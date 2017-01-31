Gold:Silver Ratio Moving In Silver's Favor

When the gold price is strong, silver tends to do better and the gold:silver ratio (GSR) comes down accordingly. But recently, amidst all the President Trump Executive Order shenanigans gold has been playing something of a waiting game. Over the past few days it has indeed been picking up a little and has today moved through the $1,200 level on the upside again, but overall, since President Trump took office, gold has slipped back quite sharply, assisted by an unhelpful statement from Fed Chair Janet Yellen effectively reiterating that it is still likely that the Fed will raise interest rates three times this year and is aiming for a 3% interest rate by 2019 which it sees as normality.

There have been some commentators, notably Jim Rickards, who has quite a following among the gold investment sector, who feel the Fed may implement its next increase as early as at its March meeting and we await guidance from the FOMC meeting taking place today and tomorrow as to whether this is indeed likely. We think not given the divisiveness of President Trump's policies so far - indeed the extent of opposition the new president appears to be generating within his own party, as well as virtually blanket condemnation from the Democratic ranks, suggests turbulent times ahead in respect of legislation requiring Congressional approval, which are bound to spill over into the markets and the economy as a whole.

But what has been apparent, particularly to the silver investor, is that the GSR has been coming down over the past few days despite the gold price still being some $20 lower than it was immediately after the new President took office, although it is picking up today. As I write the GSR is sitting at 69.07 despite it starting last year at around 73. We have been more bullish on silver, and the good silver stocks, than on gold looking ahead and it should be noted that our top precious metals stock pick for 2017 (See:2017 Predictions - Gold, Silver, PGMs, The Dollar, Markets and Geopolitics..) - Hecla Mining (NYSE: HL) is already up 14.4% year to date and with the silver price rising nicely might well pick up even more today unless precious metals see yet another take-down. At the time of writing, silver itself is up 9.7% year to date, while gold is up 4.7%.

Last year, we picked Hecla as our likely 2016 top performer in late December 2015 and over the year it would have been a great choice - up over 180% despite the silver price coming down sharply from July. It actually managed an increase of 280% to its peak in 2016 and those who bought at the beginning of the year and sold then will have done enormously well. If gold and silver prices do take off this year it has the prospect of doing almost as well again, although starting from a much higher price level may find it tough to manage quite such stellar percentage gains.

We see the GSR falling further in the months ahead and both gold and silver rising, despite the Fed and its possible interest raising agenda, if only on the uncertainties around the Trump Administration's policies. We even see the possibility, if gold does perform as positively as we anticipate, of the GSR coming down to 65 - or even lower and at a gold price of say $1,400 (around 16% higher than at the moment), silver would be at around $21.54 - or around 23% higher than it is now. Good silver stocks would likely be up considerably more and could even see triple digit gains so we reiterate our choice of Hecla as our top choice among the safer silver stocks. It remains in a growth phase and, assuming targets are met (always a risky assumption in mining stocks) its stock price should advance accordingly.

We actually doubt that Hecla will be the best performing silver stock this year if the metal price performs as we expect - but it remains our top pick because the downside risks are not nearly as great should precious metals not meet our anticipated target prices. If one is prepared to take bigger risks, smaller silver miners may well do better - like First Majestic (NYSE: AG) and Great Panther (NYSEMKT: GPL), but the risk element is higher. Another likely strong performer is Coeur Mining (NYSE: CDE). It was the biggest gainer from the start of 2016 to its peak, but there was a strong recovery element in this but most of that is now in the past. But as a major silver and significant gold miner, like Hecla the downside risk is probably less if precious metals prices do not perform as we would expect.

The other silver-related stock to follow is probably streaming company Silver Wheaton (NYSE: SLW) up 7% so far this year. As a streaming company it carries less risk than the individual mining companies do so tends to be a good relatively safe risk investment option.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.