogs. The Dow top ten average price per dollar of annual dividend was $28.18 as of 1/27/17.

Compared to the DOW, the Aristocrat ten, while volatile and also overbought, are slightly closer to a "normal" dividend over-price pattern. The Dow maintains a wide gap, and the Aristocrats are similarly inclined. An additional similarity to the Dow showed Aristocrat Dog top ten average price per dollar of annual dividend at $26.76 as of January 27, just $1.42 (or 5%) lower than the Dow price for a dollar of dividends.

Actionable Conclusions: Analyst Ratings Put (6) 10 Leading Aristocrats At A 12.75% January/February Upside Average With (7) Two Laggards Down 1.02% On Average To 2018

The number of analysts providing price estimates was noted after the name for each stock in the chart below. Three to nine analysts have proven most accurate in target price estimating.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Wizards Projected (8) A 6.4% Average 1 yr. Upside & (9) A 6.9% Average Net Gain for Top 30 S&P Aristocrats Dogs by January 27, 2018

Top 30 dogs on the S&P Aristocrats index stock list graphed below show relative strengths by dividend and price and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The number of shares was then multiplied by projected annual dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter the analyst mean target price was used to gauge each stock's upside to 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $1000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those thirty stocks divided by 3 created the data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated increases in dividend amounts from $1000 invested in the thirty highest yielding stocks and aggregate one-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance divided by 3 created the 2018 data points on the chart below: green for price and blue for dividend.

Analyst survey numbers per YahooFinance predicted a 5.8% lower dividend from $10K invested as $1k in the average ten of this group, while aggregate single share price of those ten was predicted to increase 6.2% in the coming year.

Notice how price exceeded dividend signaling an S&P Aristocrats index remaining overbought into 2018 per analyst predictions. The number of analysts contributing to the mean target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column of the chart. Three to nine analysts have historically provided more accurate estimates.

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column on the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. Negative beta numbers indicated the degree of a stocks movement opposed to market direction.

Actionable Conclusion (10): Analysts Decreed 10 Aristocrat Dogs Could Net 10.% to 19.9% Gains By January 27, 2018

Four of the top yielding dividend S&P 500 Aristocrat dogs were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year per analyst 1 year target prices. So, this period of dog strategy as graded by Wall St. wizards was 40% accurate.

Ten probable profit generating trades reported by Yahoo Finance into 2017 were:

AbbVie Inc. was projected to net $199.00 based on dividends plus target price estimates from twenty-one analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 59% greater than the market as a whole.

VF Corporation (VF) was projected to net $183.07 based on target price estimates from twenty-five analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 18% less than the market as a whole.

Target was projected to net $178.12 based on target price estimates from twenty-nine analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 38% less than the market as a whole.

Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) was projected to net $142.44 based on a median target price estimate from eighteen analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 30% more than the market as a whole.

WalMart (NYSE:WMT) was projected to net $128.34 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from thirty-five analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 90% less than the market as a whole.

Chevron was projected to net $118.76 based on target price estimates from twenty-seven analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 18% more than the market as a whole.

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) was projected to net $118.48 based on dividend plus median target price estimates from twenty-three analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 49% less than the market as a whole.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) was projected to net $112.13 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from twenty analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 28% less than the market as a whole.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was projected to net $109.56 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from twenty-two analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 32% less than the market as a whole.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was projected to net $100.13 based on a median target price estimate from twenty-two analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 28% less than the market as a whole.

The average 1 yr. net gain estimate in dividend and price was 13.9% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain was subject to average volatility 18% less than the market as a whole.

Price Histories of Highest and Lowest Analyst Projected Upside Stocks Reveal Brokers Aligned With Price Histories

Three month below baseline historic price performance of Consolidated Edison , the prototypical S&P500 Aristocrat "loser" red lined by analysts, corresponds to the broker predictions for it and the positive annual price history displayed in blue by analyst tagged upside leader, AbbVie .

Historic price momentum agrees with the analyst forecast winner ABBV, and avoiding ED, which is tracking steadily sideways or down, confirming analyst doubts.

Analysts Projected 20% More From Five Lowest Priced Aristocrats Per Dog Data

Yield (dividend / price) results from YCharts and YahooFinance for S&P 500 Aristocrat index January 27 did the ranking.

Actionable Conclusions: (11) 5 Lowest Price Aristocrats Show 11.64% VS. (12) 9.70% Net Gains by All Ten by January 27, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the top ten Aristocrat dividend kennel by yield were shown by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 20% more net gain than the same amount invested in all ten. The fifth lowest priced Aristocrat dividend dog, AbbVie, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 19.9%.

Lowest priced five Aristocrat dogs for January 27 were: HCP Inc.; Coca-Cola Co.; AT&T; VF Corporation; AbbVie Inc., with prices ranging from $29.56 to $60.00.

Higher priced five Aristocrat dogs for January 27 were: Target; Consolidated Edison, Inc.; Exxon Mobil Corp; Chevron Corporation ; Kimberly-Clark, whose prices ranged from $63.70 to $120.98.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow.

The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

Annual Analyst Accuracy

You see below the one year result of ten analyst target estimates for S&P500 Aristocrat stocks per Yahoo from this article in January, 2016. These were applied to the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The key shows: losses in a reddish tint; poor results tinted yellow; gains tinted green; no tint means no difference.

The "basic method" top ten annual analyst accuracy score for late December 2015 showed nine gains. All nine had dividend increases. Nine of ten had lower yields due to price gains despite dividend raises. One raised dividend and yield. The record stands at 90% upside for ten December 2015 S&P500 Aristocrat dogs.

The stocks listed above were suggested only as reference points for an S&P 500 Aristocrat Dividend investigation in early December, 2016. These were not recommendations.

Gains/declines as reported do not factor-in any tax problems resulting from dividend, profit, or return of capital distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, GE, CSCO, VZ, PFE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.