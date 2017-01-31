Taseko Mines: Share Price Does Not Adequately Account For Lower Copper Grades After 2017

Gibraltar's copper grade is expected to decline towards mine life average levels in 2018 though, and there are concerns about the sustainability of current copper prices.

Taseko Mines (NYSEMKT:TGB) has delivered strong operational performance at its Gibraltar mine in Q4 2016, producing over 40 million pounds of copper due to high copper grades and copper recoveries. This strong production comes at a very good time for Taseko due to the resurgence in copper prices. As well, the continued weak Canadian dollar helps push Taseko's operating costs in US dollars down, likely resulting in significant positive cash flow at this time. Taseko's stock has rallied as a result, but at $1.45 per share, I believe there is some downside risk unless copper prices exceed expectations.

Q4 2016 Operational Results

The copper production of 40.7 million pounds in Q4 2016 was nearly as high as Q3 2015's 40.9 million pounds of copper production. That quarter (Q3 2015) also had high copper grades of 0.308% combined with a strong 87.4% recovery percentage.

Taseko commented that weather conditions were challenging in Q4 2016, but that it maintained mill throughput similar to previous quarters. I am estimating that Gibraltar milled around 7.4 million tons of ore during Q4 2016, with a copper grade of around 0.31% and copper recoveries of around 88% to 89%.

The molybdenum production of 0.8 million pounds was very good due to the 50% recovery rate. Taseko had previously struggled to get the molybdenum recovery rate above 40% and had often fallen far short of 40%. Taseko mentioned that it believed that it could produce molybdenum for around $4 per pound, so with molybdenum prices close to $7 per pound during the quarter, the molybdenum production would have a net positive impact on production costs of around $0.06 USD per pound of copper.

The exchange rate was around $1.334 CAD to $1.00 USD during the quarter. With the favorable exchange rate and high copper production, I can see site operating costs ending up at around $1.35 USD per pound, while by-product credits should be near $0.10 USD per pound. This leads to estimated total operating costs (C1) of $1.56 USD per pound of copper produced.

Per Unit Data - US$ Per Pound Produced Q4 2016 Site Operating Costs $1.35 By-product Credits -$0.10 Site Operating, Net Of By-Product Credits $1.25 Off-Property Costs $0.31 Total Operating Costs (C1) $1.56

The Florence Copper Project

Taseko is also making progress with its Florence Copper Project, which may eventually end up adding more value to the company. It received the final permit for the test facility in December, which is another step towards potential production. There remains significant opposition to the project though, and approval for the full project is not guaranteed. As well, even if the full project is approved, Taseko still would need to arrange funding for the $200 million capital cost for the project.

Taseko indicates that the Florence copper project has a pre-tax NPV of $920 million at a 7.5% discount rate, albeit using a long-term copper price of $3 USD per pound.

Copper Price Outlook And Valuation

Copper futures for 2018 are around $2.70 USD per pound right now, although that probably doesn't tell us much since the pricing for copper futures tends to be close to copper spot prices. Cochilco has upped its expectations for copper prices to $2.50 USD per pound in 2018, while the average analyst forecast for copper is around $2.40 USD to $2.45 USD per pound in 2018.

It is true that forecasts are often wrong. However, copper prices would likely need to exceed expectations for Taseko to have upside from its current price. Gibraltar's copper grade is likely to fall back towards life of mine average levels in 2018 after higher than average grades during 2017. This would potentially result in copper production falling to around 140 million pounds (100% share) and total operating costs (C1) rising to around $1.80 USD to $1.90 USD per pound.

At a copper price of around $2.60 USD per pound and mine average copper grades in 2018, I estimate that Taseko would be worth around $1.00 USD to $1.20 USD per share, after factoring in the net debt reduction from 2017.

Conclusion

The improvement in copper prices at a time when Taseko is able to produce above average amounts of copper should result in significantly positive cash flow in 2017. This may allow Taseko to reduce its net debt enough to achieve refinancing. It is not out of the woods yet (as evidenced by the 13% to 14% yield to maturity on its 2019 unsecured notes), but if copper prices maintain their current level, then Taseko will be able to deleverage a fair bit.

That being said, I have taken a small short position in Taseko since I think the stock price has gotten a bit optimistic. While the current copper price and production levels are good for Taseko, its copper production may decrease by 10% to 15% in 2018 and there is some skepticism about the ability for copper prices to stay around $2.70 USD per pound.

Author's Note: If you thought this article was interesting, please scroll to the top of the article and click on "Follow" next to Elephant Analytics. Thanks for reading!

Disclosure: I am/we are short TGB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.