Over-The-Counter Bi-Weekly #4 - Cash Shell, Binoculars, Steel Fasteners And Cuban Travel Agencies

This time my favorite is a cash shell that might see a significant windfall from ongoing litigation and might create value through acquiring new operations.

Below you will find three interesting stocks that might become an investment opportunity and one curiosity.

What I like most about OTC is that it is largely disconnected from the macroeconomic situation of the world.

In the past two weeks, we have seen quite a few interesting developments in the world. The new president of the U.S., an ardent follower of 16th century style mercantilism, seemed to follow up on his campaign promises, which prompted a significant amount of speculation about what will the next four years bring. Yet OTC stocks remain largely unfazed by this. Here, research still matters the most -- or at least that is what I am hoping.

Without further ado, here are three stocks that I found in the past two weeks or so that I believe could lead to more interesting research. These might not result in an investment opportunity, but I feel that if one looks at stocks properly in depth one can always learn something new. Some of them just caught my interest because of material information that I saw online.

Before I dig in I feel obliged to say, caveat emptor! Always do your own due diligence and do not take anything here as a solicitation to buy the names discussed below.

Automodular Corp. (OTCPK:AMZKF)

During my research, I encountered quite a few cash shells or entities that do not have any operations to speak of, but do own a substantial amount of cash that could be used for acquisitions. Automodular fits this description.

This Canadian company used to be a sequencer and sub-assembler for North American OEMs, especially in the auto industry. In late 2014, the company received a notice from Ford (NYSE:F), its major customer, about the termination of its relationship with AMZKF. The management decided to liquidate its operations and are now trying to purchase a new business.

Currently, the company holds roughly $25 million (in USD) with a market cap of roughly $24 million. While this might seem fair, there is potential for a mispricing. It's not only that the company could buy new operations that are sensible and create shareholder value, but the company could also significantly benefit from a lawsuit against General Motors (NYSE:GM) the company initiated in 2010. AMZKF has sued GM for breach of contract and is seeking $25 million in compensation. You can read about it here. I would also recommend reading a Seeking Alpha article by the ex-CEO of AMZKF who is actually a frequent contributor on the site. Dan Stringer also covered AMZKF last year.

The litigation is ongoing, as mentioned by the management here. Thus, the potential is clear. Should the company win the lawsuit, there could be a substantial upside. The management could also make a sensible acquisition and create shareholder value.

Finally, as I have mentioned GM here, I recently stumbled on one of its Motor Liquidation Trusts (MTLQU) that seeks to distribute its cash to holders after the leftover litigation from the bankruptcy is done. Currently, the trust reports $500 million in liquidation assets with a market value of around $240 million. I found a good write up on VIC about it, but it is from 2012 so the relevance might not be as strong. While this definitely involves looking into a significant amount of legal issues it might be a great learning opportunity. I would like to look into this in the following month.

Price: $1.86

Volume (30-day average): 3,093

Reporting: SEDAR filings

Optex Systems Holdings (OTCQB:OPXS)

This company produces optical sighting systems (periscopes and binoculars) for the U.S. military and other military equipment providers. The main attractive point about the company is that it's trading at 67% of its NCAV (mix of cash, inventories and ARs).

The downside is that the company is running a loss (previously large enough to burn a significant amount of cash) and is heavily exposed to governmental spending as four major customers accounted for 84% of total sales. On the other hand, the company does list some of their contracts in their SEC filings and thus it could be interesting to understand what revenue they are likely to incur in the near future. It also seems as if the cash burn should be smaller going forward.

Another risk is ownership, as one entity holds more than 68% and there are some shareholders that raise potential red flags, such as Alpha Capital Ansalt. This entity was featured on stocksleuth for its connection to a possible pump and dump scheme. Given the visibility of the contracts and the valuation, further research is warranted.

Price: $0.7

Volume (30-Day Average): 59,743

Reporting: SEC

Omni-Lite Industries (OTCQX:OLNCF)

This is a niche manufacturer of various parts for aviation and defense industries (e.g., steel fastener components for planes, etc.), with the U.S. military being one of its major customers, alongside several companies from the Forbes 500.

The company's book valuation is not particularly appealing, as the main value lies in the tangible book (PP&E) rather than the NCAV as P/TB is roughly 0.65. But OLNCF has been able to drive interesting cash flow with which they continue to repurchase shares. In past nine months, the company repurchased $1 million at a market cap of $12 million. The operations are profitable and the company mentions that several of its patents have helped to sustain this.

The company's reports are also quite detailed, and they seem keen on sharing the news with the wider investing public. The company is also covered by Taglich Brothers, who initiated a coverage on the company (OLNCF paid for that). While there might be several fundamental risks that are usually connected to these small manufacturers, I believe that further research is warranted here.

Price: $1.20

Volume (30-Day Average): 933

Reporting: SEDAR filings

Cuban Ventures Corp. (OTC:MPSFF)

MPSFF is the bi-weekly curiosity that might not be an investment opportunity, but is worth hearing about.

In order to remain consistent with one of the previous investment themes, I decided to write about MPSFF, which is a company focused on the Cuban travel market. Through their subsidiary "Travelucion" they provide travel marketing services and booking solutions for international visitors. They are actually able to book some revenue, although they are losing quite a significant portion of money, as can be seen on their SEDAR filings. There is also a significant number of options and warrants ready to dilute the shareholders should the share price move a bit higher. As per usual with these entities, the company was only a year ago exploring the beautiful land of British Columbia for "resource properties."

Finally, I would like to borrow a few words from Thomas Braziel:

"Think about it - where are the truly undervalued securities? It is in the overlooked, deep dark reaches of the markets. The boomed out, the busted, the complex, and the convoluted."

I would add: Are you wondering how to find them? Just research, research, research!

Note: If anyone should diagnose themselves as a possible member of "Anonymous OTC-holics," hit me up with a ticker that you don't have the time to look at or want to have a second pair of eyes on.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.