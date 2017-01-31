Range Resources: The Right Kind Of Growth

This is the kind of thing investors should want to see from an energy company after such hard times over these past couple of years.

Rather, it appears as though acquisition activity, combined with extensions, discoveries, and additions can be thanked for the bulk of the increase.

The best part of this is that the increase was not driven by shifting prices, which can be deceptive.

A few days ago, the management team at Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) announced a rather large piece of information regarding the firm's reserve base. Despite a tumbling market on January 30th, the trading day following the firm's announcement when shares plummeted 6.6%, the news released by management is undeniably positive and something investors should not overlook. In what follows, I will dig into Range's data and give my thoughts on what it all means for investors moving forward.

Keep this in mind

In a prior article that covered the general oil market, I looked at the nature of oil reserves and how that data changed from 2014 to 2015 (2016 data was unavailable). What I concluded is that, while the significant drop in proved reserves should end up being bullish for long-term oil investors, it's imperative to keep in mind the fact that a large chunk of that decline was driven by lower energy prices year-over-year. This is important because if prices increase, then the amount of oil that could, in theory, be recoverable would also rise. This serves to dampen the prospects for investors from a reserves perspective but certainly does not destroy the bullish oil outlook in my view.

The reason why I am bringing it up here (and I advise you to read through that article), is because this was my main fear when I saw Range's headline where management touted a 22% increase in proved reserves this year compared to last year. As energy prices have shown signs of recovery, I feared that management may be trying to make the picture look better than it actually is. Thankfully, however, I was not disappointed.

Range's reserves soared

In the image below, you can see Range's current reserves estimate compared to what the firm had as of the end of its 2015 fiscal year. All-in-all, net of increases and decreases that hit them throughout the year, proved reserves managed to rise by 2,180 Bcfe (billion cubic feet equivalent). This resulted in proved reserves for the company rising by exactly 22% from 9,892 Bcfe to 12,072 Bcfe. Referencing my earlier point about price revisions potentially making up a sizable chunk of this, the data in the image shows that the SEC method of accounting for prices actually brought their proved reserves down for the year to the tune of 23 Bcfe.

*Taken from Range

For an understanding of why it is that prices are higher now than they were for a good chunk of last year, we need only look at the methodology required by the SEC. According to the organization, companies that utilize this measure must look at the average price of energy products over the course of the past 12 months, taking into consideration only the first day of each month for which prices are available. Using this approach, we can see that prices were, indeed, lower in 2016 than they were in 2015 as is shown in the image below.

*Taken from Range

Under the SEC's guidance, Range's PV-10 value comes out to around $3.7 billion. This represents quite a move higher compared to the $3 billion in PV-10 value seen a year earlier and is hard to ignore. However, as I already mentioned, these values can be very price sensitive. If, for instance, we were to use futures strip pricing as opposed to historical prices, the value of Range's proved reserves would actually be as high as $9 billion. This is significantly higher than the SEC's method (though it's not official like the SEC's) and it's well-above the $6.8 billion, using strip pricing, estimated for 2015's data.

What's really great about all of these changes is that the increases, broken down in more detail between proved developed reserves and proved undeveloped reserves in the image below, happen to be driven mostly by extensions, discoveries, and additions. Of the 1,394 Bcfe attributable to this category, a whopping 1,315 Bcfe came from the Marcellus region. However, management also reported increases from purchase totaling 1,260 Bcfe and also saw some uptick, however modest, from increased PUD performance.

*Taken from Range

Takeaway

At this time, Range is one of many energy companies in the oil and gas space but, unlike some of its peers who have either gone under or seen assets shrink through sales or other activities, it has actually seen its proved reserves rise considerably over the past year. When you add to this the fact that none of it came from price increases, it's hard to not like what I'm seeing on this front from Range.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.