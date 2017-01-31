New Gold Faces Cash Crunch, But Perhaps Sandstorm Gold Could Help

NGD will have to do 'something' to regain the trust from its shareholders, as this is the second Rainy River-related disappointment in less than six months.

New Gold is considering the sale of its 4% El Morro stream, and Sandstorm could be very interested in that asset.

That's bad news, as New Gold will need to find an additional $100M to complete the construction.

New Gold has (once again) revised its capex guidance for Rainy River by $195M, for a total price tag of $1.24B (vs $885M in the original plan).

Introduction

New Gold (NYSEMKT:NGD) was one of the market's darlings in the past 12 months as the company was getting closer to start the Rainy River gold project. Unfortunately, the company has now postponed the commercial production at the project by three months after identifying (yet another) $195M cost overrun. This also causes a cash crunch, and it's needless to say the market isn't happy about this at all.

What's the reason for the big drop today?

New Gold announced pretty decent production and all-in cost results, but reduced the expected FY 2017 gold production rate as the Rainy River project will be delayed by an additional three months.

And of course, investors are getting tired and impatient as this is yet another disappointment. Whereas the original price tag for the construction of Rainy River was expected to be $885M and subsequently revised to $1.05B, the updated capex will now come in at $1.24B, or approximately $350M higher than originally anticipated.

Source: company presentation

Not only is this a blow to the credibility of the writers of the feasibility study and the company's previous guidance, it also means the Net Present Value of Rainy River will be pretty close to zero.

After all, the feasibility study completed in 2014 showed an after-tax NPV5% of $330M using $1300 gold (but a more conservative USD/CAD exchange rate). However, back in 2016, the company hiked its capex guidance by $105M due to a tailings redesign, and the current $195M capex increase brings the total increase to $300M. Which basically means the NPV drops from $330M to $30M after taking these capex overruns into account. That being said, if the Canadian Dollar wasn't this weak, the capex overrun would probably have been much worse than the $195M announced by New Gold.

Source: feasibility study

Granted, the total tax will be lower as well, but the value destruction is pretty clear here. Unless the gold price moves up sharply, anyone would shy away from spending $1.24B on building a project with an after-tax NPV of less than $100M. Throw in the fact New Gold actually bought Rainy River Resources (which owned the project) for in excess of US$300M, and New Gold has done a great job in destroying shareholder value, as the total cost to build the project (acquisition cost + capex) comes in at $1.55B, for a total net present value of less than $100M.

The past is the past, how will New Gold be able to bridge the gap?

Okay, it's a very unfortunate event, or rather a combination of events, but let's try to find a solution instead of continuing to whine.

In the company's cash need calculation, the expected free cash flow of this year has already been included (and I'm expecting a really strong performance at New Afton thanks to the much higher copper price!), so the cash will have to be funded from external sources.

The easiest solution would be to just issue new shares. A bought deal financing at $3/share (a small discount to the current share price) would require New Gold to issue 35 million new shares, resulting in a dilution of less than 7%.

Rainy River layout, source: company presentation

However, New Gold is also exploring the sale of non-core assets and is explicitly mentioning the El Morro stream. As a reminder, New Gold sold its 30% stake in El Morro for $90M in cash and a 4% stream on the gold production from El Morro. El Morro isn't in production yet but with a total resource base of almost 9 million ounces, a 4% stream could be a virtual gold mine (pun intended). Both Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) and Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) are currently completing a pre-feasibility study on the property, but a historic PEA indicated the total gold production would be 315,000 ounces in the first 10 years of the 32-year mine life. According to New Gold's explanation, a total of 217,000 ounces will be sold to New Gold at a fixed price of $400/oz.

If I would now assume an adjusted mine life of 25 years (compared to the 32 years in the PEA) and a discount rate of 6%, the value of the 4% gold stream based on a $1200 gold price looks like this:

Net Operating CF Corporate TaxRate (0%) aftertax value Discount rate (6%) NPV 6% 0 0% 0 0 6,900,000 0% 6,900,000 1.00 6,900,000 6,900,000 0% 6,900,000 1.06 6,509,434 6,900,000 0% 6,900,000 1.12 6,140,975 6,900,000 0% 6,900,000 1.19 5,793,373 6,900,000 0% 6,900,000 1.26 5,465,446 6,900,000 0% 6,900,000 1.34 5,156,081 6,900,000 0% 6,900,000 1.42 4,864,228 6,900,000 0% 6,900,000 1.50 4,588,894 6,900,000 0% 6,900,000 1.59 4,329,145 6,900,000 0% 6,900,000 1.69 4,084,099 6,900,000 0% 6,900,000 1.79 3,852,924 6,900,000 0% 6,900,000 1.90 3,634,834 6,900,000 0% 6,900,000 2.01 3,429,089 6,900,000 0% 6,900,000 2.13 3,234,989 6,900,000 0% 6,900,000 2.26 3,051,877 6,900,000 0% 6,900,000 2.40 2,879,129 6,900,000 0% 6,900,000 2.54 2,716,159 6,900,000 0% 6,900,000 2.69 2,562,414 6,900,000 0% 6,900,000 2.85 2,417,372 6,900,000 0% 6,900,000 3.03 2,280,540 6,900,000 0% 6,900,000 3.21 2,151,453 6,900,000 0% 6,900,000 3.40 2,029,672 6,900,000 0% 6,900,000 3.60 1,914,785 6,900,000 0% 6,900,000 3.82 1,806,401 6,900,000 0% 6,900,000 4.05 1,704,152 172,500,000 93,497,467

Keep in mind New Gold will have to pay an annual 1% price escalation on the $400/oz, but for simplicity sake I will assume this will be compensated by a similar increase of the gold price.

So, based on the current gold price, the pre-tax value of the 4% El Morro stream is $93.5M using a 6% discount rate, but approximately $173M on an undiscounted basis. So, yes, it is quite likely selling this stream could be sufficient to cover the capital needs, as Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV), Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) and Sandstorm Gold (NYSEMKT:SAND) could be very interested in this asset.

Sandstorm Gold has probably already called New Gold, as the company has been buying back its own stock due to the lack of investment ideas. One would think acquiring a 4% stream on an asset operated by Goldcorp and Teck would be a better way to allocate capital rather than a share buyback.

Investment thesis

New Gold has once again disappointed its shareholders, and the acquisition of Rainy River Resources - which originally seemed to be a really good plan - will now very likely leave a bitter taste. At $1200 gold, the shareholder value will be very close to zero for the New Gold shareholders, and New Gold might have been better off by not building the project. Of course, the economics will drastically change should the gold price move back up to $1500/oz, but as long as I see a $1200'ish price on the board, I see no reason why the current gold price shouldn't be my base case scenario.

It will be in New Gold's best interest to immediately tackle the cash problem in an attempt to regain its credibility and the trust from its shareholders. There still is a ton of value in the company (as the capex that has already been spent is a sunk cost anyway), but this example once again shows feasibility studies are nice documents but will always remain theoretical.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.