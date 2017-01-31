Best Pacific International: New Growth Drivers In Lace And Sportswear To Transform Leading Lingerie Supplier

Best Pacific is the world's largest supplier in elastic fabric for lingerie and has significant room to grow by cross-selling lace products and winning new sportswear customers.

Elevator Pitch

Best Pacific International (OTC:NWQZF) (HK:2111) is undervalued based on company comparable multiples despite being the global market leader in elastic fabric for lingerie. The growth of its lace and sportswear businesses in the mid-to-long term should drive a re-rating of its valuations to be in line with its peers. I arrive at a target price of HK$8.64 for Best Pacific by applying an 18x forward P/E multiple to my forecasted FY2017 EPS of HK$0.48, implying a 36% upside.

Company Description

Started in 2003 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in May 2014, Best Pacific is a Hong Kong-listed supplier of lingerie materials, which also trades on an OTC basis in the U.S. Best Pacific derived 41.4%, 34.4%, 4.4% and 19.8% of its 1H2016 revenues (YE December, HK-listed companies report on a semi-annual basis) from lingerie elastic fabric, elastic webbing, lace and sportswear elastic fabric, respectively.

Advantaged Niche In Lingerie Business

Best Pacific has delivered strong revenue growth and maintained stable gross margins in the past few years. It grew its top line at a 10% CAGR between 2011 and 2015 to achieve HK$2.0 billion of revenues for FY2015 while its gross margins have remained stable in the 31-33% range over the same period. Best Pacific's stellar financial track record serves as the best evidence of significant competitive advantages that the company possesses, particularly in its primary lingerie materials supply business.

There are three key factors contributing to Best Pacific's competitive edge in the lingerie materials supply business.

Firstly, the company offers an one-stop solution for its lingerie customers, as it supplies elastic fabric, elastic webbing and lace, which make up approximately 28%, 21% and 15% of the total cost of lingerie components (or three out of four key components) respectively (Best Pacific does not provide molded foam which contributes another 22%). Best Pacific entered the webbing and lace businesses in 2010 and 2H2012 respectively. There are compelling reasons for lingerie companies to concentrate their purchase of lingerie materials with fewer suppliers. The greater ease in coordinating purchases is one obvious reason.

More importantly, Best Pacific's clients avoid the issue of color mismatch for different components of a single lingerie product and shorten their production lead time and inventory holding period by working with suppliers with a better execution track record. The company's success in cross-selling its elastic webbing and lace products to its customers is validated by its recent 1HFY2016 results, where its lace and elastic webbing business segments witnessed revenue growth rates of 50.8% and 20.4% YoY, respectively, compared with a 7.3% increase in top line for its primary lingerie elastic fabric segment. In addition, lace boasts a higher gross margin of close to 50% compared with the company's overall gross margins in the 31-33% range, so increasing the proportion of sales from lace will also drive gross margin expansion for Best Pacific.

Secondly, Best Pacific invests heavily in research & development; its R&D-to-sales ratio is among the highest of its peers at 2.3%. Its design efforts are supported by a R&D team of 100-plus design technicians led by managers with at least a decade of experience under their belts. The company's emphasis on the training and development of R&D staff was further reinforced with the establishment of the Best Pacific Technology and Research Institute in June 2016. R&D is particularly important for lingerie, where the choice of material and fabric plays a big part in comfort for the user, a top selection criterion for women, and lingerie companies collaborate with their materials suppliers to come up with new killer products.

Symbol Stock R&D-to-sales ratio (%) SHA:603889 Zhejiang XinAo Textiles, Inc. 2.40% HKG:2111 Best Pacific International Holdings, Ltd. 2.32% SHA:600220 Jiangsu Sunshine Co., Ltd. 0.75% SHA:601599 Jiangsu Lugang Culture Co., Ltd. 0.61% TPE:1476 Eclat Textile Co., Ltd. 0.50% TPE:1402 Far Eastern New Century Corp. 0.36% HKG:2313, OTC:SHZHY Shenzhou International 0.80%

Source: Author

Thirdly, Best Pacific boasts long-standing relationships with its lingerie clients. It has worked closely with most of the leading lingerie brand owners, including Victoria's Secret, Wacoal and Triumph at every stage of product development relating to product design and functionality for at least six years. By investing significant time and effort over the years to understand how customers purchase and utilize its products, Best Pacific has managed to customize (tailor-made in certain cases) its products to suit the needs of its lingerie clients as much as possible, and thereby weaving its products deeply into the fabric (pun intended) of the customers' operations by helping them turn design concepts into best-selling products. This implies high switching costs - one of the lingerie brand owners has been a client of Best Pacific for 11 years running.

Looking ahead, I expect the company to continue to grow its lingerie material supply business at a steady low-double-digit revenue growth rate and maintain its high gross margins, driven by new lingerie customers and the cross-selling of lace and elastic webbing to existing ones. Winning the first lace order from Victoria's Secret remains one of Best Pacific's most significant catalysts. Victoria's Secret is Best Pacific's largest customer at approximately a quarter of revenues, but has yet to procure any lace products from the company (versus 50% of lingerie elastic fabric and 25% of elastic webbing sourced from Best Pacific).

Sportswear Business Has Long Growth Runway

Best Pacific leveraged its core competences in lingerie material supply business to enter the sportswear market in 2013, selling elastic fabric to sportswear brand owners and manufacturers. In fact, there are more synergies between Best Pacific's lingerie and sportswear businesses than one would expect. A Business Insider article titled "Under Armour's newest high-tech sneakers are like bra cups for your feet" illustrates this very well:

Under Armour got the idea to model the Speedform shoes on bras during a visit to one of its sports bra manufacturers in China, the brand's head of innovation, Kevin Haley, tells Tech Insider. The factory is also a big supplier for Victoria's Secret. UA realized that bra design can teach us a lot about sneaker design, he says. In the same way that a bra molds to a breast, a shoe can mold to a foot. The goal of the Speedform was to make shoes as close to the shape of the foot as possible, he says.

The global sportswear market is at least twice as large as the lingerie market; while Best Pacific has the largest global market share of lingerie elastic fabric producers, its presence in the global sports apparel fabric supply market is still relatively small. Sportswear elastic fabric's 19.8% sales contribution to Best Pacific's 1H2016 revenues is misleading (as it suggests that Best Pacific is already making significant headway in sportswear), as the company is still selling most of its sportswear elastic fabric to existing lingerie customers which also sell sportswear apparel (e.g. sports bras). As reference point, the company's largest pure-play sportswear customer, Under Armour (NYSE:UAA), accounts for under 5% of its revenues, while other brands like Reebok, adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) and Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) each account for roughly 1% of Best Pacific's sales.

Recent trends have been encouraging, with the sportswear elastic fabric business segment delivering a 77% YoY growth for 1H2016, thanks to new customer wins such as Puma, 2XU and Sweaty Betty in 2016. More interestingly, there are a host of leading sports apparel brand owners which are not Best Pacific's clients yet, including Japan's Mizuno (OTC:MIZUF), China's Li Ning (OTCPK:LNNGY), Uniqlo and Nike (NYSE:NKE).

Tackling The Bear Thesis

An analysis of Best Pacific would be incomplete without highlighting the bear thesis relating to its recent investment in an insurance joint venture and a potential increase in U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods.

In December 2016, Best Pacific announced that Dongguan BPT, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, invested approximately HK$158.7 million for a 7.0% interest in an insurance joint venture, tentatively named as Xikang Life Insurance Co., Ltd. While this could rightfully be construed as "di-worsification," the materiality of the transaction should be taken into account as the cash outlay accounts for a mere 5% of the company's asset base as of 1H2016. Furthermore, owning only 7% of the joint venture suggests that Best Pacific intends to be a passive investor rather than an active player in the new business.

Another potential negative for Best Pacific would be an increase in tariffs on Chinese imports. Best Pacific generated 3.4% of its revenues from Europe and the U.S., according to its FY2015 annual report, but the actual exposure to U.S. consumers (my own estimate is at least a third of sales, after reviewing key end-customers' revenue breakdown) would be greater, considering that the geographical revenue breakdown detailed in the annual report is based on the location of the customers. Trump has pledged to impose a 45% tariff on Chinese imports during his election campaign. While the 45% number might appear staggering, the potential increase in selling price from the customer's perspective is much more muted. This is because import duties are imposed on the Free on Board (FoB) value of the goods imported, and the actual retail price of the goods are typically multiples of the FoB price, as suggested by a 2012 Forbes article titled "How Fashion Brands Set Prices." My estimates indicate that even if the 45% tariff were to be imposed, the increase in retail price would be moderate and likely to be in the mid-single-digit range.

A more extreme event would be the shift in manufacturing from China back to the U.S. Using Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) as an example, a December 2016 Forbes article titled "Should Apple Manufacture In America?" quoted a New York Times estimate that moving manufacturing back to the U.S. is likely to increase the unit cost of an iPhone by 25% from $400 to $500. Moving away from costs, Apple CEO Tim Cook also alluded to China's edge in skilled labor in a 60 Minutes interview in 2015:

China put an enormous focus on manufacturing. In what we would call, you and I would call vocational kind of skills. The U.S., over time, began to stop having as many vocational kind of skills. I mean, you can take every tool and die maker in the United States and probably put them in a room that we're currently sitting in. In China, you would have to have multiple football fields.

Considering the factors mentioned above, lingerie and sportswear companies might still find it beneficial to continue manufacturing in China after conducting a cost-benefit analysis.

Valuation

I arrive at a target price of HK$8.64 for Best Pacific by applying an 18x forward P/E multiple to my forecasted FY2017 EPS of HK$0.48. This implies a 36% upside from Best Pacific's share price of HK$6.33 as of January 27, 2017.

I expect the top line to grow at a two-year CAGR of 20% from HK$2.05 billion in FY2015 to $2.95 billion in FY2017. This is based on the assumptions of a low-double-digit revenue growth rate for its primary lingerie elastic fabric business and significant new customer wins for its lace and sportswear segments. I also forecast Best Pacific's net margin to improve slightly from 16.7% in FY2015 to 17.0% in FY2017 resulting in an EPS of HK$0.48, driven by operating leverage and a greater portion of sales from the higher-margin lace business (sportswear segment's gross margin is in line with company's overall margins).

I use an 18x forward P/E valuation multiple for Best Pacific, given its growing revenue contribution from its sportswear business should allow it to trade in line with its peers, which primarily supply fabric for sports apparel.

Symbol Stock Current P/E Forward PE HKG:2111 Best Pacific International Holdings Ltd 16.3 14.8 HKG:2313 Shenzhou Intl Group Holdings Ltd 22.2 20.6 TPE:1476 Eclat Textile Co., Ltd. 24.7 24.9 TPE:1402 Far Eastern New Century Corp 26.8 23.4 SHA:603889 Zhejiang XinAo Textiles Inc 30.9 30.3 SHA:600220 Jiangsu Sunshine Co Ltd 42.5 n/a SHA:601599 Jiangsu Lugang Culture Co Ltd 53.1 37.3

Source: Author

Variant View

The key risk factors for Best Pacific include investing in more non-core businesses and a full-blown trade war between the U.S. and China, as highlighted above.

