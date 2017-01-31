A Ceiling Of 2%

It appears that 2% is the ceiling for the rate of economic growth in the US.

This week we take a look at the durable goods report, existing home sales, new home sales and GDP for the fourth quarter.

Our objective is to identify what are leading indicators or economic activity in hopes of gaining insight as to whether the economy is strengthening or weakening.

Durable Goods

Orders for durable goods declined for a second month in a row, falling 0.4% in December, after what was a 4.8% plunge in November. The weakness was led by defense orders for aircraft and parts, as well as primary metals and fabricated metal products. A growing concern is the decline in unfilled orders, which have fallen in five of the past six months, implying weakness ahead. Durable goods orders are down 0.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In a variation of this report focusing on business spending, otherwise known as capital expenditures, orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft rose 0.8% in November, after having increased an upwardly revised 1.5% in October. These orders are still declining 3.4% on a year-over-year basis, but it is clear that business spending is improving modestly in the near term.

New Home Sales

The substantial slowdown in the rate of growth in new-home sales, which we have been expecting for months, is upon us. All it took was an increase in mortgage rates, as can be seen below, to bring down that rate of growth. Sales of new single-family homes plunged 10.4% in December to a seasonally adjusted rate of 536,000.

The inventory of new homes is clearly not the reason for this decline, as supply continues to rise. The decline in real incomes is a more likely factor, based on the percentage of new homes sold under $299k falling from 48% to 43%. While the number of new homes sold in 2016 was approximately 12.2% greater than what was sold in 2015, December's sales fell 0.4% year over year. It appears that this segment of the economy is losing steam fast.

Existing Home Sales

Higher mortgage rates also adversely impacted existing home sales in December, which fell 2.8% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.49 million. A lack of supply is clearly a factor in this case. Based on the current sales rate, the supply of existing homes for sale fell from 3.9 to 3.6 months. Yet the median sale price was just $232,000 last month, which is down 0.9% from the prior month, and up just 4% year over year.

This implies that a lack of demand is also a contributing factor. Existing home sales, along with new home sales, have been significant contributors to the overall rate of economic growth during the recovery, but that contribution is likely to wane in 2017, as real-income growth has slowed and borrowing costs have risen.

GDP

The rate of economic growth slowed to 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the initial estimate by the Bureau of Economic Analysis, confirming our suspicion that the third quarter growth rate of 3.5% was an anomaly. The soybean export boom in the third quarter came to an abrupt end, as net exports subtracted 1.7% from the overall GDP figure. This was offset by an increase of 1.7% in consumer spending on goods and services, led by the purchase of automobiles.

Inventory building added 1% to the overall rate of growth, which is troubling because final sales of all domestic products grew at a very weak rate of 0.9%. This means that we are likely to see slower rates of growth in production and employment as these inventories are worked off.

We continue to think the rate of consumer spending growth will slow in 2017, as real incomes for the majority of workers have started to decline on a year-over-year basis. Disposable personal income, which includes all earners, grew at just 1.5% in the fourth quarter, which was the weakest showing in three years. Tax reform may change our outlook, but it will depend on how it is structured.

The annualized rate of growth remains below 2%, as can be seen below, and the rate of growth for all of 2016 was just 1.6%. This is relatively close to our initial estimate of 1% at the beginning of the year, which we raised to 1.5% at the end of the third quarter.

Until more information is available on the fiscal policy front, it is very difficult to determine if the rate of growth will accelerate, or decelerate, from the 1.6% rate in 2016. Based on the initial steps taken by the Trump administration, I suspect that the rate of growth will continue to slow. I will explain why and how in my upcoming economic outlook for 2017.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.