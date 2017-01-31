Ocean Rig Made An Excellent Deal With The Purchase Of The Ocean Paros After All

This renewed interest in the "distressed drillship market" is a positive development for ORIG in my opinion.

The $75 million offer was not accepted by Dleif and subsequently expired on November 22, 2016, although conversations with Borr drilling have continued.

Dleif Drilling has rejected an offer made by Borr Drilling, for the sale of the drillship Sertão.

Image: Drillship Sertão

This article is an update of my previous article on Ocean Rig UDW (NASDAQ:ORIG), published on April 25, 2016.

Past event:

On April 25, 2016, the company announced the following:

NICOSIA, CYPRUS--(Marketwired - Apr 25, 2016) - Ocean Rig UDW Inc. ("Ocean Rig" or the "Company"), a global provider of offshore deepwater drilling services, announced today that one of its subsidiaries has acquired the 6th generation ultra deepwater drillship Cerrado, being sold through an auction, for a purchase price of $65 million, which will be funded with available cash on hand. The drillship was built at Samsung Heavy Industries in 2011 to similar design specifications as the Company's existing 6thgeneration drillships built at Samsung, and will be renamed the Ocean Rig Paros upon its delivery to Ocean Rig. Another subsidiary of the Company has been acting as the manager of the drillship for its previous owners. The transaction is expected to close upon completion of the judicial auction procedure.

Ocean Rig was the only bidder at the time.

Investment Thesis:

Ocean Rig UDW is a struggling offshore driller specialized in deep water drilling. Unfortunately, we all know that the offshore drilling sector is experiencing the worst bear cycle in history, and despite oil prices well above $50 a barrel, the Ultra-deepwater segment is not feeling any better as I speak. It may take perhaps up to 12 months before we see a recovery taking shape slowly, assuming that oil prices can keep their positive momentum which is not certain right now.

On December 14, 2016, the company released its lackluster results with revenues of approximately $335 million, down 30% quarter over quarter, with a strong negative trend as the graph below is showing clearly:

The principal issue with ORIG is that the company is too specialized and relies exclusively on a small exploration "niche" called the ultra deepwater segment of the offshore drilling industry. This is the most vulnerable part, and likely the ideal candidate to experience first deep CapEx cuts from the oil majors, because it is an exploration segment that holds no real cash return short term.

When the business is good the specialization offers often a great advantage and allows the company to be very competitive.

However, when the market turns ugly as it did the past several years, then the great advantage becomes an excruciating inconvenient.

A quick look at the contract backlog remaining as of January 30, 2017 (estimated by Fun trading) is a stern reminder of this desperate struggle going on.

Note: New fleet development for the last quarter:

On September 28, 2016 Lundin Norway AS ("Lundin") exercised one of its options for a fourth well that will now keep the Leiv Eiriksson employed until the end March 2017. We are in discussions with Lundin to potentially extend the current drilling program to the end of 2017. We are in discussions with ConocoPhillips about the early termination of the contract for the Ocean Rig Athena which is currently sitting idle in Las Palmas. Should discussions be successful then the Ocean Rig Athena would be available for alternative employment in the first quarter of 2017.

Unfortunately, ORIG carries still a significant debt load -- Total debt was $3.919 billion end of September 2016 -- and dwindling revenues and lower guidance prompted the company to announce as early as 2Q'16, that it was exploring and considering various strategic alternatives with its financial and legal advisors, which may include a possible restructuring under Chapter 11. The dreadful words announced by CEO M. Georges Economou had an immediate negative result for a few months and then the stock traded back its way to its previous price per share and stands at $1.50 today.

One factor that may have been upsetting for the lenders is the purchase of the Drillship Cerrado at auction for $65 million, the purchase of DRYS shares for $50 million cash, and probably also the cash spent (until March 2016) to buy a good part of the notes due 2017 and 2019 at a large discount.

However, the purchase of the Drillship Cerrado now renamed the Ocean Rig Paros may turn out to be a very good move, depending on the oil prices in 2017. The drillship is cold stacked in Las Palmas at a low cost that could be around $10+k/d, which represents an amount of $3.8 to $4 million per year.

Today's new:

On January 30, 2017, we learned from OffshoreEnergyToday the following:

U.S.-based Dleif Drilling has rejected an offer made by Borr Drilling, formerly known as Magni Drilling, for the sale of the drillship Sertão. Dleif received the offer for the drillship in November 2016 from the then Magni Drilling. The $75 million offer was not accepted by Dleif and subsequently expired on November 22, 2016, although conversations with Magni have continued, Dleif said last Wednesday. The sixth generation deepwater drillship used to be owned by the Brazilian bankrupted, Schahin Group and was under long-term charter with the state-owned oil giant Petrobras. The drillship worked on the Libra field together with Scahin's other drillship, Cerrado, which was bought at an auction by Ocean Rig in April 2016 for $65 million. After's Schahin's bankruptcy in April 2015 Dleif became the new owner of the drillship Sertão. The Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering-built unit had sailed from Brazil to the UK where it has been in warm lay-up at Teesside where it was arrested by the Admiralty Court. Dleif repossessed the Marshall Islands-flagged vessel Sertão on September 30, 2015, and replaced Schahin Petróleo e Gás S.A., as operator of Sertão, with a ship management company. Dleif engaged Okeanos and V-Ships to manage the unit, with PBConsultants and Norway's Pareto Offshore to look for future employment for it. According to information on PBC's website, the drillship is currently listed as for sale. Borr Drilling [Norway]was formed with an aim to buy distressed assets to capitalize on the low prices and continued volatility in the offshore industry. The company recently bought and took delivery of two jack-up drilling rigs [Hercules Resilience, and the Hercules Triumph] from the bankrupt drilling contractor, Hercules Offshore.

Note: if you want to get more information about the sale of the Hercules Triumph and the Hercules Resilience, SA published my article on December 3, 2016. Please click here.

This news is interesting at different levels.

1 - Borr Drilling Ltd. will register shares on the Norwegian OTC market under the ticker BORR. Per OffshoreEnergyToday:

The driller on December 19, 2016, completed its $155 million equity issue at $2 per share and was renamed from Magni Drilling to Borr Drilling. The proceeds from the placement were used to finance the acquisition of two Hercules Offshore's jack-ups rigs announced by Hercules in early December.

On January 24, 2017, the company completed the delivery of the two Hercules JUs, the Triumph and the Resilience. The two JUs were renamed the Borr Drilling Ran and the Borr drilling Frigg.

Looking at the board and the CEO/COO there is a strong relation with Seadrill Ltd. (NYSE:SDRL)

CEO is Rune Magnus Lundeträ, sounds familiar? (He worked at Seadrill Ltd for eight years, serving as CFO from 2012 to 2015. )

COO is Sven Anton Maier (He worked for Seadrill between 2007 and 2016. )

Erling Lind (Board member)

Tor Olav Tröim (Board member, was Vice President and a director of Seadrill Limited between 2005 and 2014. )

Fredrik Halvorsen (Board member, was CEO and President of Seadrill Limited from October 2012 until July 2013 and also worked for Frontline Corporate Services Ltd (NYSE:FRO) from October 2010 until July 2013. )

Michelle Wolfe (Board member)

This looks like a John Fredriksen's new baby to me, and reminds me of the "sand box". I will probably write an article on this very subject as a Part II soon.

2 - The market looks ripe for "distress acquisitions" both in the floaters and the Jack-up market. Borr Drilling Ltd., is the first company newly formed which is concentrating on acquiring distressed rig of quality. The two JU Triumph and Resilience and now, the potential acquisition of the Drillship Sertão (2012) from Shahin is the first sign that we may have hit the rock bottom.

3 - The "second-hand market" drillships will rapidly get some momentum in 2017. A drillship 6 generation built in 2011 or 2012 (Paros and Sertão) should increase rapidly in value and the Ocean Rig Paros will eventually fetch over $200 million or more at the end of 2017 assuming that the rig is still cold stacked?

This is a good news for ORIG who owns now a modern drillship delivered in 2011, for less than $70 million (including the cost of cold stacking until now).

Conclusion:

This news is very interesting in multiple aspects and may be used as a reference for more distressed sales that will probably come while this industry is consolidating in 2017.

The window of opportunity is not as wide as we may think, assuming oil prices trading in the high $50's or even low $60's in H1 2018.

EIA forecasts $53 per barrel in 2017 on average and $58 per barrel in 2018 (WTI).

On January 12, 2017, EIA wrote that crude oil prices are expected to increase slightly through 2017 and 2018.

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, Short-Term Energy Outlook, January 2017 Note: Confidence interval derived from options market information for the five trading days ending Jan. 5, 2017. Intervals not calculated for months with sparse trading in near-the-money options contracts

This is a clear potential for Ocean Rig that can certainly monetize this distressed acquisition by either re-selling the drillship Ocean Rig Paros (cold stacked) at a big profit, or by incorporating the drillship in its fleet definitively, if the rig can find a long-term drilling contract later this year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade both ORIG and SDRL