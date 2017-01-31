Titan Pharmaceuticals Is About To Pop

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) is a pharmaceutical company that has developed an implantable drug delivery system called ProNeura. This implant allows a doctor to insert four matchstick-sized rods into an arm every six months in lieu of taking a pill every day. So far, TTNP has gotten an implant approved that helps decrease cravings and withdrawal symptoms of people suffering from opioid addiction. Coupled with therapy and check-ins with a doctor, this system has been proven to help people stay clean. TTNP is partnered with a company called Braeburn Pharmaceuticals (Pending:BBRX) which is helping it commercialize this implant. Commercializing the product involves obtaining third-party payers coverage, training doctors in administering the implant, and eventually selling the product.

TTNP is about to pop for four reasons. The first reason for this is it has a lucrative pipeline. The second reason is that its commercialization partner is doing a good job and revenue growth should be just around the corner. The third reason is it has a decent financial position. The last reason is that despite these good things, its stock price has failed increase in value.

TTNP's pipeline is robust. There is a high probability of its next combination product being approved. TTNP has developed and is developing combination products. Combination products are a combination of a drug and a device. The next two drugs being developed by TTNP are designed to treat Parkinson's disease and hypothyroidism. The implant has already been approved in the case of opioid addiction. There does not seem to be a clear reason why it would not be approved in the case of Parkinson's and hypothyroidism. The only difference from its already approved combination device is which drug is being delivered. To be clear, TTNP is not developing new drugs, just a new delivery system. It is putting existing, working drugs in an implant that it has already developed. Additionally, the markets the pipeline taps into are lucrative and expanding. The opioid addiction market has reached 2.5 million Americans and growing at a rapid pace. In almost every case, addiction is a lifelong illness. The implant will last six months before it needs to be replaced, so users will probably be getting the implant every six months of the rest of their life. Treatments like this are typically for former addicts who need help staying clean. Since the majority of experts seem to think that the implant is an improvement over the current treatment options in some cases, it will likely achieve wide and long-term usage. This translates into consistent, safe, long-term revenue that can be steadily built on.

The available market for treatment with the implant is smaller than 2.5 million but even a small amount of revenue would be massive for the company. Treating just 1% of the addicted population would generate about 36,000,000 a year in revenue according to its licensing agreement.

((25,000 people * $4,950 per treatment) * 15% licensing agreement) every six months)

This is significant for a company that has roughly a $90 million market cap. In addition to licensing revenue, Braeburn may pay Titan milestone payments if it reaches certain sales goals. Once a customer begins to use this treatment method, it is likely they will use it every six months for the rest of their lives. This generates consistent revenue that can be built upon.

The two combination devices still in development treat the symptoms of Parkinson's disease and hypothyroidism. Parkinson's affects 1 million people and 60,000 new cases are diagnosed every year. There is currently not a known cure and an implant would be an effective way to treat the symptoms of this chronic illness. 4.6 percent of the population suffers from hypothyroidism. These are obviously significant markets being addressed. The $92 million market cap and 18.7 P/E ratio do not reflect this potential growth.

I believe that Braeburn Pharmaceuticals (commercialization partner) is doing a great job commercializing the opioid implant. As mentioned earlier, this involves obtaining third-party payers coverage, training doctors, and finally, actually selling the product. As of September 30th, Braeburn only had four months from getting the approval to start selling it. A large portion of the time was taken up by training healthcare providers and getting the device included in insurance plans. It is now refining the selling process based off of common complaints. The main complaint Braeburn got was that the paperwork was too long, so it is working on streamlining that process. So far, Braeburn has trained 2,400 doctors and has the capacity to train many more, and has gotten widespread third-party payer coverage. Good things have been seen from the Braeburn commercialization team and many more are expected.

TTNP currently has at least a year's worth of cash on hand as well as the ability to sell more $20 million worth of stocks at market price to raise money if need be. This could fund its operations for another year. This gives it roughly two years (more than enough time) to build sales to a sustainable level.

Not only has TTNP received all of this great news, it was also featured in Popular Science's 12 Most Important Health Innovations Of The Year and has received lots of acceptance from the medical community. It has received a patent on its device, medical approval on one drug platform, and has already started down the road of commercialization. Despite this, TTNP price has dropped significantly since approval of the drug. While it is hard to value a company that has few directly comparable companies, no real earnings other than one-time payments, and an uncertain future, TTNP's future seems very bright. Its key strength is that it has a convenient chronic treatment to a chronic illness. This will lead to steady revenue growth and value creation. Invest now while the price and valuation are low, because the future could hold significant growth.

Variant View:

Titan Pharmaceuticals' first drug is good but not great and does face competition. While there are many people suffering from opioid addiction, only a small subset are good options for this treatment. The implant only treats those patients who are already clean and just need maintenance treatments. The pipeline will tap into lucrative markets. However, the combination devices are a very long way away from approval. TTNP will not make it to the next drug release on just its operating cash alone. It will need decent sales numbers to make it further than two years.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.