The CNF 2 G Continues To Reliably Signals The General Stock Market Trend

Projected forward two months, using my most likely scenario, the CNF 2 G forecasts that the market is likely to move higher.

As expected, during this period, the real S&P 500 has moved to new highs and seen above average returns.

Historically, when the CNF 2 G was been above its transition point over a period of time, the stock market moves to higher highs and realizes above average returns.

In November, I introduced on Seeking Alpha the model I call the CNF 2 G, a model I had been using for about a year. Despite its historically reliable performance going back to 2001, I wanted to put the model out in the public and see if my confidence in the model was justified.

If you are not familiar with the CNF 2 G, towards the end of this article there is a brief summary of how it is calculated. Briefly, the model is based on the price relationship between gold and nonfuel commodities.

Overview of the Model's Recent Performance

Sharing the CNF 2 G a few months ago proved fortuitous because from October until now the CNF 2 G values have been above the model's transition point. Values above the transition point should signal above average returns in the stock market, which is exactly what has occurred.

As shown during Phase C in Chart 1, the CNF 2 G (blue line) has been above the transition point of negative 0.050 (black line). In December, the CNF 2 G peaked at 0.066. The mid-January estimate as of the 26th is 0.043. As expected, when the CNF 2 G is above the transition point, the real S&P 500 (red line) has performed above average, breaking through 2,200. From October through mid-January, the real S&P 500 has had average monthly returns of 1.37 percent, as calculated using the log change of monthly averages for the real S&P 500 (real S&P 500 values were taken from the Online Data - Robert Schiller website).

Chart 1

Sources: Online Data - Robert Shiller; Index Mundi

Altogether, Chart 1 shows the last three phases of the CNF 2 G when the values have gone above or below the transition point. During Phase A, November 2012 to November 2014, the CNF 2 G (blue line) was above the transition point. During this time the real S&P 500 (red line) increased an average of 1.33 percent per month. For both the real S&P 500 and the CNF 2 G, I'm using the log change of monthly averages.

During Phase B, December 2014 to September 2016, the CNF 2 G was below the transition point and the S&P 500 increased an average of 0.14 percent per month, using monthly averages.

As already mentioned, the most recent phase began in October, during which the CNF 2 G has again been above the transition point signally above average returns in the stock market.

The three phases shown below in Table 1 correspond with those in Chart 1. Phases A and C are the time periods when the CNF 2 G was above the transition point and you can see that the monthly average returns of the real S&P 500 for those two periods are well above that of Phase B.

Table 1

Sources: IndexMundi and Online Data - Robert Shiller; author's calculations

Looking Forward

One of the benefits of the CNF 2 G is that it signals periods when there is an unyielding ceiling to the stock market. During Phase B (Chart 1) when the CNF 2 G values were below the transition point, there seemed to be a firm upper boundary - the real S&P 500 never went above 2,200. But, once the CNF 2 G values went above the transition point in Phase C, the upper boundary evaporated and the real S&P 500 went above 2,200. As shown in Phase A, when values are consistently above 0.100, there is little upward resistance.

Because the model is based on the year-over-year change in the prices of gold and nonfuel commodities, forecasting CNF 2 G values forward depends on estimates of prices changes.

Over the past 12 months, during months when the price of gold has increased, the average monthly increase has been 3.5 percent on average. For months when there has been a price decrease, the average monthly decrease was 3.3 percent. Prior to January, using a monthly average, the price of gold had decreased the four previous months. In January, the trend reversed. As of the 26th, the price of gold has increased 5.5 percent from December.

The nonfuel commodity index price is less volatile than gold. From September to December, the index increased an average of 2 percent. Manufacturing activity indexes have been favorable the past two months, suggesting the commodity price will hold or increase going forward.

Based on the price change information I have summarized, I've developed three scenarios that are all within the realm of possibility.

Scenario 1: The most conservative forecast assumes that gold prices will increase 3.5 percent per month and non-fuel commodity prices remain unchanged. This will result in the least favorable forecast of the CNF 2 G value and the stock market, which I refer to as the low forecast.

Scenario 2: Gold prices and non-fuel commodity prices remain unchanged for the next two months. This is more a more favorable forecast that I will label as the medium forecast.

Scenario 3: Gold prices decrease 3.5 percent and nonfuel commodities increase 0% per month. Identified as the high forecast, this will return the most favorable CNF 2 G value.

I'm assigning the following probabilities for each scenario: 30 percent for low, 50 percent for medium, and 20 percent for high.

Because the CNF 2 G is a year-over-year model, as an FYI, shown in Table 2 are the average monthly price for gold and the nonfuel commodity index for last February and March.

Table 2

Below are the main steps required to calculate the projected values for the next two months.

Step 1: Project price increases for each scenario

Using the scenario assumptions I outlined above, I have projected the February prices using the January data, and the March prices using February data, as shown in Table 3. For January, the nonfuel commodity price index is my current estimate for the month. The gold price is the average for the most recent week. For updates, I use weekly averages for gold rather than monthly so that I am using an average of the most recent prices. The percentages shown in Table 3 are the applied monthly increases.

Table 3

Step 2: Calculate year-over-year change

In the next step, shown in Table 4, using log values, the February 2017 forecast is divided by the actual February 2016 price, and the March 2017 forecast is divided by the actual March 2016 price. This is done for each scenario.

Table 4

Step 3: Calculate CNF 2 G estimates

Finally, for each month and each scenario from Table 4, the gold price factor is subtracted from the nonfuel commodity price factor. This provides a CNF 2 G estimate for each scenario, as shown in Table 5.

Table 5: CNF 2 G values forecast

Based on my assumptions and probabilities, the forecasted, probability-weighted February CNF 2 G is 0.1310, well above the transition point. The March value is projected to be 0.1129, a drop from February, but still relatively high. Table 6 summarizes my analysis.

Table 6

Sources: IndexMundi and Online Data - Robert Shiller; author's calculations

If you believe that gold prices will be increasing in the range of 3.5 percent, the low values in Table 6, 0.0998 in February and 0.0504 in March, suggest a market with increasing resistance to upward movements.

If you accept my reasoning that there are higher probabilities of the medium scenario occurring, which results in the forecasted CNF 2 G values remaining above 0.100, position yourself for a relatively bullish market.

Chart 2 shows the projected, probability-weighted CNF 2 G values for February and March of 0.1310 and 0.1129, respectively.

Chart 2

Sources: IndexMundi and Online Data - Robert Shiller; author's calculations

Bottomline: Based on historical performance, if the CNF 2 G values increase as shown in Chart 2, then the stock market is likely to move to higher highs during this period.

Summary of the Performance of the CNF 2 G

If you have read my earlier November article about the model, because I am now using the log change, be aware that the percent changes are slightly different than what is shown in the first article. However, the phases shown in the chart below and the overall performance of the model are essentially the same.

Chart 3 shows the reliability of the CNF 2 G since 2001. The red squares are periods when the CNF 2 G (blue line) has been below the transition point and the real S&P 500 (red line) has performed below average. The blue squares are the periods where the model has been above the transition point and the stock market has performed above average.

Chart 3

Source: Online Data - Robert Shiller; Index Mundi

Table 7 corresponds with Chart 3 and it shows the average monthly returns for all of the phases shown in Chart 2. Rows in bold print shows periods when the CNF 2 G was above the transition point. As clearly shown, during these periods the real S&P 500 significantly outperformed the periods where the CNF 2 G value was below the transition point.

Table 7

Sources: IndexMundi and Online Data - Robert Shiller; author's calculations

Methodology Used

The methodology is simple, yet it captures a general shift in investment and economic decisions that signal confidence in the market and the economy, on a year-over-year basis.

The CNF 2 G relationship is calculated by taking the 12-month log change in the price of gold and subtracting it from the 12-month log change in price level of non-fuel commodities. This difference has reliably signaled whether market performance will be above or below average.

Table 8: CNF 2 G Difference

Sources: IndexMundi and Online Data - Robert Shiller; author's calculations

In Table 8, the June 2013 difference of 0.1968 is above the transition point of negative 0.050, indicating that the stock market would perform above average, which it was doing at that time. Whereas, the June 2015 difference of negative 0.0957 was below the transition point, indicating that the stock market would see below average growth, which was also true during that period. June 2013 is within Phase H of Chart 3, and June 2015 is within Phase I of the same chart.

A Little More About What the Model Captures

Traditionally, investors have moved towards gold as a safe haven asset when there is the threat of market volatility, or an actual increase in volatility. For example, after the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008, investors bought a record 111 tons of gold EFTs in five days.

In contrast, as market confidence increases, investors sell gold holdings, putting downward pressure on its price. In addition, market confidence is highest during periods of strong economic growth. During periods of expansion, producer demand for inputs increases, which puts upward pressure on commodity prices. Thus, when there are periods of improving economic growth and increasing market confidence, the percent change in non-fuel commodity prices tends to be greater than for gold prices. During such times, the CNF 2 G signals that there is underlying strength in the economy and growing market confidence.

Over the course of a year, the CNF 2 G is capturing trillions of economic and investment decisions that signal the strength of economic growth and relative confidence in the stock market. Most helpful, the CNF 2 G signals the breakout periods when there is especially high confidence in the market, breakout periods that often extend for a year or more.

