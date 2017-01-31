OPEC Only Meeting 75% Of Quota While 2017 Oil Supply Outlook Soars

At the end of six months the amount removed from the market will be far below the agreement.

source: Stock Photo

The first numbers coming out concerning January compliance by OPEC to the production cut agreement isn't impressive. According to Petro-Logistics, cited by Reuters, the cartel cut output by about 75 percent of the agreed upon quotas, meaning it cut less than 900,000 barrels per day in January.

Combined with the 100,000 barrels per day allegedly cut by Russia, the cuts in production are already over 400,000 below quotas, and that's a very generous low end number. We have no idea if the other 300,000 from non-OPEC countries is being cut, and to what level of compliance.

Add to that the over 1 million in additional supply coming from non-participants in the deal in 2017, and it is obvious the intent of this deal, which in my opinion never had much of a chance of sustainably supporting the price of oil, is failing.

Even if the deal isn't openly abandoned, investors can see with the level of non-compliance that by the end of six months the results will be far below the projected amount of stockpiles suggested would be lowered. That's important because of how much oil supply is projected to grow in 2017.

Amount of oil inventory drawn down will be far less than anticipated

The major purpose of this oil cut deal in the first place was to significantly draw down global oil inventory while waiting for increasing demand to catch up with oversupply. It's clear the amount of oil stockpiles isn't going to be reduced at the near the level the market expected.

How this will most likely play out is near the end of the six-month period OPEC and other participants in the deal will say they are now in compliance with the terms of the deal, giving the impression it was a success; at minimum it'll be asserted they were very close to meeting required quotas.

Even if this ends up being true, the amount of oil quota shortfall during these early months of 2017 won't be made up later. A number of countries will continue to drag their feet in order to alleviate as much pain as they can from lower exports and lower revenue. That means the reduction in inventory will be less than expected during the first half of 2017.

Oil supply will soar in 2017

The challenge going forward concerning those agreeing to the deal will be how to end it. They're now stuck in an unenviable position because of the amount of oil from those that didn't participate in the deal coming to market in 2017.

Including only U.S. shale producers, Canada, Brazil and Libya, it'll add over 1 million in oil supply in 2017, and there's significantly more than that for the year. What should be most concerning to investors in the upstream side of the business is what happens when the oil taken out of the market comes back into the market, considering the total mentioned above. It'll be worse than before the cut, even with the pace of demand projected for 2017 to be in a range of 1.2 million bpd to 1.6 million bpd.

OPEC, and Saudi Arabia in particular, would have to provable cut output deeper while extending the agreement longer. Saudi Arabia can do more because it has cut back on domestic demand by increasing its gas output, but it's still very limited because of it soon moving back into warmer weather and growing demand from air conditioning.

Conclusion

The amount of oil supply in 2017 will align with the projected growth in demand. There won't be much difference in the two, and they'll offset one another as to the impact on the price of oil. That means those taking part in the oil cut will determine how much oil inventory and supply will grow in conjunction with demand.

With OPEC not being in full compliance with the quotas agreed to, and Russia only cutting a third of what it promised, the oil output cut deal is much weaker than the deal implies, making it suspect in regard to the effects many believe will continue to come from it in the first half.

When the media report the amount of oil being produced from those outside of the deal, it'll put more downward pressure on the price of oil. This will put those participating the agreement in a tough position because they'll either have to extend the deal or drop in and bring the supply level back to high numbers.

The relatively low amount of adherence to the quotas from OPEC implies to me if it were to push for an extension, the 25 percent non-participation would increase. As exports from U.S. shale producers grow and compete in the global market, it'll put pressure on countries to ramp up production and protect their market share and revenue. To think otherwise would be naive.

For that reason I see the price of oil not moving up much more for this year, and unless demand surprises to the upside, it could struggle through 2018 as well.

Where the average price ends up will be determined by the combination of growing supply, pace of demand increase, and the response of those in the production agreement to both. I think it will be officially abandoned by the end of the six-month period, and for all practical purposes, will be ineffective by the end of February.

When that happens, oil will probably drop into the high $40s. If OPEC and others assert they're going to extend the deal, the price will stay in a range of $50 to $55 for the remainder of the year, unless the growth in demand disappoints on the down side.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.